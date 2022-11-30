APTOPIX Raiders Seahawks Football

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III celebrates his rushing touchdown during the second half of Sunday’s game against Las Vegas.

 Associated Press

It seemed so easy for Kenneth Walker III when he took over as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting running back in the fifth game of his rookie season.

On his third carry after Rashaad Penny went out with a season-ending fibula injury at New Orleans on Oct. 9, Walker dashed 69 yards for a touchdown.

Tags

Recommended for you