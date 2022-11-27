Catcher Torrens gets win in opener as Mariners sweep Tigers

Seattle pitcher Chris Flexen could be on the move this offseason. He will make $8 million in 2023.

 Associated Press

The Thanksgiving holiday passed with the Seattle Mariners not making a trade or signing just as president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto predicted with a joking reference to years past.

With the Major League Baseball winter meetings a week away (Dec. 5-8 in San Diego), continued inactivity for baseball’s most efficacious executive is unlikely. After their first postseason appearance since 2001 and with a large portion of the 2022 team returning, the Mariners have elevated expectations for 2023 and specific needs to push them to the next level — competing for the American League West Division title and an appearance in the World Series.

