Changes are coming to the way the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association seeds its state tournaments across all team sports.
After two years of using seeding committees for state football, the WIAA decided this spring to move to using them for other sports too.
In recent years, the WIAA has changed the way it’s formed its tournaments, straying away from pre-drawn brackets.
In 2016, the organization went to an RPI formula for football, and basketball adopted RPI the next year. In 2018, the seeding committee for football was formed.
“Because of the success and positive reception from football combined with the positive reception from other sports coaches, the RPI committee recommended this as an expansion to all sports, and the board approved it,” said Casey Johnson, the WIAA’s sports and activities information director.
The decision to move to a seeding committee in football came after finding some problems with the RPI formula. While better than seemingly random pre-drawn brackets, the RPI — which uses a formula to rank teams based on wins, losses and strength of schedule — still had some flaws.
Occasionally, when teams played out of out-of-state opponents, their seed would end up lower than it should have been since RPI has a harder time factoring that into their strength of schedule, Johnson said.
Similarly, the WIAA didn’t want to penalize teams that participate in mixed classification leagues — like the 3A/4A Greater Spokane League. So there was no bonus for playing up or down a classification since they didn’t want teams traveling across the state just to try to find better opponents for their RPI.
“There are some limitations to the RPI,” Johnson said. “I think most of the time if you looked back on previous years, then you sort of see seeds that didn’t make sense with the ‘eye test’ that we’ll use now with the seeding committees.”
The seeding committees provide a human element that seeks to eliminate some of the shortfalls of RPI.
But the committees still will use various tools, like RPI to help in its decisions, Johnson said.
“We’re planning to have a public RPI for all these team sports that the committee is welcome to use for more information to base their decisions on,” Johnson said, “but at the end of the day, it’s going to be their human decisions seeding the brackets.”
Johnson said the WIAA is forming its seeding committees through its various districts and leagues across the state. The organization is asking people who want to be part of the committee for any sport to work through their league president to get nominated.
“We’re starting to get those rolling in,” Johnson said. “... We want to make these committees as diverse as possible to get a collection of opinions.”
