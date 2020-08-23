SEATTLE — Rookie Evan White doubled and homered in his first two at-bats and finished with a career-high six RBI, and Kyle Lewis added three more hits to his AL-leading total as the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 10-1 on Saturday.
White had a two-run double to cap Seattle’s three-run first inning, and added the final big blow of the night to Texas starter Jordan Lyles with a three-run shot in the third for his fifth homer of the season.
“It’s really nice to start seeing him getting some results,” Seattle manager Scott Servais said. “All the work, and a little bit of a struggle that he went through early on, he’s getting on the other side of it now and you start to see all the talent come out at the plate.”
Meanwhile, Lewis continues to pile up hits in his rookie season. Lewis singled on an 0-2 pitch in his first at-bat, added another single in the third and doubled in the fourth to give him 38 hits. He was on base five times, walking in his final two plate appearances, raising his batting average to .373.
Seattle starter Justus Sheffield allowed just one run in six strong innings and won his second consecutive decision. Sheffield (2-2) has thrown six innings in each of his past three starts and allowed two earned runs with 16 strikeouts.
“It’s a matter of just trusting your stuff, seeing the target and drive into that target and aggressively pitching,” Sheffield said. “I feel like that’s my style.”
The Rangers held a team meeting after their seventh consecutive loss and manager Chris Woodward said he could sense the mounting frustration.
“I know they’re trying, I know they’re trying to compete, but we’ve got to start coming up with some solutions to this because we’re not going to win too many games; it’s not a good recipe for success,” Woodward said.
Lyles (1-3) was roughed up for the second straight start. He allowed seven earned runs in his previous outing against San Diego and was knocked around for eight earned runs and 11 hits by the Mariners.
Texas Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Solak lf 5 0 2 0 Crawford ss 5 0 1 0
Santana 1b 4 0 1 1 Haggerty lf 5 1 2 0
Frazier 3b 4 0 1 0 Lewis cf 3 3 3 0
Gallo rf 4 0 0 0 Seager 3b 4 1 2 1
Trevino c 4 0 2 0 Nola c 5 3 3 1
Odor 2b 4 0 0 0 White 1b 5 1 2 6
Kinr-Falfa ss 3 0 1 0 Fraley rf 4 1 1 0
Refsnydr dh 3 1 1 0 Lopes dh 4 0 0 1
Heinemn cf 4 0 0 0 Long Jr. 2b 4 0 1 1
Totals 35 1 8 1 Totals 39 10 15 10
Texas 001 000 000 — 1
Seattle 305 000 11x — 10
E—Frazier (1), Seager (4). LOB—Texas 10, Seattle 9. 2B—Trevino (4), Santana (3), White (4), Fraley (1), Lewis (2), Long Jr. (5). HR—White (5). SF—Santana (1), Seager (3).
IP H R ER BB SO
Texas
Lyles, L, 1-3 4 11 8 8 0 2
Hearn 2 1 0 0 1 5
Chavez 1 2 1 1 1 2
Garcia 1 1 1 0 1 2
Seattle
Sheffield, W, 2-2 6 6 1 1 1 5
Gerber 1 1 0 0 0 0
Fletcher 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hirano 1 1 0 0 0 2
HBP—Sheffield (Refsnyder). WP—Lyles(2), Garcia.
Umpires—Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T—2:51. A—0 (47,929).