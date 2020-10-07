The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association tripled down on its return-to-play guidelines Tuesday, issuing updated protocols in a news release and basically telling schools, via the governor’s office, they must follow those mandates to the letter.
Since shutting down sports in March and moving its fall sports season to 2021 in July because of the coronavirus pandemic, the WIAA has been sending out regular updates to its guidance as well as having to fend off a couple of student challenges.
But this update seems to be the most stark and contains the strictest language to date on a return to play, and it does not mince words.
“The Governor’s office has informed the WIAA that these guidelines must be followed and neither schools nor community sports programs have the authority to implement more lenient policies,” the statement reads.
But as of right now, neither Whitman, Asotin nor Garfield counties are in the range that it would take for athletics to resume.
Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson said his school is doing what it can to follow all the protocols, but acknowledges it could get to a breaking point on whether or not sports will be conducted this year.
“It’s a tough deal,” Wilson said. “I think of this quote I saw from a superintendent back east and it goes something like this, ‘We’re not going to be judged by how we overreacted, but maybe how we underreacted.’ I just want to make sure that our kids are safe and I want to make sure our kids are able to have football — and that’s one of the tougher sports to have — and wrestling. I just want those opportunities to happen, as long as we’re following the guidelines mandated by the WIAA, the Asotin County Health Department, and our school district. If we can do all of those things, it’s going to be a great deal for our kids. If not, we could see some sports happening and some that are not.”
All sports have been classified into three different categories of risk, and participation for those sports will be contingent on each county’s ability to meet certain benchmarks in COVID-19 cases during a certain period.
The three different categories of risk for sports haven’t changed, so for sports such as cross country, golf, tennis and track and field, those are low risk. Sports such as baseball, gymnastics, soccer and volleyball are moderate risk. High-risk activities still include the high-profile sports of basketball and football, as well as wrestling.
But now, counties must meet certain minimums in order to safely conduct certain competitions.
For football, as an example, there must be fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people during a 14-day period and the positivity rate must be less than 5 percent. In other words, there must be a low risk of transmission in order to safely conduct competitions.
The same holds true for basketball and wrestling.
Baseball and volleyball competitions can take place at schools in counties where there are greater than 25 but less than 75 cases per 100,000 people during a 14-day time frame and less than 5 percent positivity rate.
Cross country competitions can take place at schools in counties where the numbers are greater than 75 per 100,000 during a 14-day time period or greater than 5 percent positivity.
As of Tuesday, Whitman County is averaging an astonishing 508.7 cases per 100,000 people during the past 14 days with a 43.5 percent positivity rate. In Asotin County the markers are slightly better, with an average of 222 cases per 100,000 people during that two-week time frame with a positivity rate at 14.4 percent. Garfield County’s numbers are even better, with 135.1 cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days with a positivity rate of 7.1 percent.
“We’re worried about what we can do by being preventative, but we’re also wanting our neighbors to be preventative too, so that way they can get back to playing sports, because really, in Washington, this is all hope,” Wilson said. “We’re hoping that we play and it’s giving kids a chance to say we hope we play too because right now, if you look at the numbers throughout the state, we might be the only ones playing, if you’re going to play right now. It would be tough to find an opponent. It’s a little bit frustrating, but safety is No. 1 for our kids and our coaches.”
Bottom line: None of the schools in those counties could qualify to compete in most sports right now, let alone play football or basketball games.
