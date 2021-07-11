If Nick Bogdanovich were sitting around with other Las Vegas bookmakers watching the NBA Finals, it seems likely he’d feel more muscle-memory empathy than his colleagues would when, for example, Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul pulled off a sleight-of-hand steal for an easy layin.
Does that help him calculate the Suns’ odds of success? Maybe not.
But it probably doesn’t hurt. And for the record, he’s more or less the Chris Paul of Lewis-Clark State College — at least for Warrior fans of a certain vintage.
Bogdanovich, 59, vice president of trading for Caesars Sports, also happens to be one of the most productive men’s basketball players in LCSC history, having collected 1,178 points — seventh-most ever — and a school-record 274 steals during a four-year career ending in 1984.
“He probably had the quickest reactions of any player I coached,” said Dick Hannan, who headed the Warriors from 1974-89. “Great hands.”
His subsequent career in the gambling world seems to have astonished not only Bogdanovich but also the Warriors.
“Did not see that coming,” longtime LCSC sports statistician Denny Grubb said. “Very hard-working student, though, and lifetime Las Vegas guy.”
Bogdanovich had indeed grown up in Vegas, but neither he nor his family were tied to its gambling culture. Attracted to math but not necessarily oddsmaking at that point, he secured a degree in business administration at LCSC and returned to Nevada without a plan.
“I had zero idea of what I wanted to do,” he said by phone Wednesday, having just sweated out TV coverage of England’s tense semifinal win against Denmark in the UEFA European Championship soccer tournament. His speaking style is precise and casual, honed by innumerable betting-world podcasts. It’s notably devoid of Vegas snark.
“I screwed around with a few jobs that I didn’t care for,” he said. “I needed some money to pay rent, so I got into writing sportsbook tickets at the Sands. I stayed in the business and worked my way up the ladder.
“I am the ultimate sports junkie. Women’s softball, lacrosse, rugby, darts, baseball — I like all sports. They all intrigue me. Maybe it was just destiny that I got into race and sportsbook.”
Since 2012 he has been director of trading for the American branch of William Hill, one of the premier sports gambling companies in the U.S. and recently purchased by Caesars Entertainment. It’s his job to establish and manage the odds — make sure the company makes money — and also to be a media spokesman, a task he performs with ease.
When he talks about the “gut instincts” required in his job, he’s not talking about the ones he learned on the basketball court.
“There’s all sorts of bookmakers who never played sports,” he said. “They just have a feel for this business.”
As it happens, though, people who watched him play basketball invoke similar terms.
“Nick was one of the smoothest passers, and had the quickest hands that I have ever seen at LCSC,” Grubb said. “I remember a game at the old gym at L-C where he made an under-the-leg halfcourt pass to a fellow Warrior for a layin.”
In a tournament game in Canada in 1983, Bogdanovich tallied 38 points and what remains a school-record 12 steals. According to Grubb, he might have achieved the only triple-double in LCSC history in that game if the Canadians had tabulated assists in those days. During another tourney north of the border, he tied a school record with 10-for-10 shooting — in his second game of the day.
Hannan described a hoodwinking aspect to his defense.
“When he first arrived on campus, I would get all over him during practices because he would never be very close to the player he was defending,” the retired coach said. “It took me a while to figure out that by staying back he could continually deflect or intercept the player’s passes.”
For all that, Bogdanovich said he hadn’t received many recruiting offers out of high school.
“There’s not a lot of market for slow, 6-3½ guards,” he said.
One thing that attracted him to LCSC was its burgeoning baseball program under Ed Cheff, who tag-teamed with Hannan in recruiting him to the Lewiston school. He played fall baseball as a freshman before deciding to focus on hoops. He now regrets abandoning the double-sport idea, and even says he could have applied himself more in basketball.
“I could always steal the ball, I could make plays, I could pass the ball,” he said. “But I think I left a little on the table. I could have worked a little harder for sure. That’s looking back on it. At the time, you’re a 19-year-old kid away from home for the first time. You don’t always make the greatest decisions.”
He likes some of his more recent ones. It was a good bet, for example, to enter sports gambling when he did. The industry has grown tremendously, especially after the Supreme Court lifted the federal ban on sports betting in 2018, prompting almost half the states to begin legalizing it.
“It was pretty much accepted in every single country in the world except ours — we were late to the party,” Bogdanovich said. “In the next five years, I would imagine 40 of the 50 states will have sports betting in some form or fashion. It’s a brand new industry. It’s really a positive. I mean, people were doing it anyway, so it was a good thing to regulate it and get the tax dollars and create the jobs out of it.”
His own job perhaps differs from people’s imaginations. He’s allowed to do his own sports gambling, with companies other than his own. But he keeps a distance from the Las Vegas Strip. Married for 23 years, with two nearly grown sons, he lives and works in the suburbs and plays as much golf as possible.
Aside from the occasional vacation, “I work seven days a week, and I love it,” he said. “It’s fresh — there’s always a different game, different line, different sport. They just keep revolving and it never gets old.”
Of course, he needs to view sports in a different way than before. He grew up a fan of the Yankees, the 49ers and Notre Dame football. Those days are gone.
“Now it’s basically where the money is,” he said. “I’ll be rooting for the house.”