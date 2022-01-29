The Lewiston girls basketball team has an obvious identity, that being junior post, Katy Wessels. You never want to force-feed your star player, but when she’s making plays on both ends, that spells doom for the opposition.
Wessels had 19 points in the Bengals’ 53-42 win against Clarkston in their annual Golden Throne matchup Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College.
“She’s going to get hers, whether we give her the ball or on offensive rebounds,” Lewiston coach Karlee Stefanchik said. “When she’s getting her points organically we’re a hard team to beat.”
The matchup that stood out heading into the game was Wessels against Clarkston’s Erika Pickett.
The two standouts faced off for the opening tip, with Pickett getting the better of Wessels for the first points of the game.
After that, it was all Wessels. Pickett found herself in foul trouble in the first quarter and was unavailable for most of the first half. It gave Wessels the opportunity to take charge of the game in the pain. She finished the first half with 11 points.
“She knew there was going to be hype around that matchup,” Stefanchik said. “She knew everybody was talking about it, and I think that just motivated her. Before the game, she sought out to win that matchup.”
Wessels hit a pair of free throws with 2:28 before halftime to put the Lewiston lead to 28-18.
The Bengals (9-10) went into halftime up by 12, and they came out of the locker room with the same energy they had in the first half. Lewiston started the third on a 6-0 run to take a 36-18 lead.
“I have a lot of seniors and they stepped up as leaders,” Stefanchik said. “They didn’t want to come out and lose this game, they really put the team on their back.”
Eloise Teasley broke the Clarkston (8-5) scoring drought at the 4:14 mark of the quarter.
The drought was a microcosm for how the Clarkston offense had been throughout the contest. It struggled to stay in sync, and none of its shots seemed to fall.
It was clear the Bantams were missing coach Debbie Sobotta, who was recovering from breast cancer surgery she had Wednesday. The Sobotta family was one of the four charities represented at the end of the event for the spirit award.
Kendall Wallace paced the Bantams with 16 points.
LEWISTON (9-10)
Katy Wessels 7 5-9 19, Emily Collins 1 1-3 3, Karli Taylor 1 1-1 3, Ahnika U’Ren 2 2-3 7, Zoie Kessinger 1 1-3 4, Assiya Salim 0 0-0 0, Eve Riddle 0 1-2 1, Savannah Burke 1 0-0 3, Maddi Jackson 0 0-0 0, Sydney Arellano 0 1-2 1, Jenika Ortiz 2 2-2 6, Reese DeGroot 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 16-27 53.
CLARKSTON (8-5)
Erika Pickett 2 1-5 5, Maggie Ogden 3 3-3 9, Alyssa Whittle 0 1-2 1, Avah Griner 0 0-0 0, Nani Woodbury 0 0-0 0, Kendall Wallace 5 3-4 16, Alahondra Perez 0 1-2 1, Eloise Teasley 3 2-4 8, Lexi Villavicencio 0 0-0 0, Ryann Combs 0 0-0 0, Taryn Demers 0 0-0 0, Joey Miller 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 11-20 42.
Lewiston 15 15 12 6—53
Clarkston 11 7 10 14—42
3-point goals — U’Ren, Kessinger, Burke, Wallace 3.
