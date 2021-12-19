With it being the week of Christmas, most of the area's high school sports teams are taking a break.
But fret not, because there's still a little activity on the hardwoods and the mats because jolly old Saint Nicholas soon makes his appearance in the valley, bringing gifts to all the good young boys and girls.
After Thursday, the high school scene will go dark for the holidays until Dec. 27.
Here's hoping there's no lump of coal destined for your stocking (my mom did that when I was younger, and I found no humor in that whatsoever)
Basketball
A total of 15 games tentatively are on the docket between boys and girls, most of them are league matchups in Northeast 2B League and the Southeast 1B League Wheat Division.
That dominates Monday's action. Asotin will travel to Colbert to take on Northwest Christian in a doubleheader, and Pomeroy visits Richland for a nonleague pair of games against Liberty Christian.
Clarkston, also looking to get a little action in before the start of the Avista Holiday Tournament on Dec. 28, plays a nonleague game at Freeman.
Tuesday will see St. John Bosco playing a nonleague doubleheader at Salmon River, and Highland playing at Potlatch in a nonleague pair of games. Early Northeast 2B League leader Liberty visits Colfax in an important doubleheader.
Lapwai's boys will finish its tour of the northern portion of the region when it visits Class 2A Greater Spokane League foe North Central, and the Wildcat girls visit Genesee in the only Whitepine League Division I game this week.
Wednesday's only set of games is a Southeast 1B League Wheat Division doubleheader pitting Pomeroy at Colton.
Wrestling
Pullman certainly has a busy week. The Greyhounds, who finished tied for 16th at the 47-team Tri-State 2021 meet at North Idaho College on Saturday, visits Moscow for a dual at 6 p.m. Monday.
Then Pullman gets right back at it just before the holiday, competing at the one-day 2021 Tri-County Classic starting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Central Valley High School in Spokane Valley. Colfax also will be competing in the event.
Potlatch will be competing at the Coeur d'Alene Mix and Match event on Tuesday.
