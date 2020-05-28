By the community’s nature, the return of the NAIA World Series to Lewiston after an eight-year absence brought about a week-long buzz, a “big-league atmosphere,” noted Chris Mabeus, one of several ace-caliber pitchers for Lewis-Clark State’s 2000 baseball team.
“The town made it a big deal. I think they were just excited to see a title,” Mabeus said.
“And in my opinion, we were the team perfectly placed to deliver that. With that staff and those hitters, there wasn’t a team at the Series that was going to beat us.”
The Warriors had staged the tournament at Harris Field from 1984-91, and won seven championships in that span. From 1992-99, the event had been in limbo, floating between four venues, all of which were nice parks, but all of which exhibited poor attendances. L-C earned three rings on the road, including in 1999 at Jupiter, Fla.
In the eyes of baseball-crazed Lewiston-Clarkston Valley fans, the expectation to go back-to-back was ripe within the home field’s confines.
“The fans are rabid, and everything lights up,” closer Wes Hutchison said. “We were proud, we were real proud to be the L-C Warriors.”
To those within a program that’d already become the NAIA’s utmost power by that time, the expectation never was anything less than hanging another banner.
“Not one guy considered (a season) a success if we didn’t win a national championship,” said Trevor Brown, a star first baseman/catcher who’s now a scout for the Twins. “That’s really all that mattered. Regular seasons were all prepping for that. Once everyone got settled in on campus, that seed was planted.”
A boost supplied by 4,000 fans was well-received, to be sure, but it might not have mattered if the 2000 Series was staged in Iowa, Oklahoma or Florida either — these Warriors were as impeccably built as the best of them.
“The motivation was always: Be the best team we can be, and be the best player you could be,” said Ed Cheff, the legendary L-C coach from 1977-2010. “It wasn’t that we needed to show somebody something.”
It was perhaps convenient that the 2000 national champion Warriors (59-12) were as talented as can be. Eight of them were drafted into the pro ranks, and as Mabeus put it: “I felt like, the whole year, we knew we weren’t only the best NAIA school, but one of the best baseball teams in the country. I think we proved that throughout the season.”
Before the Series began, Mabeus recalls Cheff educating the team on some of his most elite clubs, who’d lost some focus come tournament time, and dropped a Game 1, creating a difficult route to the final.
“He said, ‘It’s a lot easier if you don’t lose at all,’” Mabeus said. “So that’s exactly what we did.”
LCSC outscored its six Series opponents 57-20, sprinting through its first three games before a pair of nervy, one-run decisions against Dallas Baptist and Indiana Tech.
“We rallied, then turned it up,” Brown said.
A title-game rematch with Dallas Baptist proved a foregone conclusion. Future pros Anthony Ferrari and Wes Hutchison pitched a gem, and the offense kept the bats ablaze in a 10-1 win. It was championship No. 11 of an eventual 19 for L-C, and the tournament hasn’t left since.
“I was dialed in, and man, we were ready,” said Hutchison, who earned Series MVP by working 11 innings with no runs allowed and a pair of clutch saves. “You get pumped up with all those people, and that electricity. We were at another level of focus and adrenaline.”
LCSC surged to 17 victories in its final 18 contests, and finished the home season 42-2. The team’s core of senior leadership helped shape the dozen junior college transfers who’d entered in 2000. More quickly than some might presume, the Warriors had become a “well-oiled machine,” Hutchison said.
“Just stacked all around,” added Ferrari, who played for the Montreal Expos in 2003. “There’s a lot of pressure to do well, and we had the guys to rise to the occasion.”
Practically the entire lineup hit .320 or better, with Brown (.434, 11 home runs, 75 RBI) leading the group statistically. Behind future pros Jason Ellison (.358) and Elliott Strankman (.362), the numbers remained considerable. Fellow consistent senior starters Ray Vodegel, Chad Kline, Gil Pierce, Kyle Woods and J.R. Diaz batted a combined .330.
“The credit goes to Ed,” said Ellison, now a scout for the Angels, “just with the way he coached guys up and demanded the most out of everyone. Our guys stepped up, and we were very capable of handling the job as a group.”
Of course, hitting isn’t meant to be easy, but what Brown termed “the protection in that lineup” cannot be overstated. Intrasquad competition between standouts was the norm, and in turn, the Warriors’ offense was lights out all season top to bottom, scoring an average of about 10 runs per game in a schedule with numerous Division I opponents.
“I’d always try to match what Ellison or Strankman were doing. We’d try to outdo each other,” Brown said. “Practices were always so challenging; they pushed you to where games would slow down.”
Otherwise, L-C touted a defense that was known to cut runners down and turn at least one double play per game. But admittedly, its chances to shine were limited by a pitching staff boasting an excess of aces.
“They were elite; they were just gunners,” Hutchison said. “Before they were recruited to L-C, they were all aces on their former teams, then you put them on a team with more aces. These guys were Type A. You put them all on the same field, now they start competing, and it brings everyone’s game to a different level. It’s definitely a factory.”
They combined for a 3.38 ERA, and six of them (with at least 50 innings pitched) were below that mark. Mabeus went 11-0 with a 3.05 ERA in his first year as a Warrior, and freshman Nic Puckett also was unbeaten (8-0) with a 2.32 ERA. Michael Natale had a team-best 72 strikeouts in throwing a team-high 76 innings. The list goes on.
“We were so deep that anyone could come in, and pick it right up,” said Mabeus, an eventual major leaguer with the Brewers.
It’s become routine for former Warriors to point out that their position-player reserves could have started and thrived elsewhere. This was no exception.
Cheff and Co. had filled the holes with a juco cream of the crop, which was rapidly fine-tuned to his specifications, “breaking us down, breaking any cockiness out of you, then building you into a beast,” Hutchison said. In accordance with the Warriors’ M.O., practices were of championship caliber, with situational drills often pitting aces vs. super-sluggers. It just expedited the development.
“A lot of our success was playing with an offense that was top-five in the country,” Mabeus said. “... Really, all year round, you’ve faced the best batters in the nation. I felt that anyone else I went against wasn’t as good as what I was seeing in the fall.”
Hosting the Series or not, L-C established itself as the team to beat, and had a field littered with pro-level talents, all of whom acknowledged their futures in baseball were molded by their time under Cheff, in a program that “makes you stronger, as a player and person,” said Ellison, who enjoyed a six-year playing career in the majors, four with the San Francisco Giants.
How perfect the timing was, that such a well-rounded LCSC roster fraught with depth and future pros coincided with the Series’ return to the valley.
“It was a blast for us,” Ellison said. “With the amount of people that showed up to watch us in that confined space, we had our confidence going.
“Leading up to it, we’d gotten so used to winning. When we got to the Series, that was our time.”
