Author Alexander Pope once said, “Blessed is the man who expects nothing, for he shall never be disappointed.”

The quote from the English poet and satirist in the 17th century certainly resonates with Idaho football fans. Expectations for the Vandals have been nonexistent for more than two decades. Entering 2022, Idaho had not had a winning season in six years and hired coach Jason Eck in December 2021.

Tags

Recommended for you