When he got his pitch, Luke White “made sure not to miss it.”
The Lewiston High grad and Lewis-Clark State designated hitter had envisioned it since his youth — clobbering a home run at Harris Field during the Avista NAIA World Series.
“Growing up, you’d see all the L-C players do it all the time,” he said.
A 2-1 fastball in the zone had no chance in the fifth inning of LCSC’s 9-6 win against LSU Shreveport on Monday morning.
White planted it in the left-field bleachers. His two-run shot highlighted the Warriors’ five-run frame, while providing White’s hometown team a 7-4 edge.
The junior Yakima Valley College transfer had been in a slump in the first two games of his first Series. He was 0-for-8 before the Warriors met the Pilots in a loser-out contest.
So, White was due.
“It can be stressful, but you just have to stick with the process and put the work in,” White said. “I knew I was able to do it and that it was a matter of time.”
In the fourth inning, White whipped a two-strike double to left-center field to end his drought and push across star outfielder Aidan Nagle.
Since dropping its opener to Series rival Faulkner (Ala.) via shutout Friday, LCSC’s lineup — a top-five unit in the nation statistically — has begun to settle in.
Nine Warriors have logged hits at the Series. With White’s contribution, every starter is on the board.
“He had some loud outs earlier in the tournament, and he missed some, started to press a little bit and his swing got longer and slower,” LCSC coach Jake Taylor said. “He shortened it up today, came up with some big hits. I’m happy for Luke, happy for him to get going.”
Sure, the Warriors still stranded a number of baserunners Monday (nine) that Taylor would like to see lowered significantly. A total of 32 L-C runners have been left on the bags in the past three games.
But the offensive consistency — minimizing lengthy stretches of empty innings, stringing together patient at-bats — has noticeably improved.
“It’s good to see back-to-back hits, back-to-back-to-back hits,” Nagle said. “I think we’re all on the same page now, rowing the boat together. We relaxed a little bit since the Faulkner game. We got our feet wet, now we’re all the way in.”
LCSC piled up three homers vs. LSUS, including a solo bomb in the first from Jack Johnson and a mammoth drive from super-slugger Brock Ephan in the eighth. The Warriors seemed to be posting multiple-homer games all year, but they hadn’t done so since their regular-season finale May 2, an unusual five-game stretch.
“It’s good to see us putting the ball over the fence again,” said Nagle, LCSC’s offensive leader at the Series thus far with six RBI on 5-for-13 batting. “It was great to see Luke get going. It’s been great to see everyone get going a bit. If everyone’s working together, we can be unstoppable, especially with Luke, Brock — those big guys.”
Dalton Harum, a defensive whiz in the outfield, was ostensibly LCSC’s lone question mark in the lineup, having entered the Series batting .283. He’s 6-for-13 in the tourney.
Whether the Warriors could sustain their run-piling ways and outduel much tougher competition than what they’d seen in the Cascade Conference was a talking point ahead of the Series. The Cascade hardly featured anyone like Shreveport’s aggressive, power-packing hitters.
Save the Faulkner game, however, the scoring has been close to on par with what the Warriors did in league play. The lineup has recorded four multiple-run innings so far, forcing Concordia and Shreveport to dig into their bullpens early.
“There’s definitely room for improvement offensively,” Taylor said, “but we competed and lived to see another day. We battled back from a decent early deficit (4-1). We were calm. They trusted themselves.”