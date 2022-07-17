Five days of practice, two regional tournament games in early July in Meridian, Idaho, a week-and-a-half of fundraising and now its less than a week to get ready and packed for Florida.
For the Lewis-Clark Babe Ruth 16U All-Star softball team, the first time they might be able to think about what they have accomplished so far, and the experience they are about to embark on, might be on the flight to Treasure Coast, Fla.
The World Series-bound team, composed of athletes from Asotin, Clarkston and Lewiston, will arrive Tuesday, have a team activity and workout day Wednesday before Thursday’s opening ceremonies. Pool play goes from Friday through July 24, bracket play July 25-26 and the championship game is July 27.
Opponents and game times had not been determined as of press time. For an updated schedule and bracket, or to view the live stream, go to baberuthworldseries.org/#/event/433.
With a season filled with rainouts, coming up with a roster proved to be challenging. The players had to vote for a team when they had not been able to play against all of the teams in the league because of postponements.
Adjustments had to be made when there was only one outfielder voted on the original 13-player roster.
All-Star coach Willie Wingfield, who also leads Asotin’s high school team, then had five days to get a group of players — who in many cases were meeting each other for the first time — and get them on the same page before the regional tournament.
“Meridian had been practicing for five weeks ... we had five days,” Wingfield said. “I didn’t know the talent we were going to have, but the kids did a great job.”
It helped that the talent on the team was so versatile.
Cady Browne, a catcher for the Panthers’ varsity team in the spring, played a critical role against Meridian, but not behind the plate.
Browne allowed only a leadoff single in the first game of a best-of-3 series July 1 with Meridian before striking out 11 in a complete-game effort.
Browne then started the second game behind the plate, but was called upon to pitch again in the third inning when the team trailed 12-5. The Northeast 2B League second-team honoree threw three scoreless innings in the 22-12 comeback victory that locked up the trip to Florida.
“(Cady) didn’t want to pitch,” Wingfield said. “But she is really smart and can mix speeds well.”
Elizabeth Harrington made the move to the outfield, and Wingfield said she made some critical catches for the team.
At the plate, Mayona Miller and Corrine Scoville of Lewiston collected hits in the two games as the team piled up 33 runs in the two-game sweep.
“Kids hit the ball really well,” Wingfield said. “They played defense better than we had in practice too.”
Those practices were Wingfield’s version of two-a-days that you normally see put together in football. The coach knew he had limited time, so he enlisted any dad or mom that knew how to play to help.
“We didn’t have a real smooth start,” Wingfield said. “but by the third day (we) started to see a little difference.”
The mad rush to field a team and get them ready for tournament play continued on the fundraising front. Wingfield previously had planned a trip out of town and said he relied heavily on the parents to get the ball rolling.
Wingfield said they met as a group after the win in Meridian to determine if the Florida trip was possible.
“The parents have been awesome … it takes a real commitment (by them),” he said.
In just 10 days the team was able to raise an estimated $30,000 for the trip.
“The community has really been there for the kids,” Wingfield said.
Wingfield hopes the experience is the first of many for his team, which is young. Every girl on the team is eligible to play in 2023.
