On paper and on the diamond, the Grenadiers of Indiana University Southeast will arrive here as another in a long line of first-timers that have made the trek to the Avista NAIA World Series.
But don’t let the Grenadiers’ lack of Series experience fool you — IU Southeast might well be one of the most battle-tested teams in the field after toppling defending champion and top-ranked Tennessee Wesleyan in the Opening Round to book its ticket.
Tagged with the No. 7 seed in the tournament, IU Southeast will open against No. 10 seed Concordia (Neb.) at 3 p.m. today at Harris Field.
Ranked No. 15 in the NAIA’s final top 25 coaches’ poll May 12, the Grenadiers not only beat Tennessee Wesleyan, but coach Ben Reel did so by besting one of his close friends, TWC coach Billy Berry.
“I think that’s what made (reaching the Series) so memorable, was Billy,” Reel said of his close friend. “When I came out to home plate, Billy hugged me for probably five minutes. Watching Billy as a young coach, he helped bring my vision to fruition.
“Billy’s always been a mentor to me. He made it extremely special from the last pitch on. He’s called me multiple times and told me I got to get this lined up, got to get my vans, get practice times lined up. I think Woody Hunt (Cumberland, Tenn., coach) said it best, ‘Once you come around the mountain and see Lewiston, you’ll have goosebumps until the time you leave. It’s been like that every time I’ve been there.’ ”
Two years removed from its second Series title, and deemed the defending champion after the cancellation of the 2020 Series because of the pandemic, Tennessee Wesleyan entered the Opening Round with a 51-4 record and were the odds-on favorite to return to Lewiston.
However, two losses later, it was instead the Grenadiers (48-14) who avenged a lopsided three-game sweep at the hands of the Bulldogs in February and earned their first bite of Harris Field.
Speaking of hands, it’s hard to find a more capable pair that understands the significance of IU Southeast reaching the Series as much as Reel. Now in his 13th year leading the Grenadiers, it’s only fitting that the former IU Southeast team captain and first-team All-Conference selection would be the one leading his alma mater to its greatest achievement in program history.
“Our program only has one scholarship,” Reel said. “But I think from the get-go our guys are just made up differently. We’re not paying for anyone’s way.
“Here, it’s pretty much that guys want to be here. Guys are signing up for this because they want to do it. It’s not like they’re missing out on a full ride if they decide to walk away.”
On the field, the Grenadiers boast one of the more potent offenses in the Series field and showed that in the Opening Round — putting up 30 runs in their three wins.
IU Southeast is ranked fourth in the nation in doubles and total hits and seventh in total runs scored and RBI. Despite averaging only one home run per game throughout the season, the Grenadiers have shown they can string hits together, ranking second in the country in total at-bats.
Leading the way are juniors Brody Tanksley and Clay Woeste.
During the course of the season, Tanksley provided the pop with a team-leading 18 home runs and 69 RBI — with one of those homers coming in walk-off fashion as the Grenadiers turned a 6-0 deficit into a 10-9 win against Warner University (Fla.) in the first game of the Opening Round.
While not as loud as Tanksley and his booming contributions, Woeste is a terror for defenses on the basepaths — leading the team with 85 hits and 35 stolen bases. Those each rank sixth in the NAIA while the junior second baseman scored 83 times, good for second in the country.
On the hill, the Grenadiers are led by a pair of junior left-handers in Hunter Kloke and Trevor Reynolds.
Each went 9-1 on the season and combined to allow only three runs and six hits to Tennessee Wesleyan in a 4-3 win against the Bulldogs in the second game of the Opening Round.