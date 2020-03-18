RENTON, Wash. — The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced Tuesday a spectator at the Class 1A/2A Hardwood Classic state basketball tournament has tested positive for coronavirus.
In a release, the WIAA said it learned from the Yakima Health District the person was in attendance at the Yakima Valley SunDome from approximately 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 7, the day of championship games.
The Clarkston High School boys’ basketball team tipped off against North Kitsap in the Class 2A final at 3 p.m. that day, and fell 56-53 to finish in second in the state.
“In an abundance of caution, the YHD has recommended the WIAA notify those people that may have been in close contact with the individual to self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 over the course of the next five days,” the release said. “The WIAA has notified schools and tournament-related personnel and would like to make fans aware of the situation as well.”
Class 1A opponents Seattle Academy and La Salle played at 11:15 a.m. in a third-place boys’ game. Girls’ 2A teams Tumwater and Burlington-Edison squared off at the same time.
Bantams coach Justin Jones said his team arrived to the SunDome at about 1:30 p.m. He said he and other people close with the program have told locals who were in attendance of the news.
“It’s just unfortunate. I think the environment we’re all living in is a bit unnerving. We’re all just trying to do our best and do our due diligence as far as social distancing,” Jones said. “... There’s just not a lot of details around it as well. We don’t know what school, or what person, so all we can really do is notify the parties that we’re associated with, and do our best, do our due diligence.”
4 honored by Washington coaches
Tru Allen of Clarkston and three other prep basketball players in southeastern Washington recently were named to senior all-state teams selected by coaches’ associations.
Allen made the list in boys’ 2A and Blake Jones of Garfield-Palouse in boys’ 1B, while Pomeroy teammates Maddy Dixon and Sydney Watko were honored in girls’ 1B.
Each enrollment class included about 10 to 12 honorees apiece in each gender.