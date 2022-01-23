It's rivalry week here in the valley.
The main course comes Friday, when the Clarkston and Lewiston high school basketball teams renew acquaintances on the hardwood in the annual Golden Throne games. Those will take place at 6 and 8 p.m. Friday at the P1FCU Activity Center on the campus of Lewis-Clark State College.
The Tribune will have more on those games in upcoming podcasts, as well as a full preview of the contests in Friday's paper.
But on the docket this week is a total of 95 events. League match-ups are in full abundance and we get closer to the start of district basketball tournaments in Idaho, as well as wrestling districts in the two states.
With that, and an ever-popular disclaimer (virus, weather, bus drivers and officials pending), here's a look ahead:
Boys basketball
There are a tentative 41 games on the schedule (also, of course, pending rescheduling of contests schools have not informed us of), with the typical Tuesday, Friday and Saturday heavy days.
Right off the bat there's a doozy, with top-ranked Lapwai visiting Kamiah in a critical Whitepine League Division I game Tuesday.
The Wildcats (13-0, 7-0) have flexed their muscles in the past two games, racking up 110 and 105 points, respectively, in beating No. 2 Prairie at home on Thursday and last-place Troy on the road Saturday.
The Kubs (10-4, 6-2), who had their struggles in the middle of the season, seem to be back on the right track after piling up four consecutive victories. In fact, Kamiah had dropped to fourth place a week ago. But in the craziness of the WPL DI schedule, the Kubs rose back up to second place (percentage points in front of the Pirates as the week starts).
Supremacy in Class 2A Greater Spokane League play is on the line in Spokane Valley the same day as Pullman (12-1, 3-0), who is No. 4 in the first state poll, takes on West Valley (13-2, 2-1) in battle for first place outright. Depending on the result, the Bantams (7-5, 2-2) could sneak closer to the top with a win at East Valley (5-7, 1-1) the same day.
In Southeast 1B League Wheat Division play, Pomeroy (11-3, 6-0) will host Oakesdale (5-5, 3-1) in another showdown for first. No matter the result, the Pirates will stay percentage points in front even if they lose. But clearly Chris Wolf's team is rolling right now, with wins in five of their past six outings.
On Friday, Moscow (10-6, 2-0) hosts Lakeland (6-6, 2-1) in what will decide which team gets home court in the upcoming Class 4A district tournament. The teams met earlier in the season, with the Bears taking a 63-49 decision Dec. 17 in Rathdrum.
Colfax (11-3, 4-1), tied for fifth in the first Class 2B state media poll, has an important Northeast 2B League affair at Lind-Ritzville/Sprague (8-4, 4-2) as the Bulldogs try to keep up with Liberty (9-2, 3-0) in the league race.
The 10 games Saturday are higlighted by Timberline heading to Kendrick in a big WPL Division II game. The Spartans of Weippe (5-7, 4-3) hope to make a big dent in the standings against the Tigers (8-4, 7-2), who currently lead the division by one full game over Highland of Craigmont (6-6, 5-2) heading into the week.
Girls basketball
There are a tentative 45 games dotting the schedule this week (pending rescheduling of contests schools have not informed us of), with the majority of the contests taking place Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The district tournaments begin in just less than two weeks with the start of the Class 1A Division I and II on Feb. 3, and Class 5A on Feb. 4.
The biggest game Tuesday takes place in Colton, where the Wildcats take on Garfield-Palouse in a game that has major implications in the Southeast 1B League Wheat Division race as well as the state poll.
The previous time these teams met, on Dec. 11, it took a Madi Cloninger 3 with 3.4 seconds to go to push the Vikings (10-4, 5-1) past the Wildcats (10-1, 4-1) in an instant classic. Kenzi Pedersen had a monster game with 28 points for Gar-Pal, and Maggie Meyer registered 17 points for Colton.
The Vikings enter the game ranked No. 1 in the state, and the Wildcats are No. 3.
District seeding probably is on the line Thursday as Clearwater Valley travels to Cottonwood to take on Prairie.
Since the two teams met Dec. 16 in Kooskia, a game in which the Pirates won easily 66-49, the Rams (11-3, 7-3) have been on a tear, winning its past five games. Clearwater Valley, behind Shada Edwards and Kadance Schilling, only had one real close one during that streak, a 42-40 win at home Jan. 8 against Potlatch.
Prairie (12-3, 11-1), which enters the week ranked No. 3 in Class 1A DI, is coming off an emotional 55-47 home win Saturday against No. 2 Lapwai (11-3, 9-1). It was the first time in 10 previous meetings the Pirates had beaten the Wildcats. Coach Lori Mader will have to keep her team in check, because the Rams are dangerous.
On Friday, Colton will have to bounce back quickly because it has to go to Pomeroy to face the Pirates, a team that enters the week No. 10 in Class 1B, for a huge Southeast 1B League Wheat Division matchup. Pomeroy (10-2, 4-2) hasn't lost since 2021.
Grangeville (13-3, 2-0), the No. 2 team in Class 2A, can lock up the No. 1 seed in the Central Idaho League with a victory at St. Maries (0-12, 0-2).
Wrestling
The last portion of rivalry week takes place first, as the Golden Plunger takes place at 7 p.m. Wednesday as Clarkston takes on Lewiston.
The two teams are coming off successful weekends at Lewiston High School's Clearwater Classic. The Bantams took home three titles, as did the Bengals.
Clarkston's Calia Rice won the 106-pound title in the main bracket, as well as the 106-113 championship in the girls tournament. Dawson Bailey also proved his mettle by winning the 126-pound crown.
For Lewiston, which was coming off a less than solid performance two weeks ago at the Rollie Lane Invitational at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, Hoyt Hvass (120), Tristan Bremer (132) and Robert Storm (285) all atoned for their performances in the south by winning their respective championships.
The Bantams get right back at it the next day in a double dual with Rogers and Pullman at East Valley.
Potlatch hosts Coeur d'Alene for a dual Thursday, then heads to Coeur d'Alene High School for the two-day North Idaho Rumble, along with Lewiston and Moscow, that starts Friday.
Grangeville and Orofino will head to Clearwater Valley for the two-day Clearwater Valley North-South Duals starting Friday.
Pomeroy, which had some injuries and illnesses this past week, hits the mat for league meets Tuesday and Saturday.
Boys swimming
Pullman returns to the pool after sweeping all the events in a home tri-meet Saturday, competing in another home tri-meet at 4 p.m. Thursday against Selah and Yakima East Valley. It's the final tune-up for the Greyhounds before the district meet that takes place Feb. 4-5 at Washington State's Gibb Pool.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.