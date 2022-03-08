Almost two months of perfection in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot decisively ended for the overall leader, and its closest pursuer fully capitalized.
Weiser fired a 75 in Week 9 on Sunday to capture the lead as Wallace-Kellogg shot an uncharacteristic 72 to fall into second place with a week remaining. So Weiser can clinch the title with a 74 next week.
Wallace-Kellogg, the two-time defending champion in the annual 10-week competition at various gun clubs, had posted seven consecutive perfect scores beginning in Week 2, but now sits two points behind Weiser at 671. Grangeville is third at 666.60.
Fourth-place Orofino-Pierce was the only club besides Weiser to submit a 75.
Individually, Clint Riener of Cottonwood turned in a perfect 25 to climb into a share of the men’s lead with Grant Williams of Wallace-Kellogg, each with six flawless scores.
Rachel Stanley of Troy-Deary nabbed sole possession of the women’s lead with her fifth 25, and teammate Wyatt Johnson did the same in the Juniors category.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 9 results
Men’s all-stars – Grant Williams (Wal-Kel) 6, Clint Riener (Cottonwood) 6, Bill McMahon (Grangeville) 5, Weston Anderson (Weiser) 5, Cal Wilson (Weiser) 5.
Women’s all-stars – Rachel Stanley (Troy-Deary) 5, Laura Winkel (Hermiston) 4, Lindsey Wesche (Garfield) 3, Lahoma Turner (Boise) 2, Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy) 2, Deb McKenzie (Troy-Deary) 2.
Junior all-stars – Wyatt Johnson (Troy-Deary) 5, Weston Anderson (Weiser) 4, Dustin Hamilton (Hermiston) 3, Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel) 3, Robert Renteria (Boise) 2, Bruce Bradley (Orofino/Pierce) 2, Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary) 2, Alex Powers (Orofino-Pierce) 2, Tanner Irwin (Culdesac) 2.
Overall team scores – Weiser 673.00; Wallace/Kellogg 671; Grangeville 666.60; Orofino-Pierce 666.25; Culdesac 662.50; Hermiston 662.00; Wenatchee 661.00; Colton 660.62; Boise 657.75; Troy-Deary 656.95; Cottonwood 655.60; Nezperce 655.00; Pomeroy 653.50; Winchester 650.50; Garfield 650.25; St. Maries 639.00; Walla Walla 638.25; Indian Valley 636.00; Kamiah 628.00; Malden-Pine 609.00; Bonners Ferry 605.00; LaGrande 605.00; Endicott 538.00; White Bird, no report.
Boise: 71.00 16 Shooters; Windy. 25- Leonard Wehking; 23- John Keppinger, Guy Johnson
Bonners Ferry: 70.00 22 Shooters; Sunny/Snowing. 24-Ron Campbell; 23- Seth Rice, Brian McDonald
Colton: 72.43 67 Shooters; Variable. 25 –Cecil Boles, Brien DeAtley; 24- Zarn Clausen, Roger Clouse, Mike Durham, Bruce Petty; 23- Ron Moser, Guy Olson, Terry Roberts, Brandon Vandevender, Cole Zacha
Cottonwood: 73.20 46 Shooters; Everything/Idaho Spring. 25-Clint Reiner, Brandon Poxleitner, Darrel Uhlorn; 24- Lowell Mader; 23- Shane Poxleitner, Dave Shears, Chase Nuxoll
Culdesac: 73.50 52 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 25- Marv Heimgartner, Tanner Irwin, Johnny Weeks; 24- Brian Ferry, Henry Filipponi, John Helpman, Jeremy Irwin, Rylan Irwin, Corey Long, Wayne McCulley, Aaron Ruckman, Wyatt Stevens, Lanie Weeks
Endicott: no report
Garfield: 72.75 39 Shooters; Windy/Sunny. 25-Lindsey Wesche; 24- Terry Blair, Jeff Kelnhofer, Jim Larson, Nikkie Pfaff
Grangeville: 74.40 42 Shooters; Snow/Clouds/Cool. 25- Cody Vreiling, Tim Schumacher, Cliff Greenhaw, Pepper Harman; 24- Tim Kaschmitter, Mark Baune, Jeff Farris, Shane Paul
Hermiston: 73.00 26 Shooters; Sunny/Nice; 25- Tyler Pearson; 24-Dustin Hamilton, Lea Hogue, Allen Osmin
Indian Valley: 69.00 8 Shooters; Very Windy. 25-Angie Bumgarner; 22-Lewis Wilmarth, Mike Cunningham
Kamiah: 66.00 16 Shooters; Windy. 24-Owen Crosby; 21- Gerry Davis, Robert Davis, Bill Brewer
LaGrande- 70.00 8 Shooters; Cold/Breezy; 24- Buck Garritson, Johnny Simmons; 22- Pat O’Reilly, Scott Moffit, Dan Moffit
Malden-Pine: 63.00 13 Shooters; Sunny/Wind; 22- Brad Bowman; 21- Dale Birchell; 20- Dave Carroll, Mike Diefe
Nezperce: 73.00 24 Shooters; Overcast/Windy. 25- Bill Hansen; 24- Colton Thompson, Bob Inglet
Orofino-Pierce: 75.00 24 Shooters; Partly Cloudy/Breezy; 25-JD McCarthy, Alex Powers, Jack Kelly, Tucker Stevens, Mike Powers
Pomeroy: 72.00 37 Shooters; Overcast; 24- Jim Adams, Mason Blachly, Steve Brown, Larry Bunch, Buck Geiger, Jay Hanger, Tracy Hanger, Mike Hastings, Terry John, Mitch Rucher
St. Maries: 71.00 25 Shooters; Breezy. 24-Dustin Brandvold, Tony Brede; 23- Rick Bailey
Troy-Deary: 71.63 72 Shooters; Cold/Sunny. 25- Rachel Stanley, Wyatt Johnson; 24-Sam Barnes, Bob Janson, Ed Johnson; 23- Casey Strong, Reece Sanderson, AC Palmer, Cody Merill, Deb McKenzie, Payton Lawrence, Tanner Gray, Hannah Barnes, Doug Dion, Bruce Baumgartner
Walla Walla: 68.00 12 Shooters; Partly Sunny; 24 Mark Jungman; 22- Terry Schaeffer, Doug McKay
Wallace-Kellogg: 72.00 26 Shooters; Windy. 24-Drake Goldade, Tony Dechand, John Schroeder
Weiser: 75.00 28 Shooters; Sunny/ Windy; 25- Matt Harvey, Tim Hunt, Mike Clark
Wenatchee: 73.00 17 Shooters; Sunny/Windy; 25- James Peery; 24- Dan Davis, Dale Smith, Rich Magnussen, Jason Nieman, Kyle Snitiley
Winchester: 72.00 33 Shooters; Sunny/Breezy; 25- Michael Brannan; 24- Brandon Randall, Jake Rowland; 23- Hared Johnson
JUNIORS
Overall team scores – Troy-Deary 642; Hermiston 640; Orofino-Pierce 612; Boise 608; Bonners Ferry 600; Wallace-Kellogg 597; Pomeroy 588; Culdesac 584; Cottonwood 569; Garfield 558; Nezperce 549; Walla Walla 533; Weiser 440; Grangeville 425; Winchester 307; St. Maries 236; Endicott 227; Malden-Pine 180; Wenatchee 171; Kamiah 157; Colton 26; Indian Valley 0; White Bird 0; LaGrande 0
Boise: 59 20- Jake White, Clayton Heinzerling; 20- Melanie Campbell, Torsten
Bonners Ferry: 64 23- Seth Rice; 21- Wyatt McDonald; 21- Ryan Carelli
Colton: 26 12- Annie Petty; 11-Wade Moser; 3-Alvina Whetzel
Cottonwood: 64 22- Lane Mader; 21- Owen Goeckner, Quirt Goeckner, Devon Poxleitner
Culdesac: 71 25- Tanner Irwin; 24- Rylan Irwin; 22- Avery Stevens, Colby Weeks
Garfield: 59 20- Colton Pfaff, Jaxson Orr; 19- Boom Wolheter
Grangeville: 51 22-Jack Bransford; 18- Owen McIntire; 11-Kane McIntire
Hermiston: 71 24- Dustin Hamilton, Allen Osmin ; 23-Austin Garberg, Taylor Ward, Carter Eynetich
Malden-Pine: 13 13- Riley Terrell
Nezperce: 69 24-Colton Thompson; 23-Grant Ingram; 22-Amber Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce: 73 25- Alex Powers, Tucker Stevens; 23- Johnathan Wicks
Pomeroy: 64 23- Nick Hastings; 21- Caleb Barron; 20-Troy Steele, Mason Garcia, Colby Ledgerwood, Ollie Severs
St. Maries: 23 13-Noah Cook; 10-Sadie Davidson
Troy-Deary: 70 25- Wyatt Johnson; 24-Sam Barnes; 21-Betty Mckenzie, Chet Simons
Wallace-Kellogg: 64 22- Griffy Doerschel; 21-Parker Goldade, Darby Sager
Weiser: 60 24-Weston Anderson; 23-Josh Hunt; 13- Kennedy Miles
Wenatchee: 20 20- Charles Rich
Winchester: 42 17-Lakota Hovet; 14- Ryan Cuthbert; 11- Isaac Moddrell