Wenatchee’s first-week perfection apparently was no fluke.
The central Washington team posted a second straight 75 score Sunday to protect its early lead in the 10-week Camas Prairie Trap Shoot at various gun clubs in the region.
Wallace-Kellogg also shot a perfect 75 to jump from third place to second, with Orofino-Pierce slipping to third with a 74.25.
Defending champion Cottonwood struggled to a 72 to drop from fourth place to ninth.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 2 results
Overall team scores — Wenatchee 150.00, Wallace/Kellogg 149.00, Orofino-Pierce 148.50, Hermiston 147.00, Culdesac 146.90, Boise 146.00, Troy-Deary 145.88, Grangeville 145.50, Cottonwood 145.50, Nezperce 145.00, Colton 144.67, Malden-Pine 143.50, Walla Walla 142.00, Indian Valley 142.00, Kamiah 142.00, Garfield 141.60, Winchester 141.00, Pomeroy 140.25, St. Maries 138.00, Caldwell 138.00, Endicott 138.00, Bonners Ferry 135.00, White Bird 71.00;
Boise: 73.00 21 Shooter; Sunny/Windy. 25- Kent Harris; 24- John Keppinger, Ed Vanetten, Gary Miller
Bonners Ferry 68.00 23 Shooters; Snowing. 23- Lonny Jelinek, Wyatt Hathaway; 22- Mike Pruitt
Caldwell 74.00 10 Shooters; Cold and Windy; 25- Clay Brown, Evan Arnold; 24- Mike Strong, Jake White
Colton: 71.67 81 Shooters; Sunny Breezy. 25 – Zarn Clausen; 24- Cecil Boles, Jon Dahmen, Terry Roberts, Darren Steele, Brandon Vandervender, Keith White; 23- Steven bremer, George Fiegel, Chazz Johnson, Bruce Petty, Dan Warner, Brian Windsor, Jan Morbeck.
Cottonwood: 72.00 46 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Andy Uhlorn; 24-Lowell Mader, Brandon Poxleitner, Ryan Mader; 23- Scott Jungert, Philip Spencer, Darrell Uhlorn, Clint Riener, Dave Swearington
Culdesac: 74.00 87 Shooters; Sunny/Mild. 25 –Jim Adams, Will Anderson, Marv Heimgartner, Wayne McCully, Ryan Rehder, Johnny Weeks; 24- Rob Eldredge, Brian Ferry, Blake Freand, John Helpman, Margie Kinzel, Corey Long.
Endicott: 71.00 22 Shooters; Wind. 25-Jessica Pelissier; 23- Dave Johnson, James Gilchrist, Chad Aeschliman
Garfield: 70.20 45 Shooters; Sunny/windy. 24-Jim Larson, Shelly Slocum; 23- Al Black, Tom Hodges, Jeff Kelnhofer, Nikkie Pfaff, Brock Slocum, Dave Ilrick
Grangeville: 73.00 58 Shooters; Sunny/nice. 25-Roy Schumacher, Logan Schumacher; 24- Bob Aiken, Josh Brandsford, Brett Husladen, Brian Lorentz, Bill McMahon, Cody Vrieling, Jeff Kutsch, Jim McMahon, Ken Slabach, Dale Wemhoff.
Hermiston: 74.00 27 Shooters; Sunny; 25- Harvey Childers, Lea Hogue; 24- Bobbie Childers, Derek Hamilton, Dave Felty, Devon Brittner, Laura Winkel
Indian Valley: 72.00 11 Shooters; Sunny. 24- Steve Bumgarner, Ian Hastie, Levi Harrison
Kamiah: 70.00 20 Shooters; Foggy. 24- Andy Hibbs, Gerry Hibbs, Ton Messinger.
Malden-Pine: 73.00 28 Shooters; Sunny; 25-Todd Decker; 24- Mike Koppel, Les Camp, Cory Horntvent
Nezperce: 72.00 24 Shooters; Sunny/clear.- 24- Jan Brannan, Rod Sheets, Dan Thompson.
Orofino-Pierce: 74.25 34 Shooters; Sunny/Calm. 25 –Jack Kelly, Rip Remen, Jeff Wicks; 24- Alex Powers, Tom Martress, Rory Martress, Sonny Lage, Dave Powers, Donita Powers, Levi Bradley, Bruce Bradley
Pomeroy: 66.75 37 Shooters; Sunny/Windy; 24- Wayne Tetrick,; 22- Larry Bunch, Brian Bingman; 21- Kenny Bott, Steve Brown, Robert DesJardin, Travis Ledgerwood, Jeff wade
St. Maries: 69.00 16 Shooters; Sunny-. 24- Rick Bailey; 23- Doug Brede; 22- Tony Brede, Paul Vannater, Joel Malensky
Troy-Deary: 73.88 80 Shooters; Sunny. 25-Cheyenne Barnard, Dawn Barnard, Sam Barnes, Doug Hays, Dan Walser; Robert
Walla Walla: 72.00 20 Shooters; Foggy; 24- Ed Weitz, Jack Miller, Jay Hanger
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 26 Shooters; Overcast; 25- Grant Williams, Garrett Williams, Drake Goldade.
Wenatchee: 75.00 19 Shooters; Partly Cloudy; 25-Zach Keller, Doug Bromiley, Dan Miller
White Bird: no report
Winchester: 72.00 27 Shooters; Sunny/Clear; 24- Brett Arnzen, Jared Arnzen, Michael Brannan, Tim Droegmiller, Jake Rowland, Cody Osburn
JUNIORS
Overall team scores — Orofino-Pierce 142, Troy-Deary 140, Wallace-Kellogg 136, Caldwell-130, Bonners Ferry 129, Culdesac 129, Hermiston 128, Walla Walla 128, Cottonwood 128, Grangeville 125, Pomeroy 124, Kamiah 117, Malden-Pine 111, Nezperce 76, Endicott 73, Garfield 56, Wenatchee-43, Colton 34, White Bird 25, Boise 20, Indian Valley 0, Winchester 0, St. Maries 0.
Boise: 20 20- Tate Heinzerling
Bonners Ferry: 65 23- Wyatt Hathaway; 21- Kamen Nelson, Dillion McLeish
Caldwell: 72 25-Evan Arnold; 24- Jake White; 23-Max Martin
Colton: 34 21- Lydia Smith; 13- Adam Scharnhorst.
Cottonwood: 61 23-Connor Forsman; 20-Dylan Uhlenkott; 18- Connor Forsman, Ben Gehing
Culdesac: 62 21- Samantha Bomar, Kyler Miller; 20- Beth Connerley, Sam Presnell, wyatt Stevens
Endicott: 35 21- Carsten Miller; 14- Cydni Miller
Grangeville: 57 23- Wyatt Aiken; 17 -Taylor Brandsford, Kimberly Kaschmitter
Hermiston: 69 23-Haylee Hamilton, Tyler Pearson, Allan Osmin
Kamiah: 59 22-Dallon Roberts; 19- Toddy Roberts; 18- Jackson Page, Brady Cox
Malden-Pine: 50 20- Gage Skjothaug; 16- Owen Scott; 14- Rowdie Jo Broeckel
Nezperce: 37 20-Morgan Wemhoff; 17-Colt Thompson
Orofino-Pierce: 72 24-Alex Powers, Brayden Turcott, Bruce Bradley
Pomeroy: 56 20- Braedon Fruh; 18- Tyson Kimble, Alex Jenkins
Troy-Deary- 71 25-Sam Barnes; 23- Tanner Grey, Betty McKenzie
Walla Walla: 60 22-Zane Carver; 19-Colby Ray, Rosetta Renwick
Wallace-Kellogg: 67 24- Griffy Doerschel; 23- Tanner Groves; 20- Teagen Goldade