As we flip the calendar to the new year, the high school sports schedule now starts to ramp up in full gear as we steer our way to the winter sports tournaments.
In fact, we're about at the halfway point of the season overall. We still have about half of the winter to finish, then all of the spring, then we'll take a little break for the summer.
But in the meantime, there's plenty to chew on this week as there are a total of 82 events tentatively scheduled between the four sports.
This is when the cream starts rising to the top. With that, let's delve headfirst into this week's events:
Boys basketball
Of the 36 games tentatively scheduled (virus, weather, bus drivers and officials pending), the heaviest nights of the week take place Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
The biggest game of the season thus far probably takes place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lapwai, where the top-ranked Wildcats will put their perfect record on the line against No. 2 Kamiah in a gigantic Whitepine League Division I contest. The game has had to be rescheduled twice because of numerous issues.
When the next state media poll is released earlier in the day, the Kubs more than likely will fall from that spot after going 1-2 in the New Plymouth tournament during the holidays. However, those blemishes don't necessary put a black mark on what Kamiah has done so far this season in maybe surprising a lot of people.
The Kubs (6-2, 3-0) are led by David Kludt, who has been almost averaging a double-double in eight games this year. But he's got a stellar supporting cast around him.
By now, everyone knows the story of the defending Class 1A Division I state champion. Coach Zachary Eastman has prepped this team for March in Boise. They've played the defending Class 2A state champion in St. Maries, taken down a perennial solid Class 5A team in Coeur d'Alene, then went across the border and pummeled North Central, all with the focus on finally winning the Avista Holiday Tournament.
The Wildcats (9-0, 3-0) checked that box off with a three-game romp in the event at the P1FCU Activity Center at Lewis-Clark State College. Winning games by an average of 22 points, Lapwai beat Class 3A Kellogg, Washington Class 2A Clarkston, then Class 5A Lewiston in Thursday's final.
Now, it's all about getting back to the Ford Idaho Center.
Thursday's five-game schedule will see the defending Class 1A Division II district champions Timberline take on surprise team St. John Bosco in a battle for first place in WPL Division II play in Cottonwood.
The Spartans (4-4, 3-1) have had their ups and downs so far this season, and they're hoping to put the kiabosh on a surging Patriots (4-2, 2-1) that has had pretty balanced play to date.
An eight-game docket awaits Friday, with the Spartans gettting right back after it against Deary (2-5, 2-2), the team Timberline knocked off in two games in the 2020-21 district tournament to get to the state tournament. The Mustangs certainly have had their struggles this season.
The top two teams in the Southeast 1B League's Wheat Division take to the court as Pomeroy (5-2, 3-0) visits Oakesdale (4-5, 2-1).
Lewiston (8-1, 2-0) also looks to get right. After playing at Hermiston, Ore., on Tuesday, the Bengals return home for a key Inland Empire League game against a struggling Post Falls (3-7, 0-0) team.
Saturday has a host of WPL games on the 10-game schedule. It will be interesting to see how well the Kubs bounce back from their big game at Lapwai, because they will have to visit Logos (2-1, 2-1), which hasn't played many games so far but is in fourth place in the league, only by virtue of the win column.
Girls basketball
It's hard to think we're more than halfway through the season. In fact, district tournament draws will be taking place in about four weeks, with the Class 1A Division I tourney taking place Feb. 3-10.
A tentative total of 37 games are on the docket this week (virus, weather, bus drivers and officials pending), with the bulk of them coming Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Tuesday has a bunch of Whitepine League crossovers, with the best game of the bunch taking place in Cottonwood as Kendrick takes on Prairie.
The Tigers (9-2) are coming off a relatively successful trip to the KSA Events Holiday Basketball Tournament in Kissimmee, Fla. Kendrick went 2-1 in the event, finishing in third place. The Tigers were buoyed by the performance of Erin Morgan, who had a pair of double-doubles in the event. Her 17-point, 11-rebound effort Wednesday lifted Kendrick to a 47-41 win against Ravenna (Ohio) Southeast in the third-place game in the Pink Bracket.
Prairie (6-2), winners of three straight, hasn't played since a 55-27 victory Dec. 17 against Potlatch. It will be interesting to see if the Pirates can shake off the cobwebs against a team that has been active during the holiday season.
Lewiston and Clarkston each get back to action, albeit in nonleague play. The Bengals go across the border to play at Hermiston, Ore., and the Bantams host Southridge.
Thursday's six-game schedule is highlighted by Kendrick hosting Nezperce (6-4, 3-2) in a key WPL Division II game.
Friday is a big league night, with a big rematch for the Bengals (7-5, 3-2) as they host No. 5 Post Falls (12-2, 2-0) in IEL action.
The teams will play three times this season. The first took place in Thursday's Avista Holiday Tournament final, when Katy Wessels did an outstanding job of limiting standout Capri Sims to just 10 points. However, the Trojans had just enough of a surge in the second quarter to outlast the Bengals 56-48 at the Activity Center.
This matchup will be on Lewiston's home floor, and is another early-season barometer of where coach Karlee Stefanchik's team is at.
Saturday's 10-game set includes a critical WPL Division I matchup between Clearwater Valley and Potlatch.
The Rams (7-3, 4-3) and the Loggers (5-3, 4-3) are tied for third in the league, and the game could go a long way toward critical district seeding. Neither team has played, heading into the week, in about 15 days. Potlatch wants to wipe the nastiness of that defeat at the hands of Prairie away, and Clearwater Valley hopes to build on the momentum of a 57-36 home win against Troy on Dec. 18.
Wrestling
The action on the mats is in full swing this week with five duals and three invitationals.
Lewiston competes in duals Tuesday at Lake City and Thursday at Weiser. Clarkston hosts West Valley and Pullman hosts Rogers at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Colfax competes Thursday in a combined Northeast 2B League meet at Liberty of Spangle.
Then its the boss of all meets Friday and Saturday at Nampa when the annual Rollie Lane Invitational takes place at the Ford Idaho Center.
Between the boys and girls teams, there will be 132 high schools from Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Nevada, California and Montana attending.
The meet typically foreshadows who will do well in the state wrestling tournament, which takes place this year Feb. 25-26 at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University in Pocatello.
The meet is named after the Hall of Fame wrestling coach, who spent 28 years coaching the sport in Colorado, New Mexico and Idaho.
Teams from our area who are scheduled to attend include Lewiston's boys and girls, Moscow's boys and girls, and Potlatch.
For those interested in going to the meet, which started in 2001, action starts at 8 a.m. Pacific each day, with Friday's session lasting until 6 p.m. Pacific. The final rounds are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. Pacific on Saturday.
Cost is $22 for a two-day adult pass, $12 for Friday's session and $15 for Saturday's action. Seniors can get in for $19 for a two-day pass, $11 on Friday and $14 for Saturday. Students can go for $18 for a two-day pass, $10 on Friday and $13 for Saturday. Kids 12 and under get in free.
For more information on the event, go to http://rollielanetournament.weebly.com/.
Pomeroy and Colfax also are scheduled to compete in the Northwest Christian Invitational that starts at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Colbert.
Boys swimming
Pullman will be competing in two home meets this week, taking on Cheney on Tuesday and Walla Walla on Friday. Each meet begins at 4 p.m.
Walden may be reached at (208) 848-2258, dwalden@lmtribune.com, or on Twitter @waldo9939.