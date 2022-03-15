There was no sophomore slump for Weiser trap shooters.

The southern Idaho club fired another perfect 75 on Sunday and claimed the overall title in just its second year of competing in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.

Weston Anderson, who wrapped up the Juniors individual championship, was one of three Weiser shooters in the adult competition to submit a 25 in the 10th and final installment, the others being Jeff Dupuis and Tim Hunt.

Weiser posted an overall score of 748 to edge two-time defending champion Wallace-Kellogg by two points for the title, despite the latter also turning in a 75. In its inaugural season in the competition last year, Weiser placed second to the Silver Valley Club by a point, 746-745.

Placing third this year in the 69th annual competition at various gun clubs was Grangeville at 741.60, followed by Orofino-Pierce at 740.25. Grangeville tallied a final-week 75, as did Garfield, Hermiston and Indian Valley.

Clint Riener of Cottonwood and Grant Williams of Wallace-Kellogg each shot a 25 to share the men’s individual title with seven perfect scores for the year. Rachel Stanley of Troy-Deary captured the women’s crown with five.

In the Juniors team race, Hermiston shot a final-week 73 to leapfrog Troy-Deary into first place by a 713-711 margin.

CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT

Week 10 results

Men’s all-stars – Clint Riener (Cottonwood) 7, Grant Williams (Wal-Kel) 7, Bill McMahon (Grangeville) 6, Weston Anderson (Weiser) 6; Cal Wilson (Weiser) 5, Tim Hunt (Weiser) 5, Wyatt Johnson (Troy-Deary) 5.

Ladies’ all-stars – Rachel Stanley (Troy-Deary) 5, Laura Winkel (Hermiston) 4, Lindsey Wesche (Garfield) 4, Lahoma Turner (Boise) 2, Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy) 2, Deb McKenzie (Troy-Deary) 2, Haylee Hamilton (Hermiston) 2.

Junior all-stars – Weston Anderson (Weiser) 6, Wyatt Johnson (Troy-Deary) 5, Dustin Hamilton (Hermiston) 3, Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel) 3, Robert Renteria (Boise) 2, Bruce Bradley (Orofino/Pierce) 2, Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary) 2, Alex Powers (Orofino-Pierce) 2, Tanner Irwin (Culdesac) 2, Austin Garberg (Hermiston) 2.

Overall team scores – Weiser 748.00; Wallace/Kellogg 746.00; Grangeville 741.60; Orofino-Pierce 740.25; Hermiston 737.00; Culdesac 735.70; Wenatchee 661.00; Colton 734.62; Boise 728.75; Troy-Deary 730.95; Cottonwood 728.80; Pomeroy 727.75; Garfield 725.25; Nezperce 725.00; Winchester 724.75; Walla Walla 711.25; Indian Valley 711.00; Kamiah 701.00; Malden-Pine 679.00; LaGrande 677.00; Bonners Ferry 673.00; Endicott 672.00; St. Maries 639.00; White Bird, no report.

Boise: 71.00 19 Shooters; Windy. 24- John Keppinger, Guy Johnson; 23- Clyde Proctor, Ed VanEtten, Gene Hunt

Bonners Ferry: 68.00 20 Shooters; Rainy. 23- Brian McDonald, Wyatt McDonald; 22- James Daniels, Melanie Campbell

Colton: 74.00 60 Shooters; Overcast. 25 –Brandon Vandevender, Nate Basaraba, Sam Cox, Jason Reisenauer; 24- Cole Zacha, Bill Christian, Jim Dahmen, Bruce Petty, Bill Scharnhorst, Paul Snider, Dan Warner, Brian Windsor

Cottonwood: 73.20 50 Shooters; Sunny/Windy. 25-Clint Reiner, Mike Westhoff; 24-Lowell Mader, Derek Schaffer, Darrel Uhlorn, Dennis Robinson

Culdesac: 73.20 48 Shooters; Overcast/Breezy. 25- Corey Long, Lanie Weeks; 24-Jim Blake, Joel Coursey, John Helpman, Dale Kinzel, Rylan Rehder, Johnny Weeks

Endicott: 67.00 19 Shooters; Wind; 23- Chase Aeschliman, Jim Pelissier; 21- Jessica Pelissier, Jerry Sloot

Garfield: 75.00 38 Shooters; Overcast. 25-Lindsey Wesche, Steve Brink, Tom Hodges, Eric Slocum

Grangeville: 75.00 48 Shooters; Overcast/Cool. 25- John Vreiling, Tim Schumacher, Darrell Howard, Brian Lorentz, Roy Schumacher, Bill McMahon

Hermiston: 75.00 24 Shooters; Windy/Cold; 25- John Adams, Haylee Hamilton, Derek Hamilton, Austin Garberg

Indian Valley: 75.00 8 Shooters; Windy. 25-Steve Bumgarner, Mike Cunningham, Kevin Feil

Kamiah: 73.00 18 Shooters; Overcast. 25-Slade Jacobs; 24- Dallon Roberts, Brandon Davis

LaGrande: 72.00 5 Shooters; Dreary Day; 25- Wayne Paxton; 24- Johnny Simmons; 23- Pat O’Reilly

Malden-Pine: 70.00 16 Shooters; Overcast/Wind; 24- Todd Deckard; 23- Shyla Couchaine, Mike Diefe

Nezperce: 70.00 24 Shooters; Breezy. 24-Rod Sheets; 23- Kurtis Braun, Dan Thompson

Orofino-Pierce: 74.00 28 Shooters; Cloudy/Calm; 25-JD McCarthy, Sonny Lage; 24- Bob Zinn, Tucker Stevens, Mike Clay, Mike Powers

Pomeroy: 74.25 34 Shooters; Windy; 25- Wayne Tetrick, Buck Geiger, Robert DesJardin; 24- Jim Adams, Larry Bunch, Lee Blachly, Mason Blachly

St. Maries: no report

Troy-Deary: 74.00 60 Shooters; Cloud/Sunny. 25- Casey Strong, Earl Dorsey, Conrad Robbins, Dan Shears; 24- Son Smith, Joe Evans, Wyatt Johnson, Ed Johnson, Larry Squires, Tanner Gray, Tim Papineau

Walla Walla: 73.00 18 Shooters; Partly Sunny; 25- Jay Hanger, Dean Wass; 23- Mark Jungman, Terry Schaeffer

Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 27 Shooters; Rainy. 25- Holdyn Williams, Grant Williams, Beaver Williams, Jeff Doerschel

Weiser: 75.00 26 Shooters; Overcast/Windy; 25- Weston Anderson, Tim Hunt, Jeff Dupuis

Wenatchee: no report

White Bird: no report

Winchester: 74.25 35 Shooters; Windy/Overcast; 25- Brett Arnzen, Jared Arnzen, Dallas Paul; 24- Michael Brannan, Jared Johnson

JUNIORS

Overall team scores – Hermiston 713; Troy-Deary 711; Orofino-Pierce 680; Boise 666; Bonners Ferry 665; Wallace-Kellogg 661; Pomeroy 657; Culdesac 651; Cottonwood 622; Garfield 622; Nezperce 611; Walla Walla 601; Weiser 465; Grangeville 464; Winchester 353; Endicott 286; St. Maries 236; Malden-Pine 212; Kamiah 181; Wenatchee 171; Colton 48; Indian Valley 0; White Bird 0; LaGrande 0.

Boise: 58 22-Robert Renteria; 18-Clayton Heinzerling, Izak Little

Bonners Ferry: 65 23-Wyatt McDonald; 22- Melanie Cambell; 20- Ryan Carelli, Trenton Myers

Colton: 22 12- Annie Petty; 10-Alvina Whetzel

Cottonwood: 53 19- Lane Mader; 17- Dylan Uhlenknott, Owen Goeckner, Deveon Poxleitner

Culdesac: 67 23-Dalton Halliday, Tanner Irwin; 21- Rylan Irwin, Avery Stevens, Colby Weeks

Endicott: 34 13- James Garrett; 12- Peyton Pelissier; 9- Marty Meserve

Garfield: 64 22- Colton Pfaff, Jaxson Orr; 20- Camerson Merrill, Bryce Pfaff

Grangeville: 39 22-Jack Bransford; 17- Owen McIntire

Hermiston: 73 25-Austin Garberg; Dustin Hamilton, Allen Osmin

Kamiah: 24 24-Dallon Roberts

Malden-Pine: 32 17- Carson McDonald; 13- Riley Terrell

Nezperce: 70 23-Colton Thompson; 22-Amber Wemhoff; 17-Grant Ingram.

Orofino-Pierce: 68 24- Tucker Stevens; 22- Alex Powers, Johnathan Wicks

Pomeroy: 69 24- Caleb Barron; 23- Nick Hastings; 22-Troy Steele, Gunner Magill

Troy-Deary: 69 24- Wyatt Johnson; 23- Chet Simons; 22- Betty McKenzie

Walla Walla: 68 23- Trace Floch, Jett Corbett; 22- Rosetta Renwick, Joshua Weiland, Lash Corbett

Wallace-Kellogg: 64 23- Griffy Doerschel; 22-Parker Goldade; 19- Darby Sager, Jaxi Davis

Weiser: 25 25-Weston Anderson

Winchester: 46 23- Ryan Cuthbert; 12- Blake Pratt; 11- Wyatt Pratt, Aaron Kinzer

