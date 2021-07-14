Washington State’s Brandon White was drafted for a second time Tuesday, as he was taken in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins.
He joined Kyle Manzardo and Zane Mills, each of whom were drafted Tuesday, as those taken by teams in this year’s event, which was staged in Denver in conjuction with events surrounding the All-Star Game.
It is the first time that three Cougar players have been drafted in the first 12 rounds of the event since 1977, when pitchers Phil Westendorf, Eric Wilkins and Tracy Harris were taken in the fifth, sixth and seventh rounds, respectively, by the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Indians and Seattle Mariners.
No other players from the region were taken in the draft.
White, a junior this past season, finished 6-4 with a 4.98 ERA for Brian Green and WSU, which finished 26-23 overall and 13-13 in the Pac-12. In 13 starts, he allowed 71 hits and 39 walks in 68ž innings. White struck out 61 batters, and opponents hit just .267 off the right-hander.
The Chehalis, Wash., native was the Friday starter throughout the conference season in 2021, and it was highlighted by an impressive start at No. 18 Oregon State. Against the Beavers on March 17, he retired the first 17 batters en route to a three-hitter in a 5-2 Cougar win. He allowed a walk and a run, striking out seven in his longest stint of the year, seven innings.
He also had victories April 9 at Utah, April 16 in a 21-2 blowout of then-No. 13 Oregon and a three-hit, six-strikeout performance in six innings in an 8-1 victory May 27 against Washington.
In three seasons with the Cougars, White was 8-12 with a 5.69 ERA in 30 appearances, 29 starts. He allowed 153 hits and 67 walks in 131 innings. He struck out 119 and opponents hit .288 off him.
White previously was drafted in 2018 in the 14th round out of W.F. West High School by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Among those left on the board who could conceivably be signed to a free-agent contract, according to MLB.com’s draft tracker, include Cougar outfielder Collin Montez, four Lewis-Clark State fifth-year seniors — Jesse Parker, Dillon Plew, Tallon Thomasson and Jack Johnson (who is playing for the Ogden Raptors of the Pioneer Baseball League — and former Asotin High School standout and Wenatchee Valley Community College player Devin Fry.