Andrew Whitfield gave a good accounting of himself Wednesday, but he came up short as the Lewiston boxer lost to up-and-coming star Eumir Marcial by unanimous decision in a four-round, welterweight bout at the Shrine Exposition Center in Los Angeles.
Whitfield, a 29-year-old who works at Clearwater Paper, lost 40-36 on all three judge’s scorecards to Marcial, who is set to be on the Phillipines’ boxing team for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
Whitfield went in as a clear underdog against Marcial, who was making his professional debut after going 67-17 as a amateur. Marcial recently signed with 12-time world champion Manny Pacquiao’s promotional group and is trained by the legendary Freddie Roach.
But Whitfield made a good name for himself. He was able to stand toe-to-toe with the left-handed Marcial. The former MMA fighter was able to counter a lot of Marcial’s shots to the face with solid punches back to the body. However, Marcial showed too much power, striking Whitfield in the first round around the right eye. Whitfield struggled for most of the remainder of the bout as the swelling underneath the eye was extremely noticeable.
Despite that, Whitfield did not back down from the challenge Marcial posed. The commentators on the Fox Sports 1 broadcast noted Whitfield’s aggressiveness and willingness to take a shot.
However, Marcial clearly won thanks to the amount of blows he struck on Whitfield. The Filipino landed 120 of 310 punches he threw (38.7 percent). In comparison, Whitfield managed to land just 46 of 273 punches (16.8 percent).
With the loss, Whitfield falls to 3-2.