Luke White always has been full of potential. He showed glimpses of it when he was at Lewiston High School. The first baseman clearly has shown flashes of it in his career at Lewis-Clark State College.
This past weekend, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound son of Michelle and Joe White took it to another level, etching his name the baseball program’s record book for all time.
White, an All-Cascade Conference performer for the Warriors in 2021, blasted home runs in four consecutive at-bats, becoming the first LCSC player to achieve that feat, in a four-game conference series sweep against British Columbia.
He’ll look to continue his torrid pace this weekend as the third-ranked Warriors (33-1, 4-0) play a four-game conference set at Corban (13-14-1, 0-4), which were swept by LCSC in a four-game nonconference series earlier this month. The teams play the first game at 5 p.m. Friday at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer, Ore., with a doubleheader set for noon Saturday and a single game at 11 a.m.
“I think I’m more just trying to stick to our team’s approach,” said White, who leads the Warriors and is tied for seventh nationally with 13 home runs this season. “I kind of got away from it a couple times here and there last year and the year before, so really trying to just stick with it and it’s working.”
After graduatiing from Lewiston in 2017, he played for two years at Yakima Valley College, then returned home to start his Warrior career in 2020, becoming part of a group of five from that high school graduating class to play at LCSC at the same time. He made an immediate impact for LCSC in the COVID-19 shortened season, improved greatly in 2021, and now has burst at the seams in playing full-time at first base this season.
But no moment probably was sweeter for the former Class 5A Inland Empire League MVP than in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Thunderbirds. With one down and his team trailing 6-4, White blasted a pitch from Shane LaForest to left-center field, a solo shot to give him home runs in four straight at-bats. It helped the Warriors earn a 19-6 victory after they were down 4-0 and 6-3.
His homer in the first inning of that game put LCSC on the board. In Game 1, White swatted a two-run long ball to put the Warriors up by six in the sixth inning. He then came up again in the same inning and for the coupe de gras, parked a three-run shot to the deepest part of the park.
“I was just seeing good pitches out over the plate that I could put good swings on and I didn’t miss them,” White said. “As far as I can think of, I think I might’ve had one game with three home runs, but that’s definitely by far the best day I’ve had playing baseball.”
That homer put him in some rare company, becoming the first LCSC player since current coach Jake Taylor to hit two home runs in the same inning. For the weekend, he batted .600 (9-for-15), had a slugging percentage of 1.533 and had an eye-popping 14 RBI.
“It’s a special day,” Taylor said Saturday of White’s performance. “He’s seeing it big, he’s hitting the ball to all fields with power, staying in the middle, staying with his approach, not trying to do too much. The results were fantastic for him today.”
Only Charlie Updegrave, and his 10 RBI, could have outdone him on that day. But the conference and the nation took notice. He was named the Cascade Conference’s player of the week for the first time in his career, then Tuesday White became the second Warrior this year to be named the NAIA’s national player of the week.
His current 11-game hitting streak is the best on the team. In that stretch, White has had multiple hits in five of those games. He’s had eight of his homers in the and 25 of his team-high 48 RBI in that span. White also ranks seventh in the nation in that category.
Not that he was bad the past two years, either. However, White was a bit overshadowed by what Brock Ephan had done.
White started 62 of the team’s 67 games in 2020-21, hitting a combined 15 homers with 59 RBI.
But he’s already eclipsed his totals for last year in almost every offensive category. If White continues on this pace, he might continue re-writing the LCSC record books.
Speaking of records
It will take a win Friday for this group to re-set the mark for most consecutive wins in a season.
If that happens, it will be the Warriors’ 28th consecutive win. That would break the mark this group shares with the 1986 team, which went 55-11 but eventually lost to Grand Canyon 6-5 in 10 innings in the national title game. LCSC had won its first two titles the previous two seasons. It also was the only year in a stretch of eight the Warriors did not win the national championship.
Stephan Wiebe contributed to this report.
