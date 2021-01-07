Asotin athletic director Sal Lopez just wants to get the ball rolling in the right direction.
He, like many of his counterparts in Washington state, would like to see his kids have the opportunity and chance to have extracurricular activities during the 2020-21 academic year.
“It’s a move to allow kids to go back to participating in co-curricular or extracurricular activities, which I think is very important for our kids, emotionally and mentally, right now,” Lopez said. “We’re struggling. With the new semester coming around the corner, if there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, it might be a good thing right now.”
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive board released updated guidance late Wednesday, and has shuffled seasons once again. The traditional fall sports season, which had been scheduled for March 15 through May 2, can begin pre-competition practices Feb. 1.
That season — which includes the sports of cross country, football, slowpitch softball, boys’ Class 1B and 2B as well as girls’ soccer, girls’ swimming and diving and volleyball as well as alternate seasons for golf and tennis — now is tentatively scheduled to run through the week of March 15-21, when the WIAA will conduct regional culminating events.
The change comes amid a revised plan Gov. Jay Inslee released Tuesday called the Healthy Washington plan. Under the new protocols, the state is broken up into eight regions, and those regions must meet four metrics in order to advance to the next phase. Each region will begin in Phase 1. In order to advance to the next phase, regions must: show a 10 percent decreasing trend in case rates during the previous two-week period; a 10 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates in the same 14-day period; an intensive care unit occupancy rate that’s at less than 90 percent; and a positivity rate of testing of less than 10 percent.
In a release, the WIAA said sports will maintain their previously assigned risk levels, but the level of activity will vary between Phases 1 and 2.
The guidance did not have an update on the traditional winter sports season nor an update on the traditional spring season. Those decisions will be made at the board’s next meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Renton on Jan. 19. Also at the meeting, the board voted to extend the coaching period to the day before the first season begins.
“The change in guidelines allow all traditional fall sports to be played in Phase 2 while we still do not have a clear pathway to the high risk indoor activities of basketball, competitive cheer and dance, and wrestling,” WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said in the release. “With that in mind, moving fall sports to Season 1 will hopefully provide the most opportunities to participate.”
Under the WIAA’s previous plan released in mid-November, the winter sports season tentatively was set to begin Jan. 25 with gymnastics. The remainder of the sports — basketball, bowling, boys’ swimming and diving, and wrestling — were slated to start Feb. 1. That season was set to conclude March 21. The fall season tentatively was to begin with football on March 8, with the remainder of the sports starting March 15. The regional culminating events would have taken place the week of April 26. The final season, the traditional spring sports season — which includes baseball, fastpitch softball and track, among others — tentatively was set to start the week of April 26 with culminating events the week of June 13.
There was a sense of frustration in the voice of Lopez, and it is understandable, because he sees schools across the border in Idaho competing in a second season of interscholastic athletics and activities as his state sits dormant.
“Our kids have a lot of counterparts over in Idaho and they’re playing left and right, and kudos to Idaho for allowing their kids to play. We just have different guidelines we have to abide by, and that’s the way it is,” Lopez said. “If it’s going to give our kids an opportunity to participate and move that iceberg, then let’s do it.”
Lopez said when his athletes were participating in practices during the fall before Gov. Inslee’s rollback of plans in December, they were happy and excited to just be on the practice field. When it was taken away, they were devastated. So the mental health aspect of the kids not playing is starting to show.
“They were just excited to be practicing outdoors, even if it was for a couple of hours,” Lopez said. “We have seniors who were coming back from Christmas break, and they were supposed to start basketball on Dec. 28, and nothing has started. So they’re at the point of, ‘What’s the point of coming to school?’ ‘What’s the point of being all excited?’ ‘What’s the point of keeping training?’ I’m an optimistic kind of guy, so I’d rather train and be ready for something than not be prepared. But I’m fighting a struggle with kids, but they’re young.”
