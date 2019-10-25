As the prep football playoffs approach — beginning as early as Nov. 1 for some area schools — we consulted with coaches and administrators to create a road map of what lies ahead for each of the nine leagues located within our readership area. Here’s our early playoff picture:
4A INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
Moscow can clinch the 4A Inland Empire League title and a spot in the postseason if it wins tonight against Lakeland (7, Rathdrum). But if the Bears lose, that would create a three-way tie in their three-team league.
Since the 4A Inland Empire League gets two seeds to the play-in round — set to begin Nov. 1 — a tie between Moscow (4-3, 1-0), Lakeland (2-6, 0-1) and Sandpoint (5-3, 1-1) would require a Kansas tiebreaker Monday to decide which team gets left behind. Moscow beat Sandpoint 32-17 on Oct. 11.
5A INLAND EMPIRE LEAGUE
Lewiston missed out on its best chance to make the postseason last week when the Bengals lost to conference foe Post Falls, 41-40. Until then, Lewiston remained alive for the 5A Inland Empire League’s No. 2 seed to a state play-in game Nov. 1. Lewiston (3-5, 0-2) can now only make the playoffs if it receives an at-large bid.
A spreadsheet put together by 5A administrators in Boise lists eight teams as front-runners to receive one of three at-large berths — with Lewiston not among them. The Bengals will take on one of those possible at-large teams at 7 p.m. today when they visit Lake City to wrap up both teams’ league schedules.
GREAT NORTHERN LEAGUE
Regardless of whether Clarkston wins its final Great Northern League game tonight against East Valley (7, Adams Field), the Bantams (6-1, 3-0) will advance as the top seed from their league to a Washington Class 2A play-in game Nov. 8. But Pullman must win its league finale Nov. 1 at Cheney (4-3, 1-1) to ensure the Greyhounds (5-2, 2-1) the league’s second berth. Pullman’s nonleague game at 7 p.m. today at Othello won’t affect its postseason hopes.
NORTHEAST 2B
If Colfax wins its regular-season finale at 7 p.m. today at Reardan, the Bulldogs will clinch the title for the Northeast 2B League’s southern division. Even if Colfax loses, the Bulldogs (6-1, 3-0) still can claim a share of the league title.
At worst, Colfax will carry its conference’s No. 2 seed into a Washington Class 2B crossover Nov. 8. The Tribune’s other team in this conference, Asotin (5-1, 1-1), will get a crossover berth regardless of how its final two regular-season games shake out.
CENTRAL IDAHO LEAGUE
Grangeville — which wrapped up its regular season last week by claiming the Central Idaho League title — knows it will be among the 16 teams who advance to a play-in game Nov. 1 when the Idaho Class 2A postseason begins. The Bulldogs (5-3, 2-0) rank sixth in the RPI rankings — which will determine who advances — while Orofino sits 17th.
Orofino (1-5, 0-1) can potentially play itself into the postseason when it plays at 7 p.m. today at 10th-ranked St. Maries. The Lumberjacks are 4-3 overall and 0-1 in league.
SOUTHEAST 1B
While Pomeroy sits fourth in the Southeast 1B League standings — which seemingly puts it out of reach of a Washington Class 1B play-in game Nov. 15 — the team one spot ahead of the Pirates, DeSales, failed to file paperwork in a timely manner when it dropped down a classification, Pomeroy coach Kyle Kimble said. That makes DeSales ineligible for the postseason and gives Kimble hope that his team can earn an at-large bid if the Pirates win two of their final three regular-season games, starting with their contest at 7 p.m. today at Sunnyside Christian.
Kimble said Colton also remains alive for a playoff berth and can potentially usurp the Pirates (4-3, 4-2) for their division’s final at-large bid if the Wildcats (2-4, 2-3) win their final three regular-season games — one of those Nov. 1 against Pomeroy.
Kimble, who sits on the committee that will dole out the at-large seeds, predicted the Southeast 1B will get three berths total, including the champion’s automatic berth. Kimble said the committee will base its decisions for at-large berths upon a “few data points”: team records, RPI, several rankings websites and “the eye test.”
WHITEPINE LEAGUE DIVISION I
If Prairie wins its regular-season finale against Clearwater Valley tonight (7, Cottonwood), the Pirates will guarantee themselves their district’s No. 1 seed into the Idaho Class 1A Division I state tournament, set to begin Nov. 8.
But if Prairie loses, that opens the door to a possible three-way tie between the Pirates (7-0, 5-0), Potlatch (5-2, 3-1) and Clearwater Valley (5-1, 3-1). Also still alive for a state tournament berth, Kamiah (4-3, 2-2) can claim the league’s No. 3 seed if it wins its final two regular-season games — the last of those against CV on Nov. 1.
If Prairie and Potlatch win their final two league games, they’ll finish 1-2, respectively, in league. If CV loses to Prairie, but wins its finale the next week, the Rams will get the league’s third and final playoff spot.
WHITEPINE LEAGUE DIVISION II & LONG PIN CONFERENCE
With its 54-point win against Timberline last week, Kendrick sewed up the outright Whitepine League Division II crown. When the Idaho Class 1A Division II play-in round begins Nov. 1, the Tigers (6-1, 3-0) will welcome either Salmon River or Council, whichever one of those Long Pin Conference teams wins their meeting (7 MST tonight, Council) in a battle for their league’s third seed to State. The loser of that game between the Savages (2-4, 1-2) and Lumberjacks (1-4, 1-2) will see its season end.
In another loser-out contest, Deary (1-6, 1-1) and Lewis County (1-3, 1-1) of the WPL Division II will take on each other at 7 tonight in Craigmont — with the winner getting the conference’s second bid to a play-in game.
