Perfect no more.
Defending champion Weiser’s streak of perfection in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot came to an end this week with the team’s score of 74, but it held onto the overall lead.
Weiser’s overall score of 449 still is better than second-place Orofino-Pierce’s 446.25 with four weeks remaining in the 10-week competition that takes place at various gun clubs throughout the region.
In the juniors competition, Hermiston shot a 71 and retained its hold on the No. 1 spot, still eight points ahead of Pomeroy.
Week 6
Overall team scores: 1. Weiser 449.00; 2. Orofino-Pierce 446.25; 3. Colton 445.13; 4. Wallace/Kellogg 445.00; 5. Hermiston 442.00; 6. Garfield 441.15; 7. Pomeroy 441.00; 8. Boise 440.00; 9. Grangeville 438.00; T10. Wenatchee 437.00; T10. Nezperce 437.00; 12. Winchester 435.15; 13. Troy-Deary 434.88; 14. Cottonwood 434.00; 15. Culdesac 431.57; 16. St. Maries 429.15; 17. Kamiah 419.00; 18. Davenport 417.75; 19. Endicott 412.00; 20. Indian Valley 409.00; 21. White Bird 407.00; 22. Malden-Pine 403.00; 23. Bonners Ferry 400.00; 24. Walla Walla 345.00.
Boise (73.00) 21 shootes; sunny; 25- Leonard Wehking; 24- Gene Hunt, Guy Johnson, Chester Carter, Blake McCutcheon, Mike Strong
Bonners Ferry (66.00): 27 shooters; cloudy; 23- Melanie Campbell; 22- Charley Runnion; 21- Jerry Schilling
Colton (74.50): 67 shooters; sunny; 25– Brien DeAtley, Brian Ross, Brandon Vandevender, Gregg Warden, Rik warden, Bill Whitman; 24- Rachel Kennedy, Aspen Vandevender, Cecil Boles, Faron Craig, Chazz Johnson, Greg Mayer, Guy Olson, Jason Reisenauer, George Seubert, Daren Steele, Shane Warner, Cole Zacha, Marty Zacha
Cottonwood (73.50): 52 shooters; sunny; 25- Shane Poxleitner, Clint Riener,Chase Nuxoll; 24- Darrel Uhlorn, Brandon Poxleitner, Jacob Wimer, Jean Spencer, Lowell Enneking, Quirt Goeckner, Logan Wimer
Culdesac (74.00): 52 shooters; sunny; 25- Carl Connerley, Cole Eldredge, Mike Long, Johnny Weeks; 24- Rob Eldredge, John Helpman, Corey Long, Aaron Ruckman
Davenport (70.00): 28 shooters; sunny; 24- Roger Lybecker; 23- Kyle Edwards, Craig Sweet
Endicott (72.00): 25 shooters; sunny; 24- Trevor Johnson, Rich Villa, Brandon Phillips
Garfield (73.20): 42 shooters; sunny; 25- Lindsay Wesche, Eric Slocum; 24- Sam Brink, Steve Brink, Ed Griner, Drew Hartz, Jim Larson , Nikkie Pfaff
Grangeville (72.50): 56 shooters; sunny; 25-Roy Schumacher; 24- Josh Bransford, Scott Jungert, Mike Kingsley, Darryl Mullinix, Kaden Newton, Tim Schumacher, Logan Schumacher, John Vrieling, Jillian Hausladen, Karl Crea, Macenzie Farris
Hermiston (73.00): 26 shooters; sunny; 25- Harvey Childers; 24- Warren ewing, John Adams, Chase Lantis, Cody Ray, Radley Griggs
Indian Valley (70.00): 8 shooters; sunny; 24- Angie Bumgarner; 23- Steve Bumgarner, Mike Cunningham
Kamiah (70.00): 15 shooters; clear; 25- Andy Hibbs; 23- Galen Hamilton, Dallon Roberts
Malden-Pine (71.00): 11 shooters; sunny; 25- Brad Bowman; 23- Dale Birchell, Ken Paddock
Nezperce (75.00): 26 shooters; sunny/cool; 25- Nathan Rosenau; 24- Bill Hansen, Scott Kaschmitter
Orofino-Pierce (75.00): 32 shooters; sunny; 25 –Dave Powers, Fenton Freeman, Craig Marvin, Amy Powers, Jack Kelly
Pomeroy (72.00): 43 shooters; sunny; 24- Buck Geiger, Lee Koller, Thomas Warren, Wayne Tetrick, Gunner Magill
St. Maries (71.25): 32 shooters; sunny; 25- Jim Arrhenius, Tony Breede, BJ Derr; 23- Rick Bailey
Troy-Deary (72.00): 68 shooters; sunny; 25- Cody Merrill, Ed Johnson; 24- Jim Lyons, Deb McKenzie, Conner Bovard; 23- Charlie Taylor, Tom Kenworthy, Sam Barnes, Wyatt Johnson, Carl Staton
Walla Walla: No score reported
Wallace-Kellogg (75.00): 27 shooters; overcast; 25- Jeff Doerschel, Griffy Doerschel, Christian Davis
Weiser (74.00): 24 shooters; sunny; 25- Weston Anderson, Gary Shrum; 24- Rob Dickerson, Tim Hunt, Ian Hastie, Matt Harvey, Levi Harrison, Brian Francisco
Wenatchee (72.00): 13 shooters; overcast/breezy; 24-Brian James, Ed Knebel, Kyle Snitly, Dan Davies, Gary Crawford
White Bird (68.00): 19 shooters; sunny; 23- Eric Brimmer, Jay Fraizer; 22- Homer Brown, Matt Myers, Bill Remacle
Winchester (73.50): 39 shooters; sunny; 25- Michael Brannan, Jake Rowland; 24- Brett Arnzen, Cole riggers, Jasper McCorkle
Juniors
Overall team scores: 1. Hermiston 425; 2. Pomeroy 417; T3. Troy-Deary 407; T3. Cottonwood 407; 5. Weiser 403; 6. Wallace-Kellogg 399; 7. Bonners Ferry 396; 8. Garfield 394; 9. Nezperce 393; 10. St. Maries 387; 11. Orofino-Pierce 387; 12. Boise 381; 13. Culdesac 377; 14. Grangeville 375; 15. Davenport 331; 16. Walla Walla 283; 17. Colton 265; 18. Winchester 264; 19. Endicott 233; 20. White Bird 40; 21. Wenatchee 24; T22. Indian Valley 0; T22. Kamiah 0; T22. Malden-Pine 0.
Boise (65): 24- Blake McCutcheon; 21- Bobby Freelove; 20- Clayton Heinzerling, Robert Renteria, Isla Romero
Bonners Ferry (63): 23- Treton Myers; 21- Kamen Nelson; 19- Wyatt McDonald
Colton (48): 21- Annie Petty; 17- Merie Forgue; 10- Jack Reisenauer
Cottonwood (67): 24- Quirt Goeckner; 22- Carter Shears; 21- Connor Forsman, Ben Gehring, Eli Goeckner
Culdesac (66): 23- Jack Lomanto; 22- Avery Stevens; 21- Tanner Irwin, John Mettling-Perry
Davenport (57): 19- Tyler Balance, Kassidy Koch; 16- River Crandall
Endicott (37): 15- Marty Meserve; 11-Peyton Pelissier, Hagen Phillips
Garfield (66): 22- Bryce Pfaff, Cooper Thompson, Colton Pfaff
Grangeville (69): 24- Kaden Newton; 23- Kaycen Sickels; 22- Jack Bransford
Hermiston (71): 24- Cody Ray, Radley Griggs; 23- Dustin Hamilton, Allen Osmin, Chase Lantis
Indian Valley: No shooter
Kamiah: No shooter
Malden- Pine: No shooter
Nezperce (65): 23- Bruce Bradley; 22- Colton Thompson; 20- Keith Bradley, Morgan Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce (66): 23- Sheldon Medford; 22- Johnathan Wicks; 21- Tucker Stephens
Pomeroy (71): 24- Gunner Magill, Brodie Magill; 23- Braxton McKeirnan; 22- Ollie Severs, Rowdy Cole
St. Maries (61): 22- Seth Cook; 20- Sadie Rose Davidson; 19- Keira Bohannon, Chloe Dorman, Logan Strobel
Troy-Deary (70): 24- Conner Bovard; 23-Wyatt Johnson, Sam Barnes, Carl Staton
Walla Walla: No score reported
Wallace-Kellogg (61): 25- Christian Davis; 21- Parker Goldade; 15- Hunter Porter, Tom O’Neill
Weiser (66): 25- Weston Anderson; 22- Tyson Hunt; 19- Kennedy Miles, Sam Hunt
Wenatchee (24): 24-Charles Rich
White Bird (8): 8-Peter Remacle
Winchester (54): 24- Jasper McCorkle; 21- Aaron Kinzer; 9-Isaac Moddrell