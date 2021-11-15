It's stretch time in the fall high school postseason.
With the conclusion of the Washington Class 2A high school girls' state swimming meet this past weekend in Federal Way (shout out to those Pullman kids, who won the team title at King County Aquatic Center), the only thing remaining in the season is football playoffs.
After Lapwai was eliminated and Kendrick won, the area now has two football teams remaining in the playoffs, one on each side of the border. But don't fret because high school girls' basketball is just getting started.
Here's your look at the week ahead:
Idaho Class 1A Division II football
Kendrick finally got over the stumbling block that had been the semifinal round of the state tournament this past Saturday, getting solid contributions across the board to beat Castleford 46-30 at the University of Idaho's Kibbie Dome.
Now, the Tigers (8-2) are back playing for all the marbles for the first time in five years. But in order to win this year's Milk Bowl, they have a huge challenge in front of them.
Kendrick, the fifth-ranked team in the state in the final media poll of the season, will take on No. 1 Carey (11-0) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Kibbie Dome.
The Panthers have been the overwhelming pick at the top of the media poll throughout the season, and the results show why. Carey has pitched three shutouts this season, held two other opponents to just six points and has an average margin of victory of almost 40 points per game.
The Panthers won the Sawtooth Conference by virtue of a 32-22 victory at home against Castleford on Oct. 15.
If you wanted to gauge by common opponents, the two teams also have played Timberline of Weippe this season, and the Panthers beat the Spartans 54-6 in the first round on Oct. 29, while the Tigers earned a 54-0 victory in Whitepine League Division II play Oct. 8 at Weippe.
It will be the first time since Nov. 19, 2016, that Kendrick will be playing in the state title game. In that one, the Tigers fell 30-20 to Salmon River and longtime coach Charlie Shepherd at Middleton High School. In that one, Savages running back Canyon Harper had 182 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Tucker Boyd also threw for 128 yards. Blake Marker ran for two touchdowns and Mason Hewett added one for Kendrick, who at the time was making its first state championshp game appearance since 2011, when it was in Class 1A Division I.
Washington Class 1B football
After having a bye week and trying to prepare for a pair of opponents, Pomeroy now knows who it will face and when it will happen.
The Pirates (10-0), who finished No. 3 in the final Washington state media poll of the season, will play Naselle (8-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday in a quarterfinal-round game at Lyberger Field on the campus of Pomeroy High School.
Coach Kyle Kimble said he wasn't sure that his team was even going to be able to host a playoff game, more than likely having to travel to the Tri-Cities, but the staff of the high school worked hard to get District 9 approval, and the WIAA made the decision Sunday morning.
"It should be a fun week for us, and the boys are excited," Kimble said.
The Comets, who are led by coach Kevin McNulty, advanced with a convincing 64-12 victory against Waterville-Mansfield this past Saturday at South Bend High School. Naselle has racked up 50 or more points the past seven games, with its lone loss coming Sept. 10 at Lummi of Bellingham.
Pomeroy has destroyed most of its opponents this season. The Pirates average margin of victory has been 56 points, with them beating Touchet 104-12 at home Oct. 12.
Kimble and his staff were preparing for either team throughout last week, and was preparing to watch film and fine-tune the game plan a touch more before heading full bore into practices this week.
"I think we're a tick more physical than they are, but they're well-coached," Kimble said.
High school girls' basketball
Almost 20 games are on the docket for the week that begins Monday, but one that sticks out like a sore thumb this early in the season is the one that will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Bear Den.
The teams from Lewiston and Moscow will do battle in an early-season tangle between schools separated by just 36 minutes on U.S. 95. Each team already has played twice, with the Bears registering the lone win, a 33-30 victory in the season opener Friday at Kellogg.
In that game, Angela Lassen paced Moscow with 12 points.
The next day, however, the Bears, coached by Alexa Hardick, were pounded by Lake City 45-14, a game in which no Moscow player scored more than four points.
The Bengals (0-2) already made a trek to the south, losing their opener 54-28 to Class 5A consolation winner Boise, then playing better in falling 62-51 at defending Class 5A state champion Mountain View.
Lewiston, coached by alum Karlee Wilson, is buoyed by Katy Wessels, who had 40 points and 14 rebounds in the two games combined.
