The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Tuesday decided to split its schedule, creating a unique but tentative format by moving some of its fall sports to the spring and keeping some of its low-risk traditional autumn sports in the same spot.
The organization announced there will be four seasons of play. The executive board will meet again next Tuesday to create benchmarks to be met in order for the seasons to move forward amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“We all felt, and I can't say we know anything for sure, but I don't think there was anyone in our virtual board room that felt we could get the high-risk sport of football played this fall,” said Greg Whitmore, the WIAA executive board president, on a video call. “The state of COVID wasn't going to allow us to do that.”
The organization is going to start practices and events, tentatively, Sept. 7 in the low-risk sports of cross country, slowpitch softball and alternate seasons of golf and tennis. Those sports will be contested in Season 1, providing the Evergreen State continues along during the next few weeks through the phases Gov. Jay Inslee laid out in his Safe Start plan. Girls' swimming and diving also will compete in the fall, provided the state's department of health gives it clearance.
The bigger sports — Class 1B/2B boys' soccer, girls soccer, volleyball and football — will be pushed to the spring.
“It is excruciating to us to postpone or cancel (sports),” Whitmore said. “We're going to do all we can to maintain all of the sports and maintain opportunities (for the kids). We're going to have the flexibility to roll with whatever the state of COVID is and the guidelines put upon us in this state.”
