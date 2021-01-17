RIGGINS — A buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Justin Whitten lifted Salmon River of Riggins to a 45-43 victory against Wilder in nonleague boys’ basketball play Saturday.
Jimmy Tucker scored more than half the Savages’ total with 23 points, while Whitten added 19. Jonathan Mendoza led the way for Wilder with 20.
Salmon River improved its season record to 4-3 while the Wildcats fell to 4-8.
WILDER (4-8)
Marco Martinez 0 0-0 0, Jacob Sandoval 0 0-0 0, Alex Martinez 0 0-0 0, Diego Rodriguez 4 0-0 8, Moises Perez 1 0-0 2, Juan Morales 0 0-0 0, Jonathan Mendoza 8 0-0 20, Nick Marcial 3 1-2 8, Jose Leon 1 0-0 2, Jacob Cortez 0 0-0 0, Cody Walker 1 1-2 3, Adrian Miramontes 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 2-4 43.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (4-3)
Justin Whitten 7 1-2 19, Jimmy Tucker 10 2-3 23, Garret Shepherd 0 1-2 1, Cordell Bovey 0 0-0 0, Gabe Zavala 0 0-3 0, Tyrus Swift 0 0-0 0, Dawson Whitney 1 0-0 2, Eric Nelson 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-10 45.
Wilder 14 11 5 13—43
Salmon River 10 12 9 14—45
3-point goals — Mendoza 4, Marcial, Whitten 4, Tucker.
Genesee 56, Clearwater Valley 44
GENESEE — Sam Spence scored 22 points and played a key defensive role as Genesee beat Clearwater Valley in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Cy Wareham added 12 points and Dawson Durham contributed 11 points and six assists for the Bulldogs, who led 48-26 after three quarters.
Spence, the Bulldogs’ top defender, spent much of the game defending Connor Jackson, who was held to nine points. Genesee coach Travis Grieser said Jackson has been a thorn in his team’s side.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (3-8, 2-5)
Connor Jackson 3 3-4 9, Luke Olsen 1 2-2 5, Joshua Francis 2 0-0 5, Jake Kolb 3 3-3 9, Laton Schlieper 0 5-8 5, Austin Curtis 2 0-0 5, Landon Schlieper 1 0-0 3, Nakiyah Anderson 1 1-2 4. Totals 13 14-19 44.
GENESEE (7-4, 3-3)
Owen Crowley 0 1-4 1, Dawson Durham 4 3-6 11, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 5 1-1 12, Sam Spence 8 1-2 22, Cooper Owen 1 0-0 3, Cameron Meyer 1 0-0 3, Jackson Zenner 0 0-2 0, Rodrick Douge 1 0-0 2, Jacob Krick 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 6-15 56.
Clearwater Valley 13 6 7 18—44
Genesee 18 11 19 8—56
3-point goals — Anderson, Curtis, Lan. Schlieper, Francis, Spence 5, Owen, Meyer, Wareham.
Prairie 62, Logos 46
MOSCOW — Cole Schlader erupted for 29 points and Prairie held Logos threat Will Casebolt to five first-half points as the Pirates notched a Whitepine League Division I win to improve to 8-2 overall and 4-1 in league.
Zach Rambo scored 14 points for the Pirates, who took control by dominating the third quarter 26-14.
Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said Schlader shined in several departments, including defense and 9-for-9 foul shooting.
Casebolt surged late to finish with 17 points for the Knights.
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (8-2. 4-1)
Wyatt Ross 3 1-2 8, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 3 3-3 9, Tyler Wemhoff 1 0-0 2, Zach Rambo 6 2-4 14, Cole Schlader 9 9-9 29, Brody Hasselstrom 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 15-18 62.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (5-3, 2-4)
Jack Driskill 2 0-0 6, Jackson Crapuchettes 0 0-0 0, Roman Nuttbrock 3 4-4 10, Kenny Kline 0 0-0 0, Aiden Elmore 2 2-2 4, Will Casebolt 7 1-1 17, Jasper Whitling 4 2-2 9, Ben Druffel 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-9 46.
Prairie 9 16 26 11—62
Logos 8 11 14 13—46
3-point goals — Schlader 2, Ross, Driskill 2, Casebolt 2, Whitling.
JV — Prairie 53, Logos 34
Timberline 65, Highland 51
CRAIGMONT — Timberline limited the damage Lane Wassmuth did, also having balance in its offense in a Whitepine League Division II victory at Highland of Craigmont.
Parker Brown and Jaron Christopherson each led Timberline (5-5, 5-1) with 14 points in an effort that saw five Spartans score eight or more points. Timberline also closed it out at the line, going 20-for-31 (64.5 percent).
Wassmuth finished with 26 points for the Huskies (5-6, 3-3) and Ty Hambly added 14.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (5-5, 5-1)
Rylan Larson 3 2-2 9, Parker Brown 3 7-8 14, Ryder Cram 1 1-2 3, Micah Nelson 2 2-4 7, Chase Hunter 2 3-4 9, Devon Wentland 4 0-2 8, Jaron Christopherson 5 4-7 14, Jordan Stewart 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 20-31 65.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (5-6, 3-3)
Coby Droegmiller 0 0-0 0, Dalton Davis 1 1-6 3, Ty Hambly 6 0-1 14, Lane Wassmuth 9 8-12 26, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, Gage Crow 0 3-4 3, Owen Case 0 0-0 0, Noah Watson 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 12-23 51.
Timberlake 11 13 20 21—65
Highland 9 8 21 13—51
3-point goals — Hunter 2, Larson, Brown, Nelson, Hambly 2, Watson.
JV — Timberline def. Highland (two quarters).
Orofino 56, Kendrick 40
KENDRICK — Reid Thomas (13 points, 14 rebounds) and Joel Scott (14 points, 12 rebounds) each had a double-double to help Orofino recover from a slight early deficit and defeat nonleague opponent Kendrick.
The Maniacs (7-3) were down 12-9 after the opening quarter, but pulled ahead 19-14 by halftime and extended their lead to 42-24 through the third quarter. Kendrick trimmed the gap slightly in the fourth, but could not get back within striking distance.
Jagger Hewett of Kendrick (4-7) led all scorers with 17 points.
OROFINO (7-3)
Slade Sneddon 0 0-0 0, Silas Naranjo 1 0-1 2, Joe Sparano 3 2-5 8, Nick Drobish 3 2-2 8, Reid Thomas 6 1-4 13, Joel Scott 6 2-2 14, Joel Sneddon 2 0-0 4, Steven Bradlary 1 0-0 2, Nick Graham 1 0-0 2, Cameron Mael 1 0-0 3, Ayden Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-14 56.
KENDRICK (4-7)
Jagger Hewett 7 0-1 17, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 3 0-0 8, Ty Koepp 1 0-1 2, Dallas Morgan 1 0-0 2, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 3 0-0 6, Maison Anderson 0 0-1 0, Wyatt Fitzmorris 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 2 1-2 5. Totals 17 1-5 40.
Orofino 9 10 23 14—56
Kendrick 12 2 10 16—40
3-point goals — Mael, Hewett 3, Taylor 2.
JV — Orofino 42, Kendrick 24
St. Maries 60, Grangeville 50
ST. MARIES — Grangeville fell to unbeaten St. Maries in Central Idaho League play.
The Bulldogs (5-4, 1-1) held even through the first quarter at 17 apiece, but fell into a hole over the second and third to trail 45-33. They cut the gap slightly in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough.
Miles Lefebvre and Caleb Frei each provided 12 points for Grangeville, with Frei adding eight rebounds. Greyson Sands of St. Maries (8-0, 1-0) led all scorers with 15 points.
GRANGEVILLE (5-4, 1-1)
Miles Lefebvre 4 3-4 12, Reece Wimer 0 0-0 0, Blake Schoo 3 0-1 7, Tori Ebert 2 5-8 9, Caleb Frei 4 3-4 12, Dane Lindsley 1 2-2 4, Jared Lindsley 2 0-0 6. Totals 16 13-19 50.
ST. MARIES (8-0, 1-0)
Randie Becktel 2 1-2 5, Greyson Sands 6 1-2 15, Eli Gibson 5 4-6 14, Justin Ledbetter 0 0-0 0, Brett Stancil 0 0-0 0, Coleman Ross 3 1-2 8, Tristan Gentry 7 0-1 14, Colby Renner 1 0-0 2, Sean Elliott 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 9-15 60.
Grangeville 17 6 10 17—50
St. Maries 17 12 16 15—60
3-point goals — J. Lindsley 2, Lefebvre, Schoo, Frei, Sands 2, Ross.
JV — St. Maries def. Grangeville.
Lewiston C defeats Nezperce
The Nezperce Nighthawks varsity fell to the Lewiston C team in nonleague play at Lewiston. Details were unavailable.
Lapwai 79, Potlatch 32
LAPWAI — The Lapwai Wildcats (8-3, 7-0) stayed undefeated in Whitepine League Division I action with a rout of winless Potlatch (0-6, 0-5).
No details were available.
Kamiah-Troy postponed
Kamiah’s scheduled home game against Troy was postponed because of COVID-19 issues in the Trojans’ program, Kubs coach Aaron Skinner said.
Skinner said a makeup date will be set “as soon as possible.”
GIRLSKamiah 38, Troy 31
KAMIAH — Ashlyn Schoening scored 19 points as Kamiah erased an early five-point deficit to defeat Troy in a Whitepine League Division I game.
Mya Barger and Marian Porter had eight points apiece for the Kubs (7-8, 5-5), who boosted their chances of securing the district’s No. 4 postseason berth and first-round host status.
Kamiah coach Brandon Skinner said his players deftly executed a defensive adjustment as they held the Trojans to two points in the third quarter.
Morgan Blazzard finished with 13 points for Troy (4-10, 2-8).
TROY (4-10, 2-8)
Katie Gray 2 0-0 5, Isabelle Raasch 1 0-0 2, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-0 0, Morgan Blazzard 5 3-10 13, Whitney Foster 3 1-3 7, Dericka Morgan 1 0-0 2, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 4-13 31.
KAMIAH (7-8, 5-5)
Logan Landmark 0 0-0 0, Zayda Loewen 1 1-2 3, Dorian Hix 1 0-0 2, Haleigh Wyatt 0 0-0 0, Mya Barger 3 2-2 8, Mariah Porter 2 3-6 8, Ashlyn Schoening 2 6-8 10, Karlee Skinner 3 0-0 7, Reesa Loewen 0 0-0 0, Maya Engledow 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 12-18 38.
Troy 9 9 2 11—31
Kamiah 4 14 6 14—38
3-point goals — Gray, Porter, Skinner.
Genesee 55, Clearwater Valley 36
GENESEE — Double-doubles from Claira Osborne (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Lucie Ranisate (14 points, 11 rebounds) helped Genesee bounce back from a slight early deficit to beat Whitepine League Division I foe Clearwater Valley of Kooskia.
Bailey Leseman added 16 points along with three steals for the Bulldogs (10-2, 7-2), and Isabelle Monk had eight points and five assists. Kadance Schilling led the Rams (6-5, 3-5) with nine points.
CLEARWATER VALLEY-KOOSKIA (6-5, 3-5)
Santana Simmons 2 0-1 5, Ruthie Smith 0 0-0 0, Shada Edwards 1 1-4 4, Martha Smith 3 0-0 7, Kadance Schilling 3 2-11 9, Linnea Lundgren 0 0-0 0, Mary Martin 0 0-0 0, Tobie Yocum 2 2-8 7, Trinity Yocum 0 2-6 2, M. Morrow 1 0-2 2. Totals 12 7-32 36.
GENESEE (10-2, 7-2)
Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0, Riley Leseman 0 0-0 0, Bailey Leseman 5 3-5 16, Lucie Ranisate 6 2-5 14, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Kami Lockler 0 0-0 0, Shelby Hanson 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 7 3-4 17, Isabelle Monk 4 0-0 8, Jessica Holmes 0 0-0 0, Shonda Bunte 0 0-0 0, Sarah Vestal 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-14 55.
Clearwater Valley 12 6 7 11—36
Genesee 10 14 16 15—55
3-point goals — B. Leseman 3, Simmons, Edwards, M. Smith, Schilling, T. Yocum.
Kendrick 57, Orofino 35
KENDRICK — Buoyed by 24 points and six rebounds from Erin Morgan, Kendrick cruised to a nonleague victory against Orofino.
Rose Stewart added nine points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (12-3), and Drew Stacy provided seven points and five rebounds.
Sayq’is Greene paced Orofino (6-5) with 17 points.
OROFINO (6-5)
Sydnie Zywina 3 3-7 9, Riley Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Miley Zenner 0 0-0 0, Peyton Merry 1 2-2 4, Lindi Kessinger 2 1-7 5, Solara Greene 0 0-0 0, Sayq’is Greene 7 1-1 17. Totals 13 7-17 35.
KENDRICK (12-3)
Rose Stewart 4 0-1 9, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 3-4 7, Hannah Tweit 0 2-2 2, Erin Morgan 9 6-12 24, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Ruby Stewart 2 0-2 4, Hailey Taylor 2 2-2 7. Totals 21 13-23 57.
Orofino 10 13 8 4—35
Kendrick 15 16 16 10—57
3-point goals — Sa. Greene 2, Stewart, Taylor.
JV — Kendrick def. Orofino.
Grangeville 58, St. Maries 25
ST. MARIES — Grangeville routed Class 2A Central Idaho League foe St. Maries, holding the Lumberjacks to single digits in each quarter.
Camden Barger scored 18 points for Grangeville (12-3, 2-0) and had seven assists and six steals. Macy Smith had 11 points and five steals, and Bailey Vanderwall added eight points and seven rebounds.
GRANGEVILLE (12-3, 2-0)
Camden Barger 7 2-3 18, Macy Smith 5 0-0 11, Talia Brown 3 0-0 7, Zoe Lutz 2 3-6 7, Cameran Green 0 0-0 0, Bella Dame 1 0-0 3, Bailey Vanderwall 2 3-4 8, Emma Edwards 2 0-0 4, Abbie Frei 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 8-13 58.
ST. MARIES (3-8, 0-2)
Lacie Sines 0 0-0 0, Trista Janssen 0 0-0 0, Sami Badgett 2 0-0 5, Berkli McGreal 0 0-0 0, Macie Rimel 1 2-2 4, Taci Watkins 1 2-2 4, Stacie Mitchell 0 0-2 0, Jenna Holder 2 2-2 6, Kirsten Miller 1 0-0 2, Mackenzie Hammond 0 0-0 0, S. Christensen 2 0-0 4. Totals 9 6-8 25.
Grangeville 21 11 11 15—58
St. Maries` 6 2 8 9—25
3-point goals — Barger 2, Smith, Brown, Dame, Vanderwall, Badgett.
JV — Grangeville 41, St. Maries 30
Highland 42, Timberline 9
CRAIGMONT — Hannah Miller scored 20 points for Highland of Craigmont, which held Timberline of Weippe to single digits in claiming its first Whitepine League Division II victory of the season.
“We forced a lot of turnovers,” Highland coach Brett Arnzen said. “Very good team ball. We shared the ball well.”
Payton Crow added 11 points for the Huskies (2-7, 1-3).
For Timberline (0-14, 0-6), Sam Brown finished with seven points.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-14, 0-6)
Gracie Warner 0 0-1 0, Morgan Soester 0 0-2 0, Marebeth Stemrich 0 2-2 2, Marissa Larson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-2 0, Sam Brown 2 2-4 7, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 0 0-0 0. Totals 2 4-11 9.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (2-7, 1-3)
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Emmy Espinosa 1 0-0 2, Payton Crow 5 1-4 11, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Hannah Miller 8 3-6 20, Kalei Smith 1 0-1 2, Shaylee Stamper 0 3-4 3, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-15 42.
Timberline 0 4 2 3—9
Highland 15 11 9 7—42
3-point goals — S. Brown, Miller.
Nezperce 47, Lewiston C 25
Kadyn Horton scored 13 points and Nezperce got improved production from its backcourt in a win at Lewiston against the Bengals’ C team.
Nezperce guards Grace Tiegs, Madisyn Brower and Erica Zenner responded to coach Dave Snodgrass’ plea for more diverse offense by combining for 7-for-14 shooting.
Hannah Duuck nabbed eight rebounds for the Nighthawks, and point guards Katharine Duuck and Jillian Lux combined for only one turnover.
NEZPERCE (6-4)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 3 0-0 7, Jillian Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 1 0-0 2, Hannah Duuck 0 3-4 3, Madisyn Brower 2 0-0 5, Erica Zenner 2 0-0 4, Kayden Sanders 5 1-3 11, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 6 1-2 13, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 5-9 47.
LEWISTON C
Megan Stoneman 3 1-2 7, Karley Barley 1 0-2 2, Jailin Farnsworth 0 0-0 0, Gabby Giblehe 0 0-0 0, Lea Victorine 0 0-0 0, Arian Roberts 2 1-2 5, Naomi Leonard 1 0-0 3, Sydney Wilson 0 0-0 0, Lilly Samuels 3 0-0 7. Totals 10 2-6 24.
Nezperce 10 15 16 6—47
Lewiston 8 3 3 10—24
3-point goals — G. Tiegs, Brower, Leonard, Samuels.
Salmon River 44, Wilder 24
RIGGINS — Salmon River of Riggins cruised to a nonleague victory against Wilder.
Sofie Branstetter of Salmon River (4-4) led all scorers with 13 points, while teammate Jordyn Pottenger added 10.
WILDER (8-7)
Y. Mejia 1 1-2 3, S. Aguliera 0 1-2 1, J. Lopez 1 0-0 2, K. Arias 2 0-0 4, L. Ponce 1 0-0 2, D. Selinas 1 0-0 2, N. Morales 2 1-1 5, M. Puga 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 3-5 24.
SALMON RIVER-RIGGINS (4-4)
Jordyn Pottenger 3 4-5 10, Charee Hollon 1 1-1 3, Raney Walters 3 3-3 9, Alethea Chapman 3 0-1 7, Sofie Branstetter 5 2-2 13, Lauren Morgan 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-12 44.
Wilder 6 4 3 11—24
Salmon River 15 11 11 7—44
3-point goals — Morales, Chapman, Branstetter.
WRESTLINGBengals second in Silver
POST FALLS — Five Lewiston wrestlers claimed four wins apiece as the Bengals placed second in the Silver (second tier) bracket of the River City Duals wrestling tournament.
Robert Storm (285 pounds), Jacob Woody (195), Dominic Maiorana (145), Tristan Bremer (132) and Kolton Langayer (113) all posted 4-1 records for the Bengals, who went 3-2 in dual meets.
Danny Fowler (160) went 4-1 for Orofino, which placed last in the four-team copper bracket.
On the second day, Lewiston defeated Priest River 66-22 before bowing to Lakeland 62-21 and Weiser 51-34. Orofino fell to Timberlake 60-24 and to Priest River 36-24.
Storm pinned his final two opponents in 25 and 44 seconds, respectively, and Fowler stapled four straight foes before getting pinned himself.
Bremer, a returning state champion, tallied four wins by fall and a major decision, but was felled in 4:48 by another 2020 state champ, Evan Barajas of Bonners Ferry.
Area win-loss records
Lewiston
98 — Dominic Gutknecht 3-2 (three forfeits). 106 — Zander Johnson 3-2 (two forfeits). 113 — Kolton Langayer 4-1 (two forfeits). 120 — James Grossman 2-3 (one forfeit). 126 — Wyatt Schlafman 1-4. 132 — Tristan Bremer 4-1. 138 — Gage Fiamengo 2-3. 145 — Dominic Maiorana 4-1 (one forfeit). 152 — Austin Nine 3-2. 170 — Logan Meisner 2-3. 182 — Brenden Thill 2-3. 195 — Jacob Woody 4-1 (two forfeits). 220 — Zak Meyers 1-4 (one forfeit). 285 — Robert Storm 4-1 (one forfeit).
Orofino
145 — Brayden Turcott 3-2 (one forfeit). 152 — Cory Godwin 2-3. 160 — Danny Fowler 4-1. 170 — Nathan Martinez 2-3 (one forfeit). 182 — Ian Powell 0-5. 195 — Darrion McIntosh 3-2 (one forfeit).