Here's a compilation of what people are saying about Joel Dahmen's first career PGA Tour win:
Geno Bonnalie, Dahmen's caddie:
Joel sent me this text prior to our flight Monday morning. And yes, I have 1067 unread texts. I’ll do my best to respond 🍻Woooo!! pic.twitter.com/2LSMj6PZyG— Geno Bonnalie (@GenoBonnalie) March 28, 2021
Max Homa, PGA Tour pro and one of Dahmen's good friends on the Tour:
Hell ya @Joel_Dahmen hell ya!!!!!!!!!!! U are the man. Couldn’t be happier for the guy— max homa (@maxhoma23) March 28, 2021
Colt Knost, PGA Tour pro:
HELL YES @Joel_Dahmen !!!! So cool to see!— Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) March 28, 2021
Austin Arnett, Clarkston native and MMA fighter:
Congrats to a fellow Clarkston high alumni @Joel_Dahmen on his first tour win! Safe to say Clarkston has better pro athletes then Lewiston..😂😂 https://t.co/de4D7h9DUl— Austin Arnett (@AustinArnettMMA) March 28, 2021
Mark Rolfing, Golf Channel analyst:
Congrats @BillyHo_Golf & @Joel_Dahmen 👏👏👏! Maui No Ka Oi. We’ll be awaiting you in January for @Sentry_TOC.— Mark Rolfing (@MarkRolfingGC) March 29, 2021
Trevor Immelman, 2008 Masters champion and 2022 President Cup captain for the International team:
Congrats to @Joel_Dahmen and @GenoBonnalie, was fun to watch.Enjoy your evening....😉😂 https://t.co/PGX99k2Mby— Trevor Immelman (@TrevorImmelman) March 29, 2021
Chantel McCabe, Golf Channel on-course reporter/analyst:
Everyone must watch this interview pic.twitter.com/yAslWvVoLq— Chantel McCabe (@chantel_mccabe) March 29, 2021
Daniel Rapaport, Golf Digest writer/podcaster:
Joel Dahmen kept it *extremely* real in an interview with @MaxAdlerGD from 2019:"The top guys might be concerned with leaving their mark on history, but I want to leave a mark on my family."Now a PGA Tour winner, status thru 2023, and close to $7 million in career earnings. pic.twitter.com/riROS4ecF3— Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) March 28, 2021
The PGA Tour's Twitter feed:
The bucket hat was almost lost forever. Almost.@Joel_Dahmen's caddie @GenoBonnalie saved the day. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/z90XYKS74P— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2021
111 starts. 1st win. Cheers, @Joel_Dahmen! 🍻 pic.twitter.com/bvH8fGy5kt— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 29, 2021
From campaigning to be @Joel_Dahmen's caddie to winners together on TOUR. 📝 👏 https://t.co/4EcnvK0AUP pic.twitter.com/7mSP23Ilkw— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 28, 2021
The full letter from @GenoBonnalie officially applying to be @Joel_Dahmen's caddie sums up their relationship perfectly. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/jw8cfArQMG— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 28, 2021