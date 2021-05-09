ARLINGTON, Texas — Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out Saturday as Texas held off the Seattle Mariners 9-8.
Trailing 9-7 with two outs in the ninth inning, the Mariners had Lewis at first base and Mitch Haniger at third when J.P. Crawford blooped a single between three Rangers in left-center field.
Haniger easily scored and when the ball ricocheted off Garcia, Lewis raced toward the plate. Garcia recovered and threw to catcher Jonah Heim, who made the game-ending tag.
“We put a ton of pressure on their closer there at the end and I’ve got to give their credit to their center fielder. He made a heck of a throw,” Mariners manager Scott Servais said, who said it was the right call to send Lewis home.
Joey Gallo homered twice and Garcia also went deep before Heim hit a tiebreaking double in the eighth.
Gallo found it hard to describe what he was thinking when watching the final play from right field.
“I saw them just waving (Lewis), I’m like, dang, they’re about to tie this game up. And then I was just praying that Garcia picked it up,” said Gallo, a Gold Glove outfielder. “The way this guy throws is unbelievable. And as soon as I saw him throw it, I was like, all right, we’ve got a shot here. ... The way (Heim) picked that and made it tag, it was unbelievable.”
Both teams had leadoff homers in the eighth, with Luis Torrens putting the Mariners up 7-6. Garcia started the bottom half of the inning against reliever Anthony Misiewicz (2-2) with a shot to straightaway center, his eighth homer this year and his first at home.
Seattle Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Haniger rf 4 2 1 0 Calhoun lf 4 0 1 0
Lewis cf 3 1 2 0 Solak 2b 5 0 0 0
Seager 3b 4 1 2 1 Lowe 1b 4 2 2 0
France dh 5 0 0 1 Gallo rf 4 2 2 3
Crawford ss 5 0 1 2 Garcia cf 4 2 2 1
Torrens c 4 1 1 1 Dahl dh 3 1 1 0
Moore 2b 4 2 2 0 Davis ph-dh 1 1 1 0
White 1b 4 1 2 3 Kinr-Falfa ss 4 0 2 3
Haggerty lf 4 0 0 0 Ibanez 3b 3 0 0 0
Culberson 3b 0 1 0 0
Heim c 3 0 1 1
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 35 9 12 8
Seattle 220 100 111 — 8
Texas 010 302 03x — 9
E—Torrens (2). DP—Seattle 1, Texas 1. LOB—Seattle 6, Texas 6. 2B—Moore (5), White (3), Kiner-Falefa (4), Dahl (6), Heim (3). HR—White (2), Seager (6), Torrens (2), Gallo 2 (6), Garcia (8). SB—Garcia (2).
IP H R ER BB SO
Seattle
Swanson 22/3 2 1 1 1 0
Newsome 1 4 3 3 0 2
Vest BS,0-1 2 3 2 2 0 1
Mills 1/3 0 0 0 0 0
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 2 0
Misiewicz L,2-2 1/3 3 3 2 1 1
Fletcher 2/3 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Arihara 32/3 6 5 5 3 3
Allard 3 2 1 1 0 2
King W,4-1 11/3 1 1 1 0 1
Kennedy S,10-10 1 2 1 1 1 0
Newsome pitched to 7 batters in the 4th, Vest pitched to 5 batters in the 6th, Allard pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
WP—Misiewicz.
Umpires—Home, Erich Bacchus; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Cory Blaser.
T—3:25. A—26,616 (40,300).