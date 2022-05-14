For the first time in 23 years, the Lewis-Clark State baseball team does not have an automatic bid straight into the Avista NAIA World Series. The Warriors must play their way into this year’s event.
But there is precedent for the Warriors to play their way in, then go on to take the title.
In fact, it was in 1999, the last time the Series was not in Lewiston but in Jupiter, Fla., that LCSC accomplished that feat, beating College of Idaho (known as Albertson at time time) 7-2.
This is first time since 1995 that the Warriors have hosted a regional or some such tournament to get to the Series. That season, LCSC beat Albertson twice, including in the final, to get to the World Series in Sioux City, Iowa.
That year, the Warriors also hosted Williamette and Western Oregon in a four-team tournament. This year, it’s a five-team event.
Starting Monday, LCSC (51-4) hosts No. 2 seed Vanguard (Calif.), No. 3 seed Doane (Neb.) (37-12), No. 4 seed British Columbia (29-24) and No. 5 seed Saint Katherine (Calif.) (31-21) in an Opening Round tournament, sponsored by Avista, for one of 10 berths to the Series, which takes place May 27-June 3 at Harris Field.
Here’s a closer look at the five teams in the field:
No. 1 Lewis-Clark State
Coach: Jake Taylor (fourth season)
How qualified: Host bid
NAIA coaches poll ranking: 5
Top players: OF Sam Linscott, C/DH Justin Mazzone, SS Riley Way, OF Aidan Nagle, 1B Luke White, 2B A.J. Davis, C Matt James.
Pitchers to watch: RHP Trent Sellers, LHP Dawson Day, RHP Eric Chavarria, RHP Cameron Smith, RHP Eli Shubert.
Of note: The Warriors, winners of a second consecutive Cascade Conference tournament title, won 28 consecutive games at one point this year. ... Linscott is tied for seventh nationally with 87 hits and tied for eighth with 75 runs. Mazzone is tied for seventh in the nation with 24 doubles and Way is tied for 10th (23). ... Sellers, the conference’s pitcher of the year, is tied for fourth in the nation with 11 wins, 10th in ERA (1.75) and 12th in strikeouts (119). ... LCSC has the best team batting average (.332) and ERA (2.84) of the five teams here. ... Taylor was named the Cascade’s coach of the year.
No. 2 Vanguard
Coach: Rob Pegg (10th season)
How qualified: At-large bid out of Golden State Athletic Conference
NAIA coaches poll ranking: 13
Top players: OF Aki Buckson, 1B Joe Johnson, 3B Chad Sutton, OF Tommy Rodriguez, 2B-OF Isaiah Lee, SS Travis Aversa, OF Dane Nakatsuka.
Pitchers to watch: RHP Lucas Bixby, LHP Justin Graves, RHP Caden Byers, RHP Tyler Armenta.
Of note: Buckson was named the GSAC player of the year after hitting .348 with six homers and 41 RBI. He stole 37 bases, ranking seventh nationally. ... Johnson, the school record-holder for most career homers, had a team-best 16 this season with 63 RBI. ... Sutton complemented Buckson and Johnson with a .354 average, 10 homers and 45 RBI. ... Bixby, the ace of the Lions, went 9-0 with a 3.13 ERA. ... The Lions played LCSC on Jan. 28 and lost 16-3.
No. 3 Doane
Coach: Josh Oltmans (sixth season)
How qualified: Regular-season champion of the Great Plains Athletic Conference
NAIA coaches poll ranking: Receiving votes (No. 26)
Top players: OF Joe Osborn, OF Andy Theiler, DH Lukas White, INF Justin Nevells, OF Nate Mensik, INF Brett Meyer.
Pitchers to watch: LHP Julian Vargas, LHP Jordan Wisner, RHP Aaron Forest, RHP Thaniel Trumper.
Of note: Osborn hit 18 homers and 57 RBI to earn GPAC player of the year honors. He has a slash line of .348/.459/.736. Osborn also was a GPAC Gold Glove recepient. He’s tied for ninth nationally in home runs. ... Theiler hit .362 with a team-high 16 doubles, adding 47 RBI. ... White batted .352 with a .478 on-base percentage. ... Vargas is the ace of the staff, going 6-2 with a 2.82 ERA and 75 strikeouts. Batters are hitting .204 off him. ... Trumper was named the GPAC pitcher of the year after going 9-0 with three saves and a 0.99 ERA in 17 appearances. Opponents are hitting just .148 off him. ... Oltmans was the GPAC coach of the year.
No. 4 British Columbia
Coach: Chris Prichett (fifth season)
How qualified: Cascade Conference automatic bid (runners-up in tourney)
NAIA coaches poll ranking: Not ranked
Top players: 1B Ty Penner, C-DH Noah Or, OF Brandon Hupe, C-OF Nathan Shute, SS Mike Fitzsimmons, OF-P Brett Corbeth, 2B Cameron Sanderson.
Pitchers to watch: RHP Shane Laforest, RHP Ryan Beitel, RHP Vicarte Domingo.
Of note: The Thunderbirds probably will be the youngest team here, with just one senior in Or and one junior in third baseman Nolan Weger ... Penner is UBC’s best player, hitting 10 homers with 45 RBI. He has a .343/.450/.623 slash line. Penner ranked in the top 10 in the Cascade in average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and RBI. ... Hupe added 10 homers and 41 RBI. ... Beitel was 4-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 14 starts, striking out 77. ... The Thunderbirds played the Warriors six times, going 0-6, but produced memorable moments. Among those, LCSC rallying from six runs down to win 9-8 on March 25. The Warriors’ Charlie Updegrave hitting three homers and 10 RBI to take a 19-6 decision in the second game of a March 26 doubleheader, then Updegrave coming off the bench Tuesday to hit a three-run homer that made the difference in a 6-3 victory in the conference tournament.
No. 5 Saint Katherine
Coach: Daniel Stange (seventh season)
How qualified: California Pacific Conference tournament runners-up
NAIA coaches poll ranking: Not ranked
Top players: 1B-P Brady Ware, UTIL Johnny Lopez, OF Baker Springstun, 2B Tyler Hajjar, SS John Freeman, OF Dylan Jacob, 3B Luciano Depamphillis.
Pitchers to watch: Starter Alonzo Castellanos, starter Seth Spencer, reliever Patrick Fo, reliever Evan Valencia.
Of note: Ware pulls double duty, being the team’s first baseman and when on the mound as a designated hitter. He leads the Firebirds with 14 homers and 59 RBI. Ware has a slash line of .348/.418/.674. On the mound, he’s 7-3 with a 4.82 ERA, striking out 74. ... Lopez hits a team-high .359 with 11 doubles and walked 25 times. ... Castellanos was 7-2 with a 4.28 ERA in 12 starts. ... Fo and Valencia combined to go 3-2 but with an ERA below 4.00 and nine saves. ... Stange, who made seven career appearances as a pitcher in the majors, also is USK’s athletic director.
Opening Round Tournament, presented by Avista
All games at Harris Field
Monday
Game 1: British Columbia (29-24) vs. Saint Katherine (Calif.) (31-21), 11 a.m.
Game 2: Vanguard (Calif.) (43-13) vs. Doane (Neb.) (37-12), 2:30 p.m.
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Lewis-Clark State (51-4), 6 p.m.
Tuesday
Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11 a.m.
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 2:30 p.m.
Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, 6 p.m.
Wednesday
Game 7: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 5, 2:30 p.m.
Game 8: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 7, 6 p.m.
Thursday (if necessary)
Game 9: Winner Game 8 vs. Loser Game 8, 11 a.m.