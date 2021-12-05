As you prepare to plot your strategy for how you're going to get your holiday shopping done (be it through brick and mortar, small business, big box retailer or if you're like my family, via Amazon), you're gonna need a little time to relax and unwind (trust me, I do too).
What's more relaxing than watching a high school contest? (well, maybe with the exception of those involved). There's plenty to choose from this week, with all of the winter sports contesting events.
With that, let's get right into the meat and bones of the week:
Boys' basketball
A total of 38 games dot the schedule this week, with an unusually heavy Monday, along with the typical Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday fare.
Highlighting four games Monday is Coeur d'Alene at Moscow. The Bears have gotten off to a solid 2-0 start, and the Vikings have played just once. Will be a good, early-season Inland Empire League test for each team.
Tuesday's eight-game schedule has two standout games. Pullman comes to the valley to tangle with Lewiston and Clarkston, which has been in COVID-19 protocol and it caused their first two games to be postponed, officially gets underway with a nice test at 1-1 Colfax.
The Bengals traveled south during the weekend and posted a pair of tough win at Borah and Boise. Jace McKarcher, buoyed off his offensive MVP of the IEL in football honor, totaled 45 points in the two games, and had a clutch three-point point late against the Brave. Meanwhile, the Greyhounds have been road warriors, winning all three of their games to date away from home, and they'll be in another tough environment to make it four in a row.
The Bantams just need to get some games in, and their task will be difficult having to defend probably one of the better guards in the smaller classification in the state of Washington in John Lustig, who is capable of dropping 50 on any given night.
Lapwai at Prairie as well as Lake City at Moscow are the marquee Thursday games. The Wildcats, the defending Class 1A Division I state champions, and the Pirates always seem to be there at the end of the season fighting it out for the Whitepine League Division I crown. While its too early to tell, it probably will be the same again this year. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves and former Moscow High School player Blake Buchanan will return to Bear Den against what looks to be an improved Moscow team.
Pomeroy and Garfield-Palouse will do battle Friday in the first Southeast 1B League Wheat Division battle of the season, as league play starts for those teams in the Evergreen State. Lewiston plays at Lakeland in the Bengals' first Inland Empire League game of the season.
Saturday has Salmon River playing for the first time since Nov. 30, a layoff of 12 days, as the Savages take on Dietrich in the Small School Showcase at Mountain View. Also, there will be a full schedule of WPL DI games, with the best of the bunch being Prairie at Genesee. But a sleeper game could be Kamiah at Potlatch, which pits teams currently at 2-0.
Girls' basketball
This week, there's 39 games on the schedule. Games take place every day, with a heavy amount coming Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Monday has an unusual three contests on the docket, and Thursday is a bit lighter than normal with just four games.
What sticks out about Tuesday is obvious: Prairie at Lapwai. The Pirates enter the WPL Division I contest perfect after three games and 3-1 overall, their only loss coming this past week against Class 2A Grangeville. The Wildcats also are 3-0 overall, 2-0 in league play. It's the first of two games that should decide the league championship and seed determination in February's district tournament.
A sleeper game the same day will pit Clarkston at Colfax. It's a Class 2A against a Class 2B, but each team is solid. The Bantams have won 16 consecutive games, including last season, and the Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start.
Thursday's light schedule sees three WPL DII games and Salmon River at home against Meadows Valley.
Clearwater Valley might have something to prove after two tough losses this week, and it might come Friday at Kamiah. The Kubs are off to a pretty good start, coming into the week at 3-1 overall and in third place in the WPL at 2-1. Genesee also is at Prairie, and the Bulldogs have seven players who are new to varsity, so they've had a bit of a slow start to the new season.
Saturday will see if Grangeville can grab back some momentum by hosting McCall-Donnelly. The Bulldogs went 1-1 this past week, but it was one that will be beneficial at the end of the year for Grangeville considering it played Prairie and a state-caliber team in Cole Valley Christian.
Avista tournament news
The field for the ninth Avista Holiday Basketball tournament, to be played Dec. 28-30 at Lewis-Clark State, has been set.
As of Nov. 30, teams competing will be Lewiston, Clarkston, Lapwai, Grangeville, Soda Springs, Post Falls, Moscow, Kellogg, Richland (Wash.) and Tacoma Annie Wright.
The event will be an eight-team bracket for boys and girls, with games starting at 9 a.m. and the final game beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The tournament will alternate between boys' and girls' games.
The schedule for Dec. 28 is: Lewiston vs. Grangeville (9 a.m., girls); Lewiston vs. Grangeville (10:30 a.m., boys); Moscow vs Richland (noon, girls); Moscow vs. Kellogg (1:30 p.m., boys); Lapwai vs. Soda Springs (3 p.m., girls); Lapwai vs. TBD (4:30 p.m., boys); Clarkston vs. Post Falls (6 p.m., girls); Clarkston vs. Annie Wright (7:30 p.m., boys).
Wrestling
Five area teams will be competing in two-day events during the weekend, two others will compete in one-day invitationals, and one other will have two duals, with each coming in league action.
Lewiston, which is coming off an impressive showing 6-1 showing at the Donnelley Duals on Saturday at Capital in Boise, will compete in duals at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Post Falls, then at 2 p.m. Saturday at Moscow. The Bengals four wrestlers run the table in seven matches, including Hoyt Hvass (120), Tristan Bremer (132), Logan Meisner (182) and Robert Storm (285).
For the Bears, they finished fifth in their bracket at Capital and went 1-5 overall. Aidan Prakash (132) and Diego Deaton (145) each went 3-0.
What will be interesting will be to see if there will be any 1-on-1 matches involving girls. Lewiston's Joely Slyter and Moscow's sister tandem of Keira and Skyla Zimmerman each won titles at the Ardi Nash Memorial tournament at Homedale this past weekend. All three wrestled at Capital as well. Slyter and Keira Zimmerman could match up against each other, going off this past weekend's results. Slyter went 5-1 during the two days, Keira and Skyla Zimmerman each went 6-0.
Clearwater Valley, Grangeville, Orofino and Potlatch all will be competing in the George Wilde Invitational that starts Friday at Kellogg. The Rams took second at Potlatch's Dick Griswold Invitational this past weekend.
Also, Clarkston will be competing in the Leonard Schutte Invitational at Othello on Saturday; Pullman opens its season in the Inland Empire Invitational on Friday and Colfax will take place in the Brice Williams Invitational at Liberty of Spangle.
Boys' swimming
Just one meet takes place for Pullman this week, and that's Eastern Washington in a five-team affair with Cheney, Chiawana, Hermiston and Pasco.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.