The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association Executive Board on Tuesday decided to push back the start of fall sports practices for two weeks, from the middle of August to the start of September, it announced.
The decision comes as cases of the coronavirus are on the rise in the United States. A total of 40 of 50 states during the past two-week period have seen an increase of positive cases, causing fears that schools throughout the country might not start on time in the fall.
The WIAA tentatively was set to allow practices to begin for football Aug. 19, with other sports commencing Aug. 24. Now, the organization will delay the start of football practices to Sept. 5 and Sept. 7 for other sports.
Ideally, this would mean that a start to varsity competition probably wouldn’t begin until at least the middle to the end of September.
In football in particular, this puts in jeopardy the Battle of the Bridges game between Lewiston and Clarkston, which is set for Sept. 11 and the rivalry game between Moscow and Pullman, which is set for Sept. 18. Clarkston also opens the season against Moscow on Sept. 4 and plays at Pullman in Greater Spokane League action Sept. 25.
“We’re bummed,” Clarkston coach Brycen Bye said. “I know it’s going to be hard on the kids. It’s hard on the coaches. Everyone was ready to get going. But if that’s what we have to do to keep the kids safe and getting the season going after that, that’s good.”
Most of these games, particularly the nonleague ones, could be in jeopardy since league play takes precedence, and those games always are scheduled in the back end of the season.
“It’s going to be tough to see who you schedule and who you play,” Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson said. “This reminds me of the old days of where you pick up a game or two on the fly.”
The board said they next will have an update July 22.
“I feel bad for the kids,” Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin said. “We’ll hopefully — if the fall season is a go — then we’ll meet with the ADs of our league to get things rescheduled and see about the nonleague (games), and see what that’s going to be.”
Across the border, the Idaho High School Activities Association said in an email to the Tribune this week the group has been having discussions about a return-to-play format in the near future.
IHSAA executive director Ty Jones said the organization is having final steering committee meetings this week and next, and should have an outline to the board early next week for approval.
On June 23, the WIAA released a 13-page document outlining a return-to-play procedure that included the elimination of the postgame handshake as well as discouraging long-distance travel by bus or van.
The guidelines at the time were established in conjunction with the National Federation of State High School Associations, along with Sports Medicine Advisory Committees, according to the WIAA.
The biggest concerns among those in the athletic community, particularly in Washington state, is that some areas might experience higher positive numbers of COVID-19 than others, so how would that impact those districts in the Spokane area versus those districts in the greater Seattle area.
In Washington state, there are a total of 37,420 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through Monday, with 4,582 hospitalizations and 1,384 deaths. The state has a 5.9 percent positive rate in testing.
In Whitman County, there have been a total of 39 confirmed cases with a 4.0 percent positive rate. In Asotin County, there are 21 confirmed cases with two deaths, and a 2.2 percent positive rate. Both counties currently are in Phase 3 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan.
However, Spokane County, where the majority of the competition is for most schools in this area, still is in Phase 2. Spokane County has 1,763 confirmed cases with 42 deaths, and a 5.7 percent positive rate.
Asotin baseball and football coach Jim Holman said whatever it takes to give high school kids a chance to play, he’s all in.
“I guess moving the dates back isn’t ideal, but if it gives kids a chance to play, it is what it is,” Holman said. “I’m terrified the kids are going to miss out on another entire season, but if this delay allows them to play a season instead of missing it, it’s what we’ve got to do.”
In Phase 2, teams are encouraged to avoid locker rooms, requiring athletes to arrive at practice in the proper gear. Individuals may work with balls but are discouraged from passing them to others. Workouts during that phase should be conducted in pods of five or fewer athletes, with the groupings remaining the same for each workout. In Phase 3, the pods may include as many as 10 athletes, according to the guidelines.
The statement the group released June 11 addresses some of those competitive issues.
It also leaves in the hands of the local districts and leagues the right to develop policies and strategies that represent their specific needs. The WIAA also formed committees to help leagues/districts with decision-making. Colfax’s Mike Morgan will sit on the football committee.
All of the committees will continue working on scheduling with the adjusted fall start dates, the WIAA said.
“This is uncharted waters and nobody has any answers as to exactly what’s going to happen,” Bye said. “It’s hard, but we have to be flexible as we go along.”
Franklin said talks with the GSL ADs will continue.
“We’ll probably have a league AD meeting to discuss these things,” Franklin said. “We’ve been planning for every type of scenario and we’ll see what we can do.”
In the United States, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website has reported 2,932,596 confirmed cases, including 46,329 new cases, with a total of 130,133 deaths (these numbers typically lag a day behind). According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine website, the number of cases in the U.S. climbed to 2,996,098, with a total of 131,457 deaths, as of 10:30 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday.
“I just want our kids to be able to compete because our area is a bit different than Yakima and Seattle,” Wilson said. “I think the goal is to win state championships, and you want to be able to do that, no matter what.”
