SEAPORT RIVER RUN (VIRTUALLY)
Tyler Wendt and Sheri Worle were the men’s and women’s winners of the long course run in this year’s virtual Seaport River Run, according to results released Monday.
Wendt had a time of 42 minutes, 39 seconds in the 6.2-mile run while Worle posted a time of 50:52.
The top times in the short course category came from Mike Miltenberger (55:50) on the men’s side and Lynne Beck (33:21) among women.
This year’s Seaport wasn’t held in its usual format; rather, participants ran on their own and submitted times themselves. It appears that a large portion of runners didn’t submit their times.
SHORT COURSE (3.1 miles)
Men — 1, Mike Miltenberger, 55:50. 2, Curt Steiner, 1:01:23. 3, Josh Tatko, 1:05:32. T3, Jake Tatko, 1:05:32. T5, Miles Baney, 1:15:47. T5, Matt Baney, 1:15:47.
Women — 1, Lynne Beck, 33:21. 2, Debbie Whiteley, 35:56. 3, Molly Steiner, 41:26. 4, Dinah Miltenberger, 55:50. 5, Mary Stone, 1:05:32.
LONG COURSE (6 miles)
Men — 1, Tyler Wendt, 42:39. 2, Brian Ringle, 45:27. 3, Lucas Clements, 48:51. 4, Allenkorn Cantrell, 1:09:42.
Women — 1, Sheri Worle, 50:52. 2, Jacqueline Weibler, 52:52. 3, Reionda Taylor, 58:48. 4, Christine Davidson, 1:05:25. 5, Victoria Carson, 1:12:41.