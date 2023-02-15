Mariners erase 7-run deficit, sweep Blue Jays

Seattle’s Cal Raleigh hits an RBI single during the eighth inning of Game 2 of an American League wild-card playoff series on Oct. 8 at Toronto.

 Canadian Press

Normally, opening day in Major League Baseball serves as the pinnacle for optimism, even if such positivity is unwarranted. But when your team just snapped a 21-year playoff drought and compounded that euphoria with a historic comeback playoff victory, the buzz begins sooner.

Spring training is upon us, with Mariners pitchers and catchers reporting to camp in Peoria, Ariz., today and position players joining them soon after. It’s a time not only to savor the potential of a team (seemingly) on the rise, but to speculate as to how far it can go.