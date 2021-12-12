So have you been naughty or nice? Because its getting to that point of the year where Santa Claus is going to either leave you a lump of coal, or everything you've wanted because you've been a good little boy or girl.
Our area teams are hoping good, ol' Saint Nick is going to leave their stockings, which have been hung by the chimney with care, full of nice surprises (none of the bad kind) as we now enter the popular 12 days of Christmas.
Thoughts of sugarplums might be dancing in their heads, but the only thoughts we have here are of what lies for the week ahead, which tentatively includes 75 basketball games, three wrestling duals, two wrestling invitationals, and a swimming meet (all hummed to the tune of 12 Days of Christmas). So without further ado, let's unveil the list of what's coming up during the next seven days:
Boys basketball
A bit of a lighter schedule lies ahead this week, as there are just 33 games on the docket. Tuesday, Friday and Saturday are the heavy days in the week ahead.
The big four teams of Moscow and Clarkston will bang bodies at 7:30 p.m., and its so big the teams had to move the matchup to Lewis-Clark State's Activity Center because of a big crowd.
The Bantams have had fits and starts to the season, only playing once in the first three weeks. Their entire first week was wiped out because of COVID-19 concerns, so getting some games under their belt is a priority for coach Justin Jones, just to build some continuity. The Bears, on the other hand, opened with two impressive nonleague victories, but have fell in their past two, each of them in Inland Empire League play.
Other games of interest that day include Kamiah at Lapwai, as the Kubs hope to be the one to knock the Wildcats off the perch in the Whitepine League Division I. Kamiah is in second place in the early going at 2-0, and the Kubs haven't lost so far in four games. This could be a sleeper game, especially since Lapwai has a big road trip at the end of the week and could be without standout Kase Wynott, who injured his hip in the first quarter of Saturday's 72-30 win at Troy.
A sleeper game could be Cascade going to Riggins and facing Salmon River. The two teams are off to 2-1 starts overall, including 1-0 in the Long Pin Conference. The Savages got 20 from Gabe Zavala on Saturday but fell 73-41 in the Small School Showcase at Mountain View High School in Meridian. The Ramblers have won two straight, each by more than 23 points, since losing their opener Dec. 3 against Camas County.
Friday's best game probably is Prairie at Potlatch. The Pirates enter the week at 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the WPL DI, but this will be their third game of the week, after hosting Orofino on Monday and Clearwater Valley the next day. We'll see if the sea legs will be a little wary by this time. The Loggers, at 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the league, are much improved and will give Prairie all it can handle, especially playing at home.
Another game pitting the area's big four teams takes place at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bear Den, as Moscow hosts Pullman. The Greyhounds have been road warriors, as they have played their first five games away from home before a nonleague contest Friday against Ridgeline. Then, Pullman will go back-to-back. (Who made this schedule up?) All joking aside, the Greyhounds have enjoyed playing away from the friendly confines thus far, as they enter the week with a 4-1 record and are led by Jaedyn Brown and Grayson Hunt.
The Wildcats start a two-game, for-day nonleague trip to the northern part of the state and into Washington where they will take on some big boys. First up Saturday is a date against Class 5A Coeur d'Alene. The Vikings have started 3-0 overall and are 2-0 in the Inland Empire League. On Dec. 21, Lapwai visits North Central, which plays in the Class 2A Greater Spokane League and has gotten off to a slow start at 0-3 entering this week.
Girls' basketball
Once again, the females take center stage for the majority of the week, as there are a total of 42 games on the schedule, with the bulk taking place Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The highlighted game Tuesday takes place at the Activity Center, where Moscow and Clarkston is the front end of a doubleheader that starts at 6 p.m. The Bantams, who enter at 3-1, had to overcome an extra session in a game Friday at the Knights Round Table Tournament in Spokane. Clarkston and Selah were tied before a 3-pointer from Kendall Wallace put the Bantams over the top. The Bears have struggled a little, entering the week at 2-5 overall, with losses in five of their past six games.
Another game to watch that day include Kendrick at Deary, which is for the top spot in the WPL II. The Tigers are 5-0 overall, 3-0 in the league and looking to build a little momentum heading into their Christmas break, where they will be spending it in sunny Orlando, Fla., for a tournament. The Mustangs are 3-2 overall and 2-0 in the league.
Thursday sees Prairie at Clearwater Valley as the premier matchup. The Pirates, who lost on a buzzer-beater at Lapwai on Tuesday, bounced back with a dominating, 72-30 home victory against Genesee on Friday to improve to 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the WPL DI. In that game, Tara Schlader had 34 points and 15 rebounds. Not to be outdone, Kristin Wemhoff had 10 points, 15 rebounds, 12 assists and seven steals. The Rams probably are the surprise team of the division, starting 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the league, with their lone losses coming Nov. 30 at Lapwai and Dec. 4 against Genesee.
It's a heavy league day Friday. Prairie has to bounce right back and play at Potlatch. The Loggers are another surprise, heading into the week at 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the league.
Also that day, two of the top teams in the Northeast 2B League tangle as Liberty of Spangle visits Colfax. The Lancers enter the week a perfect 5-0, including 2-0 in league action. The Bulldogs, behind the stellar efforts of Asher Cai and Kyndal Stout, are 4-0 overall and have yet to play a league contest.
Two of the big four area teams meet in a nonleague game Saturday as Pullman visits Moscow. The Greyhounds enter the week still in search of their first victory, as they are 0-5 overall, but still are steadily improving.
Wrestling
The action slows a little this week, but there are three scheduled dual meets and area teams will be involved in two invitationals during the weekend.
Two of the three mid-week duals involving are interesting regional matchups. Wednesday sees Pullman, which had two individual winners this past weekend at the Inland Empire Invitational, visit Clarkston for the first of back-to-back home duals for the Bantams at 7 p.m. Clarkston had just one placer in its opening event. the Deer Park Invitational on Dec. 4.
The Bantams then host Moscow, which hosts Priest River at 5 p.m. Wednesday, at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Bears enter the week off a dual-meet loss at home Saturday against Lewiston in which they got two victories.
During the weekend, Lewiston and Pullman are set to compete at Tri-State 2021 at North Idaho College's Chrstiansen Gymnasium in Coeur d'Alene starting Friday. But the area's big event will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at Grangeville as the school will host the 2021 Bulldog Bash. Teams from Clarkston, Clearwater Valley, Lewiston JV, Moscow, Orofino and Potlatch will be there. If enough girls enter, there will be a tournament for the females. It will be an 8- to 12-man double-elimination format.
Boys' swimming
Pullman will be competing in one event this week, a four-way at home at 1 p.m. Saturday against Richland, Hanford and Hermiston. The Greyhounds haven't competed since Dec. 7 in a five-way meet against Hermiston, Cheney, Chiawana and Pasco.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.