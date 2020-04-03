The countdown clock seems to be on in the state of Washington for high school spring sports, as Washington Interscholastic Activities Association executive director Mick Hoffman announced Thursday a deadline of May 4 to conduct state championships.
In a video statement released on the WIAA.com website and other social media channels, Hoffman detailed what would need to happen in order for high school athletes to have a chance to compete at the highest level in the state. All interscholastic activities, including games and practices, have been shuttered because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our current plans include a return by May 4 (that) would allow us to provide some type of culminating events,” said Hoffman, who is completing his first year overseeing the group. “In an ideal world, they’d look no different than in previous years. However, that will be contingent upon facilities and officials being avaiable, and that is a very fluid process.”
On March 13, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued a stay-at-home order and declared all schools in the state to be closed for about 40 days starting March 17. The expiration date on that order was through April 24, with the first possible date of returning being April 27.
Inslee hinted Wednesday it was likely he would extend the stay-at-home order he put in place for another 30 days in the near future. The Democratic leader of the state did extend the order Thursday, but it’s just through May 4.
In the Evergreen State, there are 6,585 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control website, with a total of 262 deaths. There were a total of 601 new confirmed cases Thursday.
For a period of time, Washington was the epicenter of the outbreak. But in the past two weeks, New York state has become ground zero in the United States for the pandemic.
WIAA sports and activities information director Casey Johnson said in a phone interview with the Tribune that the organization doesn’t want to feel like they are boxed into a certain date, but at the same time acknowledged the May 4 date probably is the last possible hope to be able to conduct spring sports state championships as everyone knows them.
As scheduled, those championships are set to begin May 28 with track, while baseball, softball, boys soccer and tennis are to be conducted starting May 29. The final day for all championships is slated for May 30. The WIAA said it will not push the spring season into June.
On Tuesday, the Idaho High School Activities Association extended its suspension of all spring sports activities from April 5 to April 20. That is to fall in line with Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order and the state board of education’s mandate of all schools remaining closed through that day.
In Washington, Hoffman said if schools don’t return by that May 4 date, the hope would be to have some kind of district or regional competition for the athletes. Johnson said decisions on those events would happen at the local and district levels.
“Our goal is to give anybody that is interested in competing an opportunity to compete as they had planned,” Hoffman said. “Our ultimate goal is to provide every senior that senior game.”
Hoffman said in the video statement the WIAA is understanding of the situation but wants all parties to follow the current guidelines set up by the leaders of the Evergreen state.
“Again, there’s more questions than answers, but we are working very very diligently to provide opportunities for our students,” Hoffman said. “I also hope in the interim that you do your part, that you stay home, you stay healthy and keep us all safe so we can speed up this process with whatever control we have.”
