CALDWELL, Idaho — Outside of the friendly confines of Harris Field, Lewis-Clark State senior first baseman Luke White seems to have found a second home at Wolfe Field on the campus of College of Idaho.
White swatted his third home run in as many days, this one a three-run shot that finished a four-run third inning Sunday as the third-ranked Warriors came from behind again to beat the Yotes 10-5 in a nonconference game.
The Warriors (27-1) won their 21st consecutive game, matching the seventh-longest winning streak in program history. The 1991 team as well as the 1997 team eacn won 21 straight game at one stage of their respective seasons. LCSC is one win away from equaling last season's run of 22 consecutive wins, which would tie this team for fifth all-time.
Sophomore third baseman Coy Stout went 3-for-5 with a fourth-inning two-run homer and four RBI overall. Senior second baseman A.J. Davis, a former Clarkston High School standout, finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Ben Dudley went 3-for-5 with two home runs, and four RBI to pace College of Idaho (12-15).
Sophomore left-hander Alec Holmes (1-0) picked up the win with four innings of two-hit relief. He walked two and struck out five.
Ben Gaff (1-3) took the loss, allowing five hits, three walks and six runs, all earned, in five innings. He struck out four.
The Yotes grabbed the early lead in the first with three runs. Senior left-hander Darren Day hit the first two batters, got a strikeout, then Dudley hit a home run to left-center.
The Warriors took the lead in the third. After an out, senior shortstop Riley Way was hit by a pitch. An out later, senior outfielder Aidan Nagle walked, and senior outfielder Sam Linscott followed with a single to left to set the stage for White.
White, a 6-foot-2, 230-pounder out of Lewiston, deposited a Gaff pitch over the wall in center field for his team-leading eighth homer of the season and gave LCSC a 4-3 advantage.
The Yotes got a run back in the bottom half of the inning as Dudley hit a two-out solo shot to right to tie it at 4.
The Warriors took the lead for good with two runs in the fourth, as Stout smacked his second homer of the season, a one-out shot that scored Davis.
College of Idaho scored once in the sixth. Jake Denison was hit by a pitch to lead off, then moved up to second on a passed ball and scored on Weston Miller's single to right, ending the day for junior right-handed reliever Harrison Grow after one-plus inning of work, making it 6-5.
Holmes came in, got the first two hitters out, then got into a bit of a pickle. Gaff singled to left and Jonah Hultberg was hit by a pitch to put runners on first and second. However, got Skyler Sadora to strike out swinging but the ball got away from senior catcher Justin Mazzone, who threw to sophomore Charlie Updegrave, who replaced White at first, to record the final out.
LCSC closed it out with four runs in the ninth. Linscott had a one-out single. An out later, he stole second and Mazzone followed with a walk. Junior Jaden Phillips, who also played his high school ball at Lewiston, was hit by a pitch, then Davis was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Stout singled home a pair, then Davis and Stout performed a double steal, with Davis scoring the final run of the game.
The Warriors next play a nonconference doubleheader at noon Thursday at NCAA Division II Central Washington.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE COLLEGE OF IDAHO
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 4 1 0 0 Hultberg rf 3 1 0 0
Threlfall dh 4 0 0 0 Sadora 3b 3 1 0 0
Nagle rf 4 1 0 0 McFarland lf-ph 5 0 0 0
Linscott cf 5 2 2 1 T. Leaf lf 0 0 0 0
White 1b 1 1 1 3 Dudley 1b 5 2 3 4
Updegrave 1b 2 0 0 0 Robertson 2b 5 0 1 0
Mazzone c 3 0 1 0 Denison ss 2 1 0 0
Rhodes pr 0 1 0 0 Miller c 3 0 1 1
James lf 4 0 0 0 Castillo pr 0 0 0 0
Phillips lf 0 1 0 0 Watkins cf 3 0 0 0
Davis 2b 4 2 2 1 Goetz ph 1 0 0 0
Stout 3b 5 1 3 4 Gaff p-dh 3 0 1 0
Totals 36 10 9 9 Totals 33 5 6 5
Lewis-Clark State 004 200 004—10 9 1
College of Idaho 301 001 000—5 6 0
Lewis-Clark State ip h r er bb so
Day 4 3 4 4 0 8
Grow 1 1 1 1 0 2
Holmes (W, 1-0) 4 2 0 0 2 5
College of Idaho ip h r er bb so
Gaff (L, 1-3) 5 5 6 6 3 4
Durski 2 1 0 0 1 0
Wisenor 2 3 4 4 3 4
Attendance — N/A.