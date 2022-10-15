Well-matched WSU, Oregon State play significant Pac-12 game

Washington State’s De’Zhaun Stribling, left, and Billy Riviere III, center, celebrate a touchdown during a Sept. 24 game vs. Oregon.

 Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Washington State Cougars aren’t downplaying the significance of today’s midseason Pac-12 matchup.

With a road win against Oregon State, the Cougs would secure a major boost in momentum at a crucial juncture of their campaign. With a loss to the Beavers, the Cougs would limp into their bye week.

