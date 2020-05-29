WIAA creates foundation to secure financial stability

In a two-fold effort, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association unveiled what it calls “The Foundation Games” earlier this month, which will allow schools in specific sports to add an additional varsity contest without penalty.
But it comes with a cost ... literally.
The WIAA has been fighting a deficit in recent years, and recently executive director Mick Hoffman said it could lose money on its basketball tournament in the next several years.
“We can’t lose money at one of our keystone events,” Hoffman told the Seattle Times on May 15, talking about a possible change in how the state conducts its tournament.
At that time, the WIAA posted a survey detailing three proposals to change that event. Hoffman said then the proposals were tentative and the executive board would meet via video conference in June to talk more in-depth about where to go with that tournament.
And at the same time, the association, along with everyone in the high school sports world in the country, is grappling with how to deal with athletics in the short term, particularly coming this fall, amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think its a great idea,” Clarkston athletic director Shannon Wilson said. “But right now, we’re just worried about getting our kids out and doing something.”
As a way to generate more revenue without cutting into its budget, the WIAA and its executive board sent an email Thursday saying it formed a special committee to explore the creation of a foundation as well as the extra contest. The group said it lost $207,334 from fiscal years 2010-19. It stated it had direct financial contributions of $5.75 million, which included $4.5 million to conduct the first and second rounds of football and soccer tournaments at school sites, plus another $500,000 for insurance.
The WIAA also is projecting $100,000 in revenue from these games, while related expenses are expected to be $117,000.
“The Foundation Games” will take place in the team sports of volleyball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, softball and baseball. A rights fee would have to be paid by the school in order to compete, and the school would have to meet a certain deadline in order to be able to play this game. Schools must sign up before the deadline.
Initially, these “foundation” games will be varsity only and must be played during the regular season. There is the potential, if this works out, that the initiative could be expanded to more sports and possibly lower levels (i.e. junior varsity, freshman).
Schools will have to pay for their own expenses to compete in these games. So if a team has to travel to play in one of these contests, it must incur the costs. However, as a trade-off, the WIAA has said the host school will be able to retain all revenues generated, such as ticket sales.
Cost to participate in these games is contingent on the school’s classification and specific sport. For example, if Clarkston’s volleyball team wanted to schedule an extra “foundation” match against Pullman, each school would have to pony up $75 for a rights fee. But if the Bantams already have 20 regular-season matches scheduled and this is the 21st match, and the Greyhounds only have 17 matches and this would be their 18th, only Clarkston would pay the rights fee.
Schools won’t be billed immediately; they will have to pay for the right to play in these games at the end of the school year.
For schools in the 1B and 2B classifications, the rights fees for all sports is $50, with the exception of basketball, which will be $175. For schools in the 1A and 2A classifications, rights fees in softball and baseball are $50, $75 in volleyball and soccer, and $200 in basketball.
The immediate goal is to continue the services the WIAA already provides to its member schools, while the long-term initiative is seeking to create financial stability for its group and member schools.
