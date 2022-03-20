SEATTLE — You couldn't have had a worse start to an eight-game road trip than the Washington State baseball team.
Washington finished a three-game Pac-12 Conference sweep of the Cougars on Sunday, scoring 11 unanswered times after the game was tied in the fourth inning in a 14-3 thrashing at Husky Stadium.
For Washington State, it could be termed a lost weekend. The Cougars managed no more than four hits in any of the three games on offense, and their pitching staff took in on the chin. The toppper was this one, as Washington State trotted out eight pitchers. All but two of them allowed a run and four of them allowed two or more hits as the Cougars fell below .500 for the first time this season. The defense wasn't pretty, as it committed four errors.
Johnny Tincher went 2-for-5 with a homer, two runs scored and two RBI for the Huskies (12-8, 4-2), who finished with 13 hits and had 23 runners on base in the game. Coby Morales went 2-for-4 with three RBI. Will Simpson doubled, tripled and scored three times. Cam Clayton was 2-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. Michael Snyder had a solo home run and also scored three runs.
Senior third baseman Jack Smith was 2-for-3 with a three-run double in the fourth inning for Washington State (9-10, 1-5).
Josh Emanuels (1-1) picked up the win with three innings of one-hit relief. He walked two and struck out three.
Junior left-hander McKabe Cottrell (1-4) absorbed the loss. He allowed four hits, three walks and six runs, three earned, in three-plus innings.
The Huskies scored three times with two outs in the bottom of the third as they took advantage of two errors and a walk. Tincher singled home a run. Three batters later, AJ Guerrero singled home a run. A second run would score as Guerrero was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.
The Cougars tied it in the top of the fourth. Sophomore outfielder Nate Swarts doubled, junior Jacob McKeon walked and senior outfielder Collin Montez was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Junior catcher Jake Meyer struck out, but Smith tied it with his double.
However, Washington tallied five runs in its half of the inning. Josh Urps' bases-loaded single drove in the first run. McKay Barney forced in a second run on a walk. Two batters later, Morales had a two-run, two-out single for a 7-3 Husky lead. Guerrero then reached on another error, scoring the final run of the inning.
Washington tallied a run in the fifth, three more in the sixth and closed it out with single runs in the seventh and eighth.
Washington State looks to bounce back with a game at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Santa Clara.
Washington State 000 300 000—3 4 4
Washington 003 513 11x—14 13 1
Cottrell, Liss (4), Barrison (4), Farland (5), Hoeft (6), Grillo (6), Brotherton (70, Leonard (8) and Meyer; Matter, Emanuels (4), Bloebaum (7) and Leitgeb. W—Emanuels. L—Cottrell.