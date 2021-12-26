As you decompress from all the activities around Christmas, high school sports will begin to ramp up into high gear this week as there will be several holiday tournaments on the docket.
Overall this week, there will be a total of 45 basketball games and two wrestling invitationals. So there'll be plenty of action for you get your post-holiday fix.
This week, we'll take a look at some of the other tournaments outside of the Avista Holiday basketball tourney (we previewed that in Sunday's paper, as well as conducting a special podcast that's up on the website featuring tournament director Mike Tatko and Lewiston and Clarkston boys basketball coaches Jayson Ulrich and Justin Jones, respectively. For more on that tournament, see those items):
Basketball
The other big tournament that's taking place regionally is the Eagle Holiday Classic at West Valley.
Athletic director Jamie Nilles (going to give him a little shoutout here, although he's not from our area) has put together a comprehensive three-day, 48-game varsity tournament schedule that can compete with almost anyone in the area as far as teams and talent go.
From our area, he's drawn in the boys and girls teams from Asotin, Colfax and Pullman. All six teams will get good tests in the two games each will play.
The Panther girls get Rogers off the bat at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, then get Lakeland at noon Thursday. Asotin's boys take on LaSalle at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, then play Newport at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Bulldogs and superstar standout guard John Lustig draw Medical Lake at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, then follow with LaSalle at noon Wednesday. Colfax's girls, led by Asher Cai, face Mabton at 8 p.m. Wednesday, then get Medical Lake at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Pullman's boys, which has played the majority of their games on the road so far this season, face Cashmere at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, then take on Northwest Christian at 8 p.m. Thursday. The Greyhound girls place Prosser at noon Wednesday, then face Colville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
There is plenty of other action that will require a bit of travelling as well.
For the adventurous (and hopefully you're not affected by the recent airline cancellations), you could always head to Kissimmee, Fla., to watch the Kendrick girls take on some of the country's biggest and brightest in the KSA EVents Basketball Holiday Tournament.
This three-day excursion is no holiday for coach Ron Ireland's team. For years, Ireland has invested time and money to take his kids out of state to not only get the experience of being in another part of the country, but to up the team's basketball skills.
The past couple of seasons, that has been in trips to Alaska. This year, it's all the away across the country.
And it's no pleasure trip. In their eight-team bracket that begins play at 1 p.m. Pacific on Monday, the Tigers get Covenant Christian based in Texas. If Kendrick wins there, then at 5:30 a.m. Pacific on Wednesday it would face the winner of Bishop Eusatce, of Pennsauken, N.J., or Phillips (Wis.) High School.
Want something a tad bit closer to home? Troy and Garfield-Palouse will take part in basketball tournaments in DeSales and Reardan, respectively.
The Vikings play in the 75th Lions Club Christmas Tournament on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is a four-team standard bracket with Tuesday's winners playing in the final and the losers playing for third place.
Garfield-Palouse's boys and girls each drew the same opponent for the opener, Reardan. The girls play at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with the boys to follow at approximately 7:15 p.m.
Troy competes in a tournament at DeSales, also a four-team standard bracket but on Wednesday and Thursday. The Trojan girls play Brewster at 3 p.m., then the boys will play Tri-Cities Prep at 4:30 p.m. The winners go on to the championship games that will take place at 4 and 5:30 p.m., respectively, on Thursday.
Wrestling
All of the mat action takes place Thursday at the two different sites involving area teams.
The big invitational this week takes place at Pomeroy where the Pirates will conduct their one-day Christmas Tournament athat begins at 10 a.m.
Besides host Pomeroy, which looks to field seven wrestlers, Clearwater Valley, Colfax and Potlatch are among the area teams who will be competing.
For the Rams, it's another chance to build on their early-season success. They've finished second as a team once and won another team title.
Clearwater Valley has the Fabbi brothers, along with Daring Cross, and those three probably will be considered the favorites in their respective weight classes heading into this one.
Clarkston also will be competing the one-day, 15-team Freeman Winter Classic in Rockford.
