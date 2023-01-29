Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle, left, congratulates center Alex Wennberg on a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg (21) shoots the puck and scores on Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken center Morgan Geekie celebrate with teammates after scoring a goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue JacketsSaturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) tries to score as Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato (9) attempts to score on a breakaway against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
Seattle Kraken center Ryan Donato, rear, watches as the puck rests behind Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins following a breakaway attempt during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond)
SEATTLE — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday.
Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game.
“Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.”
Morgan Geekie and Eeli Tolvanen also scored for Seattle, former Blue Jacket Oliver Bjorkstrand had an assist, and Phillip Grubauer made 24 saves.
For Geekie, his goal was his first since Seattle’s 4-0 victory Nov. 3 against Minnesota.
Kent Johnson scored for Columbus in the second period, and goaltender Elvis Merzlikins stopped 28 shots. After Wennberg’s goal gave the Kraken a 2-0 lead, Johnson put Columbus on the board late in the second. Tolvanen scored at the 5:39 mark of the third to put the game at its final score.
It was Tolvanen’s eighth goal since making his Seattle debut on Jan. 1.
“The team is playing well. We have four lines that are playing really, really well every night,” Tolvanen said.
With the victory, the Kraken took sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division standings heading into the All-Star break.