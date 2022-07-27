Idaho football coach Jason Eck joins athletic director Terry Gawlik in singing the Vandals’ fight song during Eck’s introductory news conference Dec. 20 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. The Big Sky Conference has seen its share of movement in the past few years, but comissioner Tom Wistrcill said Monday the conference is in a good spot right now, especially with its media rights deal with ESPN.
Idaho football coach Jason Eck joins athletic director Terry Gawlik in singing the Vandals’ fight song during Eck’s introductory news conference Dec. 20 at Idaho Central Credit Union Arena. The Big Sky Conference has seen its share of movement in the past few years, but comissioner Tom Wistrcill said Monday the conference is in a good spot right now, especially with its media rights deal with ESPN.
Zach Wilkinson/Tribune
Idaho receiver Terez Traynor, center, celebrates after making a big catch during the fourth quarter of an Oct. 30, 2021, Big Sky Conference game against Northern Arizona at the Kibbie Dome.
SPOKANE — One of the prevailing questions heading into Monday’s Big Sky Conference media day was about what does the future of the conference look like with recent conference realignment decisions.
The announcements of USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten in 2024 in June and Texas and Oklahoma joining the Southeastern Conference a year ago has shaken the landscape of college athletics. Name, image and likeness deals also still loom and will change as the NCAA continues to discuss how to amend the organization’s current stance.
The Big Sky and its schools have seen their fair share of movement in the past few years. Southern Utah left the conference after this past season to join the recently revived Western Athletic Conference, and North Dakota left the Big Sky in 2018 and spent two years as an independent before joining the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Idaho rejoined the conference in 2018, after spending several years in the Sun Belt and WAC, as well as being an independent for a season.
The recent moves have still shockwaves throughout the college athletic landscape, and there’s been speculation those shockwaves eventually will reverberate down to the Big Sky.
Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill acknowledged the concerns, stating there’s a lot of “mistrust” between the conferences and the commissioners, but said he thinks there is a future for the Big Sky, something he later reaffirmed.
“I think we’re in a really good, sweet spot,” Wistrcill said. “I think what you have, is what the Big Ten and the SEC have done, is that they’ve partnered with those (ESPN and Fox) ... and they’re going to grow to a point where both conferences feel good about their membership and their TV partners feel good about their membership. That leaves a lot of uncertainty in the rest of the (Football Bowl Subdivision) and below that, at the (Football Championship Subdivision) level, we don’t have that kind of tearing at the seams that the FBS does.
“We all kind of look alike, our budgets are roughly the same, and I think that when I listen to our presidents talk and I talk to other leaders around the country, everybody’s kind of speaking from the same songbook that we’re not chasing the almighty dollar.”
Wistrcill pointed out the FCS is getting more national attention, especially in the Big Sky. Wistrcill talked about the positives of the current media rights deal, which streams Big Sky games on ESPN+, allows two nationally televised Big Sky football games per year (this year it will be Montana at Sacramento State and UC Davis at Montana) on ESPN2 and ESPNU, and how this past year the Big Sky was up for a potential “College Gameday” visit.
“I think it was the Michigan State (vs.) Ohio State game, and it was like 35-0 at the end of the first quarter. And they’ve said, it was about midway through the first quarter that they were all like, ‘We should’ve gone to Montana,’” Wistrcill said.
The national spotlight on the Big Sky has extended to the players in the transfer portal, as well.
Idaho, in particular, signed two transfers this offseason.
Juliano Falaniko joined the Vandals after previously playing at USC and Paul Moala joined the team after previously playing at Notre Dame.
With all of the questions swirling in the college football landscape, the Big Sky seem to think they have a place carved out, whatever shape that might be.