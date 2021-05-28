As the fans trickle back to Harris Field to take part in the first Avista NAIA World Series since 2019, there’s no doubt the post-pandemic Series experience will feel and sound different than years past.
While certain things about the Series might feel different, the Eagles of Faulkner University won’t be one of them.
A familiar face here for almost a decade now, Faulkner (Ala.) will be making its eighth consecutive appearance in the Series — and will be looking for a second title since bagging its first with a perfect tournament run in 2013.
“It’s unique to each team and each team has its own personality,” Faulkner coach Patrick McCarthy said. “We just try to tell them to be loose and be themselves and try to experience everything that’s out there.”
However, standing in Faulkner’s way when the Series opens today will be another longtime foe in tournament host Lewis-Clark State. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.
During the eight-year streak of World Series appearances, the Eagles (38-10) have faced LCSC nine times and are 2-7 against the Warriors — with one of those wins coming in the 2013 title clincher.
Although the stakes won’t be as high in this early-round matchup, the result no doubt will go a long way as the winner will get two days off before resuming play Monday, while the loser will have around a 12-hour turnaround to prepare for a loser-out matchup Saturday.
“It’s an atmosphere you can’t prepare for,” McCarthy said. “So, you just try to keep your routine. Keep the batting practice the same. Keep the routine the same and allow them to have some sort of comfort level.
“I think that minimizes mistakes. And for sure, we’ve had plenty of mistakes out there. You won’t really know until about the second game — whether you’re settling in or not, because you could be out in two games and never even know. You can be gone in less time than it took to travel out there.”
With so much of their tournament trajectory potentially riding on that first game, it certainly will help the Eagles to be able to trot out perhaps one of the best pitchers in the NAIA this season.
Throughout the regular season and the Opening Round, senior Antonio Frias was unbeaten at 11-0, held opponents to a NAIA-low .149 batting average and is the first Faulkner pitcher in program history to tally 200-plus strikeouts in a career.
Of his career 281 punchouts, the fireballer from Panama City, Panama, tallied 119 this season while walking only 29 with a 2.22 ERA in 81 innings.
In his lone start in the Opening Round against Vanguard (Calif.), Frias went the distance, spreading three runs and six hits in a 7-3 win for the Eagles. A true workhorse, he also closed out a 4-3 win with two scoreless innings against St. Thomas (Fla.) the previous day.
Behind Frias in the rotation pecking order are July Sosa and J.C. Toro. While not as electric as Frias, the capable pair combined to go 14-4 and rack up 164 strikeouts on the season.
At the plate, the Eagles don’t have one singular pre-eminent threat, but their lineup is littered with guys that can do it all. Of Faulkner’s nine regulars, eight knocked in at least 35 runs this season — making this lineup perhaps one of the deepest in the tournament.