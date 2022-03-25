Kobe Wessels might have felt double-teamed, but he still came away with two personal records and a satisifying win.
The Lewiston High School senior won the boys 1,600 meters and placed second against a fresh-legged set of Coeur d’Alene rivals in the 3,200 as the Bengals captured both team titles in the nine-team Sweeney Invitational track meet Thursday at Vollmer Bowl.
The much-improved Wessels was timed in 4 minutes, 32.27 seconds in the 1,600 and 9:47.22 in the longer race, the two times significantly swifter than the clockings he was posting a year ago at this point.
This despite the fact he was facing separate sets of Coeur d’Alene tandems in the two races. He settled for second in the 3,200, less than a second behind Cd’A freshman Max Cervi-Skinner.
“He has really developed into a mature kid,” longtime Lewiston distance coach John Potter said. “Three years ago, I never would have thought he would be the kid he is today. But he’s been with us since Day 1, he acquired a vision for what he could be, and he’s pursued that vision relentlessly. Now he’s one of the best athletes I’ve coached.”
The Bengals’ Emily Collins presented more evidence of her distinct improvement from last year while, for the second consecutive week, winning two girls races with No. 1 times in all of Idaho this year, regardless of class. The senior shaved .03 of a second off her striking 400 PR from last week, clocking a school-record 57.96 this time, and ducked below 26 in ruling the 200 in 25.97.
She also anchored the 1,600 relay to a win in 4:07.81, another state best. The first three runners were Raeley Beeler, Ahnika U’Ren and Damaris Stuffle.
The Bengal girls also got wins from Stuffle in the 100 hurdles, Maya Conklin in the 3,200, Zoie Kessinger in the discus (a tie with cousin Lindi Kessinger of Orofino) and the 400 relay team of Beeler, Sophie Canner, Gracie Earl and U’Ren.
Thor Kessinger won two throwing events for the Lewiston boys, who also received wins from jumpers James White and Luke Mastroberardino and three relays.
Soa Moliga of Lapwai won the girls shot put at 35 feet, 2 inches, a personal improvement by more than three feet.
The Genesee boys got wins from Alex Kirkham in the 110 hurdles and Nolan Bartosz in the 400, while Deary won the boys 300 hurdles with Laithan Proctor and the girls distance medley relay with Emily Mottern, Triniti Wood, Araya Wood and Emily Scott.
BOYS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 187; 2. Coeur d’Alene 158; 3. Troy 81; 4. Orofino 64; 5. Genesee 42; 6. Deary 38; 7. Grangeville 37; 8. Kendrick 34; 9. Lapwai 16.
100 — 1. Jayden Brown, CdA, 11:46; 2. Alexzander Raudenbaugh, CdA, 11.53; 3. Jackson Lathen, Lew, 11.75.
200 — 1. Jayden Brown, CdA, 23.68; 2. Elijah Phillis, Troy, 24.02; 3. Dalton Laney, Lew, 24.57.
400 — 1. Nolan Bartosz, Gen, 54.04; 2. Dalton Laney, Lew, 54.60; 3. Morgan Bunting, CdA, 54.62.
800 — 1. Jacob King, CdA, 2:01.84; 2. Steven Ball, CdA, 2;04.96; 3. James Stubbers, Lew, 2:07.47.
1,600 — 1. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 4:32.27; 2. Lachlan May, CdA, 4:36.23; 3. Zackery Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 4:36.56.
3,200 — 1. Max Cervi-Skinner, CdA, 9:46.30; 2. Kobe Wessels, Lew, 9:47.22; 3. Jacob King, CdA, 9:48.27.
110 hurdles — 1. Alex Kirkham, Gen, 18.14; 2. Isaiah Raasch, Troy, 19.09; 3. Eli Stoner, Troy, 19.79.
300 hurdles — 1. Laithan Proctor, Dea, 45.23; 2 Alex Kirkham, Gen, 47.67; 3. Eli Stoner, Troy, 47.98.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Shriver, Irwin, Alldredge, Duman) 47.98; 2 Orofio 48.91; 3. Lapwai 50.64.
800 relay — 1. Coeur d’Alene (Brown, Kliewer, Bogdanowicz, Raudebaugh) 1:36.15; 2. Troy 1:37.66; 3. Lewiston 1:38.09.
Distance medley relay — 1. Lewiston (Lathen, Poulsen, Stubbers, Sabo) 11:39.57; 2. Grangeville 12:24.09.
1,600 relay — 1. Lewiston (Laney, Stubbers, Mastroberardino, Lathen) 3:37.70; 2. Coeur d’Alene 3:32.04; 3. Troy 3:48.79.
Throwers 400 relay — 1. Troy (Barton, Heath, Woolverton, Buchanan) 1:00.19.
High jump — 1. Jack Kliewer, CdA, 6-1; 2. Harrison Hill, Oro, 5-6; 3. Drew Alldredge, Lew, 5-6.
Pole vault — 1. James Bogdanowicz, CdA, 11-6; 2. Jakan Lawrence, CdA, 10-6; 3. Harrison Hill, Oro, 9-6.
Long jump — 1. James White, Lew, 20-0¾; 2. Jagger Hewett, Ken, 18-6¼; 3. Deegan Everett, Lew, 18-3¼.
Triple jump — 1. Luke Mastroberardino, Lew, 38-8½; 2. Henry Hill, Oro, 37-9; 3. Deegan Everett, Lew, 37-7.
Shot put — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 46-2; 2. Reid Thomas, Oro, 45-9; 3. James White, Lew, 43-1½.
Discus — 1. Thor Kessinger, Lew, 149-8; 2. Reid Thomas, Oro, 129-5; 3. Sage Lonebear, Lap, 119-2.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewiston 195.5; 2. Coeur d’Alene 123; 3. Troy 100; 4. Orofino 90; 5. Genesee 26; 6. Deary 23; 7. Kendrick 18.5; 8. Grangevile 17; 9. Lapwai 13.
100 — 1. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 12.96; 2. Kytriana Burrell, CdA, 13.20; 3. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 13.60.
200 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 25.97; 2. Maricela Nelson, CdA, 27.05; 3. Kytriana Burrell, CdA 27.75.
400 — 1. Emily Collins, Lew, 57.96; 2. Jordynn Albright, Lew, 1:05.56; 3. Ritah Garitone, CdA, 1:05.71.
800 — 1. Chloe Frank, CdA, 2:45.32; 2. Olivia Fishback, Lew, 2:52.30; 3. Rachel Olson, Ken, 2:55.43.
1,600 — 1. Elliana Rietze, CdA, 5:38.63; 2. Maya Conklin, Lew, 5:41.61; 3. Chloe Frank, CdA, 6:00.96.
3,200 — 1. Maya Conklin, Lew, 12:53.56; 2. Kira Wood, CdA, 14:01.42; 3. Kassidy Chamberlin, Troy, 14:19.42.
100 hurdles — 1. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 17.09; 2. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 18.25; 3. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 18.71.
300 hurdles — 1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 48.58; 2. Ahnika U’Ren, Lew, 48.95; 3. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 49.14.
400 relay — 1. Lewiston (Beeler, Canner, Earl, U’Ren) 52.50; 2. Troy 54.87; 3. Orofino 56.70.
800 relay — 1. Coeur d’Alene (Nelson, Shawver, Burrell, Rietze) 1:54.12; 2. Lewiston 1:58.68; 3. Orofino 2:01.84.
Distance medley — 1. Deary (Mottern, T. Wood, A. Wood, Scott) 15:24.65; 2. Grangeville 17:03.67.
1,600 relay — 1. Lewiston (Beeler, U’Ren, Stuffle, Collins) 4:07.81; 2. Deary 4:40.05.
High jump — 1. Grace Beardin, Oro, 4-8; 2. Isabelle Raasch, Troy 4-6; 3. Jordynn Albright, Lew, 4-4.
Pole vault — 1. Kenzie Thompson, CdA, 9-0; 2. Olivia Tyler, Troy, 6-6; 3. Ashley Ott, Oro, 6-0.
Long jump — 1. Ruby Kessinger, Oro, 15-10½; 2. Katy Wessels, Lew, 15-10; 3. Damaris Stuffle, Lew, 14-11.
Triple jump — 1. Grace Beardin, Oro, 31-9; 2. Isabelle Raasch, Troy, 31-3; 3. Chloe Titus, Lew, 28-7.
Shot put — 1. Soa Moliga, Lap, 35-2; Lily Phenicie, CdA, 33-4½; 3. Morgan Blazzard, Troy, 32-9.
Discus — T1. Zoie Kessinger, Lew, 114-3; T1. Lindi Kessinger, Oro, 114-3; 3. Lili Phenicie, CdA, 111-11.