We're coming down to a frenetic finish to the high school sports season. There are just two weeks remaining before the curtain falls on another year.
This week is the official start to state championship weeks, as Idaho will crown champions in softball, tennis, golf and track and field (baseball as well, but technicially the Idaho High School Activities Association does not sponsor the sport). Washington will start its trek as well as regional competition begins in baseball, boys soccer and track.
Here's a look at the week ahead:
Baseball
There are seven area teams continuing their seasons in the two states. In Idaho, there's six of them.
Lewiston will try to bring home its first title since 2006 as it returns to the Class 5A state tournament, which is at the College of Idaho's Wolfe Field in Caldwell. In the first round, the fourth-seeded Bengals (21-5) will take on No. 5 seed Owyhee (17-9), the first-year wunderkind that placed third in the District III tournament. That game takes place at noon Pacific on Thursday.
In Class 2A, Orofino forced the Tuesday if necessary bracket this past week by beating Grangeville in extra innings May 9. Benefitting from being the top seed, the Maniacs went straight to the title game and being well rested, pounded St. Maries 10-2 to earn their spot. Orofino (14-6-1) gets Melba (14-8), which was the runners-up in the District III tournament, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific on Thursday at Nampa Christian High School.
The Class 1A district tournament certainly didn't shake out how most thought. Unheralded and underdog Clearwater Valley torched its way through and won the title being the No. 6 seed, blasting fifth-seeded Prairie 14-0 on Friday. The Rams (15-9) get Garden Valley (8-7), which had to play five games in five days and were blasted in the first round of the District III tournament by district champion North Star Charter 36-3, at 2 p.m. Pacific on Thursday at Capital High School in Boise.
The Pirates (11-10) will get Rimrock (11-13) at 11 a.m. Pacific the same day at the same site. The two teams who were expected to play for the district title, Genesee and Troy, each will play at opposite ends of the bracket. The Trojans (12-6), who lost to the Bulldogs for third place, have to play North Star Charter (21-2) in the tournament opener at 8 a.m. Pacific the same day at the same site. Genesee (14-3), the defending state champion, gets Glenns Ferry (14-9), which placed second in the District III tourney, at 5 p.m. Pacific the same day at the same site.
In the Evergreen State, Colfax (10-11-1) got the third bid out of District 7 with a thrilling 4-3 win in eight innings Saturday against Reardan. The Bulldogs' reward? The No. 13 seed and a date with fourth-seeded Napavine (14-5) at a time and place to be determined May 21. The winner gets the winner of Cle Elum-Rosyln and Northwest Christian at a later time the same day.
Softball
Only three Idaho teams, all in Class 1A, advanced to the state tournament. Washington Classes 1B and 2B are set to begin their districts this week.
Potlatch, by virtue of being the district champion, got a first-round bye and will play the Kendrick-Genesee winner at noon Friday at the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
The Loggers (14-2) only played four games in the first four weeks, but once they could get time, proved why they were the best in the district by winning their past 13 games.
The Tigers (12-6), the No. 4 seed, and the Bulldogs (9-7), the No. 5 seed, will play at 10 a.m. Friday at the same site. The two teams met for a doubleheader April 25 and split, Genesee winning the first game 16-0 but falling in the second 9-7.
The other three teams in the bracket are Notus (16-2), the District III champion, Greenleaf Friends (14-2) and Glenns Ferry (14-9).
Boys soccer
Pullman mostly has rolled through its season, winning 15 consecutive matches as it heads into the regional round of the Washington Class 2A tournament.
The Greyhounds (17-2), who beat West Valley 2-0 in the district final Friday, are the No. 5 seed and will host 12th-seeded Tumwater (10-3), tentatively set for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Tennis
Lewiston and Moscow will represent the area in the Idaho state championships. Meanwhile, Washington will begin its postseason this Friday and Saturday, with the Class 2A district tournaments. The boys will be at West Valley and the girls are at Shadle Park.
The Bengals advanced a whopping 14 of their 18 players out of the Class 5A district tournament this past week at Lake City. Moving on to the state tournament, which will be held at several sites in the Boise area, are Dylan Gomez (boys singles), Riley Carper (girls singles), the boys doubles teams of Emmett Heiss/Henry Parkey and Christian Bren/Frederico Navarro-Lopez, the girls doubles teams of Allison Olson/Morgan Moran and Lexi Ahlers/Megan Halstead, and the mixed doubles teams of Kayden Laferriere/Shelby Hobbs and Catherine Ho/Garrett Beardsley.
The Bears will send three players to the Class 4A tourney, to take place at several sites in Boise. Lynnsean Young won in boys singles, and the mixed doubles team of Ellis Joeckel/Sam Unger advanced.
Track and field
The names are too numerous to list, but the area will have more than 100 athletes competing in the Idaho state meets, which are taking place in the south again this year.
The Class 4A/5A meet takes place at Dona Larsen Park. The Class 1A/2A/3A meet will be held at Middleton High School. The meets will be Friday and Saturday.
The Tribune will have a preview on the state track meets later this week.
Washington will conduct its regional meets Friday and Saturday.
Golf
The area will be well represented as the two Lewiston teams, as well as the Moscow boys, will be competing in the two-day state tournament starting Monday.
The two Bengal teams will tee off at 8:10 a.m. Pacific at Red Hawk Golf Course in Nampa. The Bears will play at Lakeview Golf Club in Nampa.
