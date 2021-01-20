The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association on Tuesday released details for its final two sports seasons, compressing all of its activities into a six-week period in the hopes of completing interscholastic competition by the middle of June.
The traditional spring sports season will be conducted in Season 2, with pre-competition practices scheduled to begin March 15 and the culminating events, most likely a district tournament, to be conducted the week of April 26-May 2.
That means the normal winter season has been pushed back to Season 3, with pre-competition practices set to begin April 26 and postseason events taking place the week of June 7-13.
The thought here seems to be because most of the winter activities — which consist of boys’ and girls’ basketball, bowling, cheerleading, dance/drill, gymnastics, boys’ swimming and diving, and wrestling — are deemed to be in the high risk category, it will give the state more time to be able to roll out a vaccine and possibly get it into more arms to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has more than 24 million cases and 400,000 deaths in the United States.
“Based on the risk levels assigned to traditional winter activities compared to traditional spring activities, the Executive Board made the decision that those spring activities will have the opportunity to play much earlier than winter activities,” WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said in a news release. “The Board will continue to monitor the status of activities over the coming months to ensure that those traditional spring sports receive a chance to participate.”
The board also said it will grant each league or district the ability to reschedule seasons based on what’s going on at the local level.
This comes after a decision by the board on Jan. 6 to begin its interscholastic season Feb. 1 with the traditional fall sports of cross country, football, slowpitch softball, boys’ Class 1B and 2B as well as girls’ soccer, girls’ swimming and diving and volleyball, and alternate seasons for golf and tennis, starting pre-competition practices. That season is scheduled to run through the week of March 15-21, in which there will be a culminating event.
It also comes after Gov. Jay Inslee released a revised re-opening plan Jan. 5 called the Healthy Washington plan. Under the new protocols, the state is broken up into eight regions, and those regions must meet four metrics in order to advance to the next phase. Each region will begin in Phase 1. In order to advance to the next phase, regions must show: a 10 percent decreasing trend in case rates during the previous two-week period; a 10 percent decrease in COVID-19 hospital admission rates in the same 14-day period; an intensive care unit occupancy rate that’s at less than 90 percent; and a positivity rate of testing of less than 10 percent.
In a release Jan. 6, the WIAA said sports will maintain their previously assigned risk levels, but the level of activity will vary between Phases 1 and 2.
In the updated metrics that came out Friday, none of the Evergreen State’s eight regions met any of the four requirements, so all will remain in Phase 1 until the next update, which will be released in two days. The East region — which includes Spokane, Clarkston, Pullman and Asotin — had a decrease of 26 percent in case rates in the past 14 days, an 11 percent decrease in new hospital admissions and an ICU rate at 74 percent — all of which put the area close to moving up to Phase 2. But the positivity rate was at 17 percent.
At that time, Pullman athletic director Chris Franklin said he was hopeful of activities moving forward.
“I think there’s always concerns, but looking at the latest metrics that were released (Friday) and the region meeting three of the four metrics, I think it’s looking good,” Franklin said. “I’m hopeful that we can move to Phase 2 to allow competitions to really occur. We’re on the right path and the right direction.”
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter at @waldo9939.