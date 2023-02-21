A week after a less-than-perfect score for the first time this year, defending champion Weiser got back to its typical ways in Week 7 of the Camas Prairie trap shoot.
Weiser, which had racked up five consecutive perfect scores of 75 before Week 6, hit the mark once again with a 75 and holds a 3.87-point edge on second-place Colton with three weeks to go in the 10-week. competition that takes place at various gun clubs throughout the region.
In the juniors competition, Hermiston had a score of 68 to retain its lead. The club increased its lead over second-place Pomeroy to nine points.
Week 7
Overall team scores: 1. Weiser 524.00; 2. Colton 520.13; 3. Orofino-Pierce 518.25; 4. Wallace-Kellogg 517.00; 5. Garfield 514.65; T6. Hermiston 514.00; T6. Boise 514.00; 8. Pomeroy 513.00; 9. Grangeville 511.50; 10. Wenatchee 511.00; 11. Cottonwood 508.00; 12. Troy-Deary 507.31; 13. Nezperce 507.00; 14. Winchester 505.65; 15. Culdesac 504.57; 16. St. Maries 499.65; 17. Davenport 487.75; 18. Kamiah 486.00; 19. Walla Walla 485.00; T20. White Bird 478.00; T20. Endicott 478.00; 22. Indian Valley 474.00; 23. Malden-Pine 472.00; 24. Bonners Ferry 468.00.
Boise: (74.00): 19 shooters; sunny/breezy; 25- Chester Carter, Don McFarland; 24- Paul Jensen, Bob Redman
Bonners Ferry (68.00): 27 shooters; windy; 24- Bill Bustillos; 22-Melanie Campbell, Donald Donoho
Colton (75.00): 59 shooters; cloudy/breezy; 25 –Bill Christian, Jim Curran, Andy Harman, Chazz Johnson, Skylar Schleuter, George Seubert, Brandon Vandevender
Cottonwood (74.00): 53 shooters; breezy; 25- Shane Poxleitner, Chase Nuxoll, Brandon Poxleitner, Philip Spencer; 24- Jacob Wimer, Derek Schaffer, Dereck Arnzen, Jeremy Ross, Dennis Robinson, Ben Schumacher
Culdesac (73.00): 54 shooters; cold/windy; 25- Will Anderson, Marvin Heimgartner; 24- Tiyapo, Shadryn Goeckner, John Helpman, Jimmy Lamanto, Corey Long, Johnny Weeks
Davenport (70.00): 28 shooters; windy; 24- Craig Sweet; 23-Kyle Edwards, Roger Lybecker, John Merkel
Endicott (66.00): 27 shooters; windy; 23- Larry Garrett; 22-Jim Pelissier; 21- Branden Phillips, James Gilchrist, Chayne Aeschliman, Trevor Johnson, Rich Villa
Garfield (73.50): 38 shooters; overcast; 25- Eric Slocum, Sam Brink; 24- Ed Griner, Chris McCully
Grangevill (73.50): 56 shooters; cold/windy; 25-Bob Aiken, Bill McMahon, Tim Kaschmitter; 24- Brad Baker, Brian Lorentz, Tim Schumacher, Logan Schumacher, Tyke Trogden, Levi Ichord, Kaycen Sickels
Hermiston (72.00): 23 shooters; windy ; 25- Derek Hamilton; 24- Dustin Hamilton; 23- John Adams, Harvey Childers
Indian Valley (65.00): 7 shooters; overcast; 22- Angie Bumgarner, Steve Bumgarner, John Keppinger
Kamiah (67.00): 10 shooters; overcast; 23- Robert Davis; 22- Andy Hibbs, Rick Christopherson, Tony Messenger
Malden-Pine (69.00): 10 shooters; cloudy/windy; 24- Brad Bowman; 23- Ken Paddock, Mike Deife
Nezperce (70.00): 27 shooters; windy/cold; 24- Bruce Bradley; 23- Rich Berry, Levi Bradley, Colton Thompson, Tom Berry, Nathan Rosenau, Scott Zenner
Orofino-Pierce (72.00): 27 shooters; cloudy; 24- Bill Feldspasch, Rip remen, Tucker Stephens, Sheldon Medford, Johnathan Wicks, Dave Powers, JD McCarthy, Jack Kelly
Pomeroy (72.00): 32 shooters; windy; 24- Brain Bingman, Buck Geiger, Lee Koller, Travis Ledgerwood
St. Maries (70.50): 34 shooters; rainy; 24- Tony Breede, Bj Derr; 23- Rick Bailey, Noah Cook
Troy-Deary (72.43): 64 shooters; cold/windy; 25- Sam Barns, Charlie Taylor; 24- Josh Hattenburg, Wyatt Johnson, Dilan McKenzie, Bob Janson; 23- Chet Simons, Dan Walser, Don Smith, Robert Barkley, Greg Bassler, Logan Lee, Tanner Gray, Dan Shears, Ed Johnson, Deb McKenzie
Walla Walla (70.00): 21 shooters; partly cloudy; 24- Jack Miller; 23- Gayland Blake, Dennis McKee
Wallace-Kellogg (72.00): 24 shooters; cold/windy; 24- Jeff Doerschel, Casey Stoddard, John Schroeder, Grant Williams
Weiser (75.00): 23 shooters; overcast; 25- Weston Anderson, Levi Harrison, Dillon Buthman
Wenatchee (74.00): 16 shooters; overcast/breezy; 25-Dan Davies, Brian Cornehl; 24- Brad Rich, Dale Smith
White Bird (71.00): 11 shooters; cloudy; 24- Shane Paul, Bill Remacle; 23- Dale Rosenbaum
Winchester (70.50): 35 shooters; windy/snow; 24- Dallas Paul, Chelsey Rake; 23- Jared Arnzen, Kelly Baldwin
Juniors
Overall team scores: 1. Hermiston 493; 2. Pomeroy 484; 3. Troy-Deary 480; 4. Cottonwood 474; 5. Weiser 470; 6. Wallace-Kellogg 462; 7. Nezperce 462; 8. Orofino-Pierce 459; 9. Bonners Ferry 459; 10. Garfield 459; 11. Boise 446; 12. Grangeville 444.00; 13. Culdesac 441; 14. St. Maries 430; 15. Walla Walla 410.00; 16. Davenport 387; 17. Colton 322; 18. Winchester 290; 19. Endicott 284; 20. Wenatchee 79; 21. White Bird 49; T22. Indian Valley 0; T22. Kamiah 0; T22. Malden-Pine 0.
Boise (65): 22- Blake McCutcheon, Clayton Heinzerling; 21- Vincent Burchfield
Bonners Ferry (63): 22-Treton Myers; 21- Kamen Nelson; 20- Dillon McLeish, Cora Nichols
Colton (57): 24-Annie Petty; 23-Merie Forgue; 10- Riley Harman
Cottonwood (67): 23- Eli Goeckner; 22- Lane Made, Tristan Mader; 21- Connor Forsman, Owen Goeckner
Culdesac (64); 23- Spencer Florenza; 21- Colby Weeks; 20-Rylan Irwin, Avery Stevens
Davenport (56): 21- Kassidy Koch;18- Turner Slack; 17- Tyler Balance, River Crandall
Endicott (51): 18- Peyton Pelissier; 17- Marty Meserve; 16- James Garrett
Garfield (65): 22- Colton Pfaff, Cooper Thompson; 21-Bryce Pfaff, Kinley Pfaff
Grangeville (69): 24- Kaycen Sickels; 23- Dustin Kaschmitter; 22- Jack Bransford
Hermiston (68): 24- Dustin Hamilton; 22- Allen Osmin, Radley Griggs
Indian Valley: No shooter
Kamiah: No shooter
Malden-Pine: No shooter
Nezperce (69): 24- Bruce Bradley; 23- Colton Thompson; 22-Morgan Wemhoff
Orofino-Pierce (72): 24-Sheldon Medford, Johnathan Wicks, Tucker Stephens
Pomeroy (67): 24- Gunner Magill; 22- Mason Garcia; 21- Colby Ledgerwood
St. Maries (43): 16- Brooklyn Charles; 15- Logan Strobel; 12- Keira Bohannon
Troy-Deary (73): 25- Sam Barnes; 24-Wyatt Johnson, Dilan McKenzie
Walla Walla (58): 22- Samuel Weiland; 20-Oliver M; 16- Joshua Weiland
Wallace-Kellogg (63): 23- Christian Davis; 21- Hunter Porter; 19-Darby Sager, Arlys Sager, Parker Goldade
Weiser (67): 25- Weston Anderson; 23- Tyson Hunt; 19- Kennedy Miles
Wenatchee (22): 22-Charles Rich
White Bird (9): 9-Peter Remacle
Winchester (26): 19- Aaron Kinzer; 7-Isaac Moddrell
MEN’S ALL-STAR TEAM
6- Weston Anderson (Junior) (Weiser); 5- Brien DeAtley (Colton), Dave Powers (Orofino-Pierce); 4- Chase Nuxoll (Cottonwood), Eric Slocum (Garfield).
LADIES ALL-STAR TEAM
2- Erin Bauer (Colton), Lindsey Wesche (Garfield), Holly Ledgerwood (Pomeroy); 1-Rachel Kennedy (Colton), Nikkie Pfaff (Garfield), Bambi Baker (Grangeville), Haylee Hamilton (Hermiston), Amy Powers (Orofino-Pierce), Vickie Arrenius (St. Maries), Cherie McCall (Troy-Deary), Deb McKenzie (Troy-Deary).
SUB JR/JUNIOR ALL-STAR TEAM
6- Weston Anderson (Weiser); 2- Christian Davis (Wallace-Kellogg), Samuel Weiland (Walla Walla); 1- Carson Forsman (Cottonwood), Cooper Thompson (Garfield), Radley Griggs (Hermiston), Chase Lantis (Hermiston), Allen Osmin (Hermiston), Bruce Bradley (Nezperce), Johnathan Wicks (Orofino-Pierce), Ollie Severs (Pomeroy), Gunner Magill (Pomeroy), Sam Barnes (Troy-Deary), Conner Bovard (Troy-Deary), Hunter Porter (Wallace-Kellogg), Parker Goldade (Wallace-Kellogg), Tyson Hunt (Weiser).