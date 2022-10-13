Lewiston High School senior James White announced a verbal commitment to the University of Idaho via Twitter on Oct. 3.

Despite being a tight end on the roster, White has been a true do-it-all player for the 5-2 Bengals. So far this season, he has 303 all-purpose yards with six touchdowns. Although he’ll be playing tight end at the next level, his defensive stats aren’t anything to scoff at either, as he has racked up a team-high seven sacks.

