There was no sophomore slump for Weiser trap shooters.
The southern Idaho club fired another perfect 75 on Sunday and claimed the overall title in just its second year of competing in the Camas Prairie Trap Shoot.
Weston Anderson, who wrapped up the Juniors individual championship, was one of three Weiser shooters in the adult competition to submit a 25 in the 10th and final installment, the others being Jeff Dupuis and Tim Hunt.
Weiser posted an overall score of 748 to edge two-time defending champion Wallace-Kellogg by two points for the title, despite the latter also turning in a 75. In its inaugural season in the competition last year, Weiser placed second to the Silver Valley Club by a point, 746-745.
Placing third this year in the 69th annual competition at various gun clubs was Grangeville at 741.60, followed by Orofino-Pierce at 740.25. Grangeville tallied a final-week 75, as did Garfield, Hermiston and Indian Valley.
Clint Riener of Cottonwood and Grant Williams of Wallace-Kellogg each shot a 25 to share the men’s individual title with seven perfect scores for the year. Rachel Stanley of Troy-Deary captured the women’s crown with five.
In the Juniors team race, Hermiston shot a final-week 73 to leapfrog Troy-Deary into first place by a 713-711 margin.
CAMAS PRAIRIE TRAP SHOOT
Week 10 results
Men’s all-stars – Clint Riener (Cottonwood) 7, Grant Williams (Wal-Kel) 7, Bill McMahon (Grangeville) 6, Weston Anderson (Weiser) 6; Cal Wilson (Weiser) 5, Tim Hunt (Weiser) 5, Wyatt Johnson (Troy-Deary) 5.
Ladies’ all-stars – Rachel Stanley (Troy-Deary) 5, Laura Winkel (Hermiston) 4, Lindsey Wesche (Garfield) 4, Lahoma Turner (Boise) 2, Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy) 2, Deb McKenzie (Troy-Deary) 2, Haylee Hamilton (Hermiston) 2.
Junior all-stars – Weston Anderson (Weiser) 6, Wyatt Johnson (Troy-Deary) 5, Dustin Hamilton (Hermiston) 3, Griffey Doerschel (Wal-Kel) 3, Robert Renteria (Boise) 2, Bruce Bradley (Orofino/Pierce) 2, Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary) 2, Alex Powers (Orofino-Pierce) 2, Tanner Irwin (Culdesac) 2, Austin Garberg (Hermiston) 2.
Overall team scores – Weiser 748.00; Wallace/Kellogg 746.00; Grangeville 741.60; Orofino-Pierce 740.25; Hermiston 737.00; Culdesac 735.70; Wenatchee 661.00; Colton 734.62; Boise 728.75; Troy-Deary 730.95; Cottonwood 728.80; Pomeroy 727.75; Garfield 725.25; Nezperce 725.00; Winchester 724.75; Walla Walla 711.25; Indian Valley 711.00; Kamiah 701.00; Malden-Pine 679.00; LaGrande 677.00; Bonners Ferry 673.00; Endicott 672.00; St. Maries 639.00; White Bird, no report.
Boise: 71.00 19 Shooters; Windy. 24- John Keppinger, Guy Johnson; 23- Clyde Proctor, Ed VanEtten, Gene Hunt
Bonners Ferry: 68.00 20 Shooters; Rainy. 23- Brian McDonald, Wyatt McDonald; 22- James Daniels, Melanie Campbell
Colton: 74.00 60 Shooters; Overcast. 25 –Brandon Vandevender, Nate Basaraba, Sam Cox, Jason Reisenauer; 24- Cole Zacha, Bill Christian, Jim Dahmen, Bruce Petty, Bill Scharnhorst, Paul Snider, Dan Warner, Brian Windsor
Cottonwood: 73.20 50 Shooters; Sunny/Windy. 25-Clint Reiner, Mike Westhoff; 24-Lowell Mader, Derek Schaffer, Darrel Uhlorn, Dennis Robinson
Culdesac: 73.20 48 Shooters; Overcast/Breezy. 25- Corey Long, Lanie Weeks; 24-Jim Blake, Joel Coursey, John Helpman, Dale Kinzel, Rylan Rehder, Johnny Weeks
Endicott: 67.00 19 Shooters; Wind; 23- Chase Aeschliman, Jim Pelissier; 21- Jessica Pelissier, Jerry Sloot
Garfield: 75.00 38 Shooters; Overcast. 25-Lindsey Wesche, Steve Brink, Tom Hodges, Eric Slocum
Grangeville: 75.00 48 Shooters; Overcast/Cool. 25- John Vreiling, Tim Schumacher, Darrell Howard, Brian Lorentz, Roy Schumacher, Bill McMahon
Hermiston: 75.00 24 Shooters; Windy/Cold; 25- John Adams, Haylee Hamilton, Derek Hamilton, Austin Garberg
Indian Valley: 75.00 8 Shooters; Windy. 25-Steve Bumgarner, Mike Cunningham, Kevin Feil
Kamiah: 73.00 18 Shooters; Overcast. 25-Slade Jacobs; 24- Dallon Roberts, Brandon Davis
LaGrande: 72.00 5 Shooters; Dreary Day; 25- Wayne Paxton; 24- Johnny Simmons; 23- Pat O’Reilly
Malden-Pine: 70.00 16 Shooters; Overcast/Wind; 24- Todd Deckard; 23- Shyla Couchaine, Mike Diefe
Nezperce: 70.00 24 Shooters; Breezy. 24-Rod Sheets; 23- Kurtis Braun, Dan Thompson
Orofino-Pierce: 74.00 28 Shooters; Cloudy/Calm; 25-JD McCarthy, Sonny Lage; 24- Bob Zinn, Tucker Stevens, Mike Clay, Mike Powers
Pomeroy: 74.25 34 Shooters; Windy; 25- Wayne Tetrick, Buck Geiger, Robert DesJardin; 24- Jim Adams, Larry Bunch, Lee Blachly, Mason Blachly
St. Maries: no report
Troy-Deary: 74.00 60 Shooters; Cloud/Sunny. 25- Casey Strong, Earl Dorsey, Conrad Robbins, Dan Shears; 24- Son Smith, Joe Evans, Wyatt Johnson, Ed Johnson, Larry Squires, Tanner Gray, Tim Papineau
Walla Walla: 73.00 18 Shooters; Partly Sunny; 25- Jay Hanger, Dean Wass; 23- Mark Jungman, Terry Schaeffer
Wallace-Kellogg: 75.00 27 Shooters; Rainy. 25- Holdyn Williams, Grant Williams, Beaver Williams, Jeff Doerschel
Weiser: 75.00 26 Shooters; Overcast/Windy; 25- Weston Anderson, Tim Hunt, Jeff Dupuis
Wenatchee: no report
White Bird: no report
Winchester: 74.25 35 Shooters; Windy/Overcast; 25- Brett Arnzen, Jared Arnzen, Dallas Paul; 24- Michael Brannan, Jared Johnson
JUNIORS
Overall team scores – Hermiston 713; Troy-Deary 711; Orofino-Pierce 680; Boise 666; Bonners Ferry 665; Wallace-Kellogg 661; Pomeroy 657; Culdesac 651; Cottonwood 622; Garfield 622; Nezperce 611; Walla Walla 601; Weiser 465; Grangeville 464; Winchester 353; Endicott 286; St. Maries 236; Malden-Pine 212; Kamiah 181; Wenatchee 171; Colton 48; Indian Valley 0; White Bird 0; LaGrande 0.
Boise: 58 22-Robert Renteria; 18-Clayton Heinzerling, Izak Little
Bonners Ferry: 65 23-Wyatt McDonald; 22- Melanie Cambell; 20- Ryan Carelli, Trenton Myers
Colton: 22 12- Annie Petty; 10-Alvina Whetzel
Cottonwood: 53 19- Lane Mader; 17- Dylan Uhlenknott, Owen Goeckner, Deveon Poxleitner
Culdesac: 67 23-Dalton Halliday, Tanner Irwin; 21- Rylan Irwin, Avery Stevens, Colby Weeks
Endicott: 34 13- James Garrett; 12- Peyton Pelissier; 9- Marty Meserve
Garfield: 64 22- Colton Pfaff, Jaxson Orr; 20- Camerson Merrill, Bryce Pfaff
Grangeville: 39 22-Jack Bransford; 17- Owen McIntire
Hermiston: 73 25-Austin Garberg; Dustin Hamilton, Allen Osmin
Kamiah: 24 24-Dallon Roberts
Malden-Pine: 32 17- Carson McDonald; 13- Riley Terrell
Nezperce: 70 23-Colton Thompson; 22-Amber Wemhoff; 17-Grant Ingram.
Orofino-Pierce: 68 24- Tucker Stevens; 22- Alex Powers, Johnathan Wicks
Pomeroy: 69 24- Caleb Barron; 23- Nick Hastings; 22-Troy Steele, Gunner Magill
Troy-Deary: 69 24- Wyatt Johnson; 23- Chet Simons; 22- Betty McKenzie
Walla Walla: 68 23- Trace Floch, Jett Corbett; 22- Rosetta Renwick, Joshua Weiland, Lash Corbett
Wallace-Kellogg: 64 23- Griffy Doerschel; 22-Parker Goldade; 19- Darby Sager, Jaxi Davis
Weiser: 25 25-Weston Anderson
Winchester: 46 23- Ryan Cuthbert; 12- Blake Pratt; 11- Wyatt Pratt, Aaron Kinzer