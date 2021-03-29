Here's a compilation of what people are saying about Joel Dahmen's first career PGA Tour win:

Geno Bonnalie, Dahmen's caddie:

Max Homa, PGA Tour pro and one of Dahmen's good friends on the Tour:

Colt Knost, PGA Tour pro:

Austin Arnett, Clarkston native and MMA fighter:

Mark Rolfing, Golf Channel analyst:

Trevor Immelman, 2008 Masters champion and 2022 President Cup captain for the International team:

Chantel McCabe, Golf Channel on-course reporter/analyst:

Daniel Rapaport, Golf Digest writer/podcaster:

The PGA Tour's Twitter feed:

Tags